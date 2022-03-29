Unity Bank unveils new logo

The digital-first bank has been promoted by Centrum Financial Services with Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe)

Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (Unity Bank), a new age, digital-first Bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Centrum) with Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) as a joint investor, has unveiled its modern and attractive logo.

The creative rendering of the logo is suggestive of offering technologically driven, efficient banking services to a wide spectrum of customers. The logo is derived from the alphabet ‘U’, from the name Unity.

The horizontal lines inter-woven into the alphabet, resemble a Hashtag and symbolizes a dual visual strategy; the convergence of technology and the bringing together of people, reflecting customer centricity. Using a colour combination of ‘New Gold’ and ‘Deep Slate’, the logo communicates the promise of a bright and solid future.

