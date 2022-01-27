Under able orchestration of Deepak Rajani, 'Gujarat First' will debut soon

Deepak Rajani, a renowned name in the field of journalism of Gujarat, to head the news channel ‘Gujarat First’ that is making its debut in mid February

Gujarat will get its 10th 24*7 news channel with 'Gujarat First' in mid-Feb. Deepak Rajani is a renowned name in the journalism of Gujarat.

A man who has successfully sailed four satellite channels in his career is now going to lead Gujarat’s most awaited 24*7 news channel. In his 36 years of career, Deepak Rajani has worked with print and electronic media. His previous assignments were with 'Mantavya News', 'Zee-24 kalak', 'Etv', 'Vtv' and 'Aajkaal Daily' - all at senior-most positions. His association with NDTV for a decade was also a remarkable milestone in his journey.

'Gujarat First' will get an edge with the most seasoned person to lead from the front.

'Gujarat First,' with its state-of-the-art studio and a team of nearly 200 journalists on the floor, will be aired from mid-Feb. With the contribution and support from correspondents from across 33 districts and a team of 150 journalists at the studio, ‘Gujarat First' is highly aspired to create many firsts. Along with the news channel, ‘Gujarat First’, a website will be launched. This duo will keep people updated with the constant news feed in the most happening state of the country.'

The OOH campaign for the channel 'Gujarat First’ has created a huge buzz among the people of Gujarat. A long-awaited news channel of Gujarat is all set to make its debut shortly.

