Unacademy - cracking the code of future of education, one learner at a time

EdTech brand Unacademy has been in a pursuit to become the go-to platform for learners in India and democratize education. The platform has enabled thousands of educators to become a part of the EdTech revolution unfolding in India and managed to gain the trust of students in a big way. And yet a big challenge for any EdTech player, which hopes to ensure a high brand recall through its campaigns, is the short attention span of the customer.

As a brand, Unacademy believes in pushing the envelope by investing in solutions that break the clutter and stand out. This is evident in its marketing strategy as well. While the core of the marketing strategy revolves around the philosophy of democratising education, the communication focuses sharply on the learners and educators. Since the adoption of education platforms largely hinges on trust, the brand has been collaborating with credible voices to lend more authenticity to its cause.

To truly achieve its objectives, it was imperative for the brand to leverage mediums that can enable it to drive its brand message. In India, live cricket is not just a sport, it inspires billions to chase their dreams and therefore becomes an impactful medium to reach and motivate learners and educators across the board. Just as cricket inspires people to come together and to follow their dreams, as an EdTech brand, Unacademy hopes to inspire the love of learning and truly democratise education. The brand has been consistently present on live cricket tournaments throughout the year such as IPL 2020, India vs England, World Test Championship, IPL 2021 across the year. It’s also the official partner of IPL 2021.

Talking about why the association works for them, Sonal Mishra, Associate Vice President, Marketing at Unacademy says, “Unacademy's focus has been on building a brand that is a household name in the education space. Given the love for cricket in India, live cricket is an ideal platform for us to achieve our larger business goal of becoming a household name.”

A focused strategy on learners and educators have also made OTTs a critical peg in Unacademy’s media mix. Given the ever-growing adoption of OTTs in their target audience, the brand continually associates with OTTs to engage with its audience meaningfully.

“Disney+ Hotstar allows us to reach out to a very relevant audience. Through the platform, we are able to reach and engage with learners who consume content on their mobile devices and consume content on the go, pan-India including tier 2-3 cities. We also get access to connected TV audiences, which are digital first and largely in metros. Both audiences are relevant for us and help bring incremental value during and post our campaigns”, says Sonal Mishra.

Continued presence on live cricket combined with contextually relevant communication has enabled Unacademy to consistently motivate learners and educators across the board to transition to a new way of learning and be a part of the future of education.

