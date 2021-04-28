UFO Moviez, The Collective Artists Network to offer content & social media solutions

In an interesting development for the entertainment industry, UFO Moviez India Ltd. (UFO) and The Collective Artists Network Pvt. Ltd., have entered into a partnership to offer influencer marketing, branded content, and social media solutions to brands across the country. This move is a result of both powerhouse players fostering a joint vision to expand their respective operations while amplifying their existing strengths and infrastructure as market leaders in their respective fields.

Even as the pandemic has shaken up industries, this collaboration for offering a highly innovative digital-first, hyperlocal service, tells the tale of resilience and agility of both the companies. As a part of this association, UFO and Big Bang Social (an initiative wholly owned by The Collective Artists Network) will offer end-to-end social media and branded content solutions to a wide base of local and global brands across India. The optimum use of their networks will mean a steady growth trajectory for both the companies notwithstanding the overall business slump that they have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is widely known that ‘The Collective Artists Network’ has a robust network of celebrities and social media influencers, while ‘UFO Moviez’ has a seasoned team of sales and marketing professionals spread across the country. This association will thus prove tremendously beneficial to both entities as:

The Collective Artists Network will be able to accelerate the monetization of its social media assets by having access not only to UFO’s experienced pan-India team of sales and marketing professionals but also to its existing base of over 2000 clients across segments.

UFO will be able to expand its reach in the fast-growing social media advertising segment in addition to its core business of in-cinema advertising.

The association will help provide higher and quicker monetization of influencer management and branded content (via celebrities and social media influencers) for brand-building activities for a variety of industries.

Explaining the rationale behind this collaboration, Vijay Subramaniam - Group CEO And Co-Founder - The Collective Artists Network says, “Our core vision, in the ever-changing world of brand marketing, is to be present far and wide across every aspect of pop culture whilst creating a powerful digital narrative for powerful brands. As custodians of all things pop culture, we have been frontline advisors to Corporate India for over a decade. With Big Bang Social, we will also be introducing content marketing and influencer management to industries that did not have access to the required resources or expertise, until now. Both these services have become an intrinsic part of every brand's marketing - they are no longer feel-good efforts, but essentials and must have’s for brand building. Thus, those who are active in the digital space should robustly adapt to this strategy, and those who aren't can now deeply benefit from our expertise in all things digital."

Kapil Agarwal - Joint Managing Director at UFO Moviez India Ltd., said, "We understand that brands and marketers are always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with national and local influencers to showcase their brand story to the relevant audience. India is adopting digital at a lightning pace, and with this association, our endeavor is to serve the complete spectrum of brands across industries, including national and regional corporate clients, PSUs, PSEs, Central and State Governments using our pan-India presence and sales network.”

While the success of in-cinema advertising is dependent on the success of films, the social media opportunity is a newfound avenue of growth for businesses and will only grow with penetration of digital in consumers’ lives. This association, by both companies, is intrinsically aimed at serving the digital 1st brands and helping them leverage the top social media influencers of the country for their marketing objectives.

