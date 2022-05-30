Uber Rentals offers tips & tricks to stay ‘uber young’ like Anil Kapoor 

Sunday scaries, Monday blues, or midweek fatigue, all are part of the vocabulary that spins stories of stressful living and work-life imbalance. Moreover, if your job demands you to commute frequently and stay on the move, keeping your mojo may be too much to ask unless you have a solution that actor Anil Kapoor went on to discover to always stay "on top of the world".

In Uber’s latest campaign for Uber Rentals' multi-stop/multi-hour ride service, Kapoor shares the secret behind his youthful personality. The actor shares how he avoids everything that builds up stress for him, including in-city driving. The campaign #RentalHealthDay, emphasizes that using Uber Rentals instead of driving in the city is similar to making time for healthy living even when one is neck-deep in a busy schedule. Less stress makes him feel younger and look youthful, quips Kapoor in the campaign and suggests viewers take a #RentalHealthDay if they want to become "ek din ka AK (Anil Kapoor)."

Brand Anil Kapoor’s not just about his acting prowess. The actor’s versatility and his ability to evolve with the evolving preferences of the audience has preserved his relevance across demographics. His ageless looks and his ‘bindaas’ attitude have marked up the spark in his buoyant personality. The Uber Rentals’ campaign was loved by the actor’s fan club as well as many celebrities who widely engaged with the posts across the digital space. A day before the commercial's release, AK teased his Instagram followers and tickled their imaginations about the secret of his timeless look.

The launch of the ad film also saw an overwhelming response from his fans who immediately connected with his spunk and self-love in the film. The actor's organic post on Instagram recorded more than 350,000 views as fans and celebrities engaged with the ad on social media. The post received love and reposts from Karan Johar, Farah Khan Kunder, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as former cricketer Waseem Jaffer, contemporary dancer Mukti Mohan, photographer Rohan Shreshtha, and singer Gurdeep Mehndi.

The #RentalHealthDay campaign went on to gain more traction on Mother's Day. Influencers Sharan Nair and Ahsaas Channa made a perfect #Rental HealthDay possible for their mothers by planning a Mother's Day Out. Anita H Reddy’s entrepreneur husband, Rohit Shetty, made Mother's Day special for her by planning a perfect #RentalHealthDay for her along with their toddler son with no stress of driving and option to choose unlimited stops.

The campaign was a big hit with Generation Z. Some pages like Ghantaa, and Adultgram on Instagram, which have thousands of followers, created highly entertaining memes using clips from the ad film.

Even brands like Airtel India, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, Spotify India, Times Prime, and startups like Digit Insurance, Cultsport (from the house of Cure-fit), and Zomato engaged with Uber India’s #RentalHealthDay campaign on Twitter.

Speaking about the campaign, Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, Uber India South Asia, says, "At Uber, we constantly reimagine the way the world moves. We want to give our customers the option to leave their car behind and make their long, hectic days stress-free. Our product team has designed Uber Rentals in a way that enables riders to retain the same car for up to 12 hours and add multiple stops as they go – saving them the effort of finding parking spaces or booking multiple trips."

Professional demands or social obligations compel thousands of people to stay on the move. They drive for hours, sometimes squeezing into parking spaces or crawling through traffic jams. With its 12-hour rental service, Uber promises to offer relief to so many. City driving at any time of the day can trigger stress and mental disturbance.

The campaign wittingly brings out how no stress can shape up positive, productive and uber young individuals like actor Anil Kapoor.

The Uber Rentals’ disruptive service kicks off convenience and comfort even before one begins the drive. One can book the service anytime, and get confirmation within minutes. You can keep the car and driver with you all day and there will be no need to search for parking spaces or drive in traffic. Uber's campaign rightly associates its Rentals service with good health and a stress-free commute.

Sharing his thoughts on the film and campaign, Kapoor says, "This campaign excites me for two reasons." Firstly, I was the first person in Mumbai to use an Uber. Second, I'm always being asked about my health, fitness routine, and diet. Uber gave me that chance to share something more, something that sits at the heart of my approach to life. I truly believe that feeling on top of the world is not just about what you eat and how much you bench, it’s about making choices that allow you to live stress-free every day; big and small decisions that become a lifestyle over time.

The actor's enthusiasm and energy are infectious in the film as he talks about the simple efforts he takes to prevent stress in everyday life. "We imagined many ways to tell its story, but preaching isn’t a great voice." Working with the uber young Anil Kapoor and one of India’s finest directors, Shakun Batra, we crafted a mockumentary where we used satire to tell a memorable story and, in the same breath, deliver a sincere question: "Ek din ka Anil Kapoor banoge?" says Manish Thanvi, Executive Creative Director at Dentsu Webchutney, the agency that conceptualized and executed the campaign which highlights how skipping the stress of driving can help reduce stress in fast-paced city life.

