Tommy Hilfiger launches Fall/Winter collection with Shahid Kapoor

The association is part of the brand’s heritage of collaborating with pop culture icons

Tommy Hilfiger announced the new Fall/Winter 2022 Tommy Hilfiger watch campaign with actor Shahid Kapoor.

Building on the brand’s heritage of collaborating with multi-faceted pop culture icons who embody the brand’s values, the campaign celebrates Shahid’s ambition, dedication to excellence, and their determined optimism.

Ricardo Cesar Martins, President Movado Group said, “We are extremely excited, and proud to be continue working with Shahid to help introduce the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 22 Watch collection. This season was inspired by the innovative design evolution, and elevated, yet always playful spirit of the brand. Bringing new materials, dynamic proportions, and dramatic new colourways, always with a Tommy twist – the collection offers sleek minimalism to sophisticated statement-makers. Elevated watches and recreational timepieces, that follow the sophisticated yet playful vibe of the brand. By clashing distinctive watch design with bold new elements, we deliver fresh new takes on “Classics Reborn” – like Shahid – every design is unique and one of kind.”

Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director, India at Tommy Hilfiger said, “Being one of the world's leading designer lifestyle brands, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with Shahid Kapoor.”

“The new campaign builds on the brand's heritage of working with diverse pop culture icons that represent the brand's ideals. They both epitomize our values with their individual sense of style and rich talent. We look forward to launching a powerful Fall/Winter 2022 campaign with them.” he added.

Shahid Kapoor added, "I’m thrilled to continue being part of the Tommy Hilfiger family. I love their watches and I’m particularly excited about their new fall/winter collection. Their watches have an aesthetic that is very close to the kind of style I find trendy.”

