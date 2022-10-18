Titan's ad for IRTH totes promises of versatility and style

The company has recently forayed into the handbag category and has launched a 30-second ad by Wieden+Kennedy

Handbags are not just items of convenience; they are often used as a fashion statement and as an expression of personal style. Every woman owns one and some may have one for each occasion. Tapping into the huge market potential of bags and its large and loyal base of women is Titan, which has forayed into the handbags segment, eyeing Rs 1,000 cr business in the next five years.

The company on Monday launched the women's bag category named-IRTH, pronounced arth in Mumbai with much fanfare. Actor Diya Mirza, Kalki Koechlin and over half a dozen models walked on the ramp to showcase various types of IRTH bags.

On the occasion, Titan also unveiled an ad campaign, a 30-second film that beautifully captures the brand’s identity- its elegant product design and meticulous attention to detail.

The film, created by Wieden+Kennedy, highlights that the brand responds to all requirements of women, including those of working professionals, mothers and homemakers.

“IRTH intends to create long meaningful relationships with its consumers, making their purchase process exciting and special. Suggestive of the brand’s name, IRTH symbolizes the care and attention applied to the product design and exemplifies the sense of wonder and emotion inherent in the brand,” says Manish Gupta, Chief Executive Officer & VP, Fragrance and Fashion Accessories Division at Titan.

The IRTH product portfolio includes work bags, tall totes, cross body, clutches and wallets, maternity bags among others for working professionals, photographers, artists, musicians, homemakers and others.

While most bags have special compartments for keys and water bottles, the maternity bag has got special insulations for feeding bottles and compartments for fresh and used baby nappies. These bags are priced at Rs. 2,595 – Rs. 5,995.

When asked about the targeted consumer segment and projected growth of the bag business, Gupta said, “Our bags are meant for all women who are 23 years and above. We are targeting two categories of consumers -- functionalist who says ‘I need value’ and romanticist who says ‘I love bags’.”

Gupta added that the company was eyeing Rs 1,000 crore business in the next five years from the IRTH range.

Commenting on the launch, CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company said, “Titan has continuously pushed the boundaries to offer elevating experiences with our products. We saw a huge potential in the women’s bags category and are delighted to explore the opportunity with the launch of IRTH. The brand represents the values and trust of Titan and our understanding of the women consumer and their evolving needs. We are proud to present a brand that is centred on design and functionality.”

