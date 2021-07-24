Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadega and others celebrate sports in new ASICS campaign

ASICS has launched ‘Celebration of Sport’. Featuring youth icons and ASICS brand athletes Manika Batra, Bajrang Punia, Ravindra Jadeja, Sakshi Malik, Karman Kaur Thandi, Rohan Bopanna, T.Gopi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the campaign builds on the brand’s belief of achieving ‘Sound Mind In A Sound Body’.

Celebration of Sport is a series of three short films and highlights athletes celebrating the power of sports in ASICS newly launched Autum Winter’21 collection. While the campaign stays true to the players’ personalities, it showcases how they never miss out on any opportunity to challenge norms and defy convention- having the ability to constantly create under adversity.

The brand believes that one’s well-being is the key to achieving the unexpected both on and off the field. Timed with the upcoming sports season, this campaign also highlights ASICS’ commitment to nurturing the world’s youth through sports in order to contribute to society. It also further exemplifies the brand’s vision to “Create Quality Lifestyle through Intelligent Sport Technology” and the mission to provide goods and services that promote healthy and fulfilling lifestyles throughout the world.

Speaking on the launch of the film, Rajat Khurana Margining Director ASICS India and South Asia said, “ASICS has been a proud partner in the success journey of several athletes. Each athlete has specific requirements and we work towards it to ensure that our association helps them reach newer heights and fame. While sports and games vary, the core spirit for us

remains the same. Our brand films have been developed to create a positive impact of movement not just on the body, but also on the mind. It also highlights the overall well-being of winning at all costs spirit. We are happy to see many athletes from the ASICS family bringing glory to the nation on different stages around the world.”

Titled under the campaign, ASICS also unveils the Autumn Winter’21 col that comprises footwear across ASICS’ Performance Running, Core Performance Sport, and Sport Style categories giving a striking design revamp. The 46-piece collection encompasses more than five different sports, celebrating the power of all sports to uplift the mind. Each piece in the collection features bright, bold confetti-style detailing, taking visual cues from the sense of uplift and celebration that sport will inspire across the world in the summer of 2021.

