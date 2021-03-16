'This summer don't suffer,' says Onsitego in new campaign

With the onset of the scorching summer, Onsitego launched a new campaign, “#ThisSummerDon’tSuffer. The campaign is a fresh way to embrace summer in a positive way. While there are some problems that the season brings, there is nothing that the in-house engineers at Onsitego can’t take care of.

What’s interesting about these campaigns is the unique visual representation that is so relatable. From a basic leakage problem to a high bill problem, people generally don’t know what to do about them. In these campaigns, Onsitego has offered to fix these issues with the help of their trained engineers. The campaign also talks about what you can do when your AC stops cooling properly or when it becomes dusty when you turn it on after a long time. Want to know the solution? Trust the experts, they know what they are doing.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Gaurav Goyal, Business Head, Onsitego, added, “With the arrival of summers and the hot tropical climate we live in, the usage of ACs in every household goes up and so do the most common problems with them. Through this campaign, we have highlighted these common issues so that consumers can get ready to face the summer heat. Our AMC gives you complete peace of mind and also helps you extend the life of the appliances. You can also be sure of consistently getting cool, healthy air from your air conditioner.”

Onsitego’s AC Annual Maintenance & Service Plan (AMC) starts from ₹ 1,999 only. This service is offered across Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat.

