The NEW Shop ropes in Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador
The actor will be featured in a series of digital and print campaigns
The NEW Shop has appointed actor Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador. The actor will be featured in a variety of digital and print platforms such as social media, OTT, OOH, and IVR messaging to connect with prospective consumers through physical The New Shop stores and in-app services.
Sharing her excitement on the recent development, Aastha Almast, Co-Founder and Head of Business, at The NEW Shop, said, “We are proud to have come a long way since our inception. We are growing rapidly across India through franchise partnerships, but we intend to create 10,000 successful independent stores by 2030. We have so far seen a phenomenal response to our franchise model; thus we want to spread the word even more about this idea. We believe that now is the right time to bring on board a brand ambassador and strengthen our brand-building initiatives.”
Aastha further said, “It is quite admirable how Rajkummar Rao has overcome all obstacles to become a renowned Bollywood star. Despite coming from a humble background, he has made his mark through honesty, hard work, dedication, and persistent efforts. And for this reason, audiences connect with him immensely. We are honored to be associated with a celebrity that personifies the entrepreneurial spirit of taking risks and overcoming obstacles with courage and determination. Due to his business savvy and hard-working demeanor, he is the ideal brand ambassador for our brand and franchise partners. We thank Rajkummar Rao for believing in us and being a part of our growth journey.”
On his association, Rao said, “I am thrilled to be partnering with The NEW Shop, a youthful and energetic brand exhibiting rapid growth. I identify with the co-founders' determination to create a brand, ensuring its sustainability, and profitability; and I believe this comes from their prior entrepreneurial experiences. By encouraging our nation’s workforce to become future entrepreneurs, the brand is on a mission to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Simultaneously, it strives to provide consumers with standardized round-the-clock convenience in the truest sense and makes consistent progress toward reaching the zenith. I am excited to be a part of the brand's journey and look forward to contributing to its success in all ways possible.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Initiative retains Jemena media account
Mediabrands Content Studio appointed as creative agency of record
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 2:51 PM | 2 min read
Following a hotly contested pitch, Initiative has retained the media business for energy networks owner, Jemena Limited, extending a 10-year relationship with the brand. The Group’s remit has also been expanded with Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) being awarded Jemena’s creative account.
As media agency of record Initiative’s responsibilities include all national and local broadcast media buying, print, outdoor, radio, cinema, digital, search, social and addressable; plus, other media buying such as strategic and communication design responsibilities. MBCS’ remit covers all creative and production services and executions.
Melissa Fein, CEO Initiative said she is thrilled to start the year re-signing a valued long-term client and her team is energised to help Jemena increase its customer base as it expands its network across regional and urban centres throughout New South Wales.
Fein said: “Jemena walks our talk; they are passionate about their customers, ambitious in their plans to decarbonise their networks and totally committed to a sustainable future, all traits Initiative values deeply. And our relationship has just got better with MBCS now on board, they’re an incredibly talented team and our cross-agency collaboration will help us continue to elevate the outstanding work we do on Jemena.”
Olivia Warren, Managing Director, MBCS said: “Jemena is a fascinating business with so much creative potential. Potential that is greater unlocked by having creative and media harmoniously working together under one roof. It makes collaboration easier, encourages new and gutsy perspectives and ultimately produces world class results for our clients. We can’t wait to get started.”
Sandra Centofanti, Head of Strategy & Marketing at Jemena Networks, said: “Year-on-year Initiative brings fresh, exciting media thinking to the table; they understand our business intimately and deliver consistently strong results. We’re pleased to expand this relationship and onboard MBCS as our creative partners. Their connected approach to creativity and energy for our business was magnetic and we look forward to creating big things together.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hardik Pandya named brand ambassador of POCO
The cricketer will represent POCO's upcoming X-series
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 2:49 PM | 2 min read
Consumer tech brand POCO today announced Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador. As a brand that focuses on challenging the status quo and representing every individual who is looking to pursue perfection and greater alternatives to the mainstream, the brand sees the ace cricketer as a perfect fit as its brand ambassador. Hardik will be the face for the launch of POCO’s upcoming performance beast, the X-series. Entering the market soon with stellar performance and aggressive pricing, POCO's X-series is set to unleash the rebel and revamp the mid-premium smartphone segment.
Hardik Pandya is known for his all-around skills and how he has defied the odds to become one of the most consistent and successful performers in world cricket. His youth connect and mass appeal amongst the Gen Z audience will resonate the brand persona with its audience.
Unveiling the partnership, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “Hardik Pandya is a name that connects with India in a heartbeat. His never-give-up attitude, zeal, and enthusiasm go perfectly well with our brand’s DNA and we are confident that his personality will resonate with our audience and fans. Aligned with our brand imagery, we are confident that he will play an instrumental role for our brand and we are extremely proud to have him on board as POCO’s ambassador.”
Sharing about his newest collaboration, Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “I am pleased to partner with a youth-centric smartphone brand like POCO. I admire their smart, sleek and absolute performance-led smartphones. Most importantly, I resonate with the brand’s motto of ‘Everything you need, Nothing you don’t. I look forward to this partnership and connecting with the brand’s young community.”
Kickstarting his role as POCO’s brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya will soon be seen promoting the brand’s much-awaited release, the X-series. The smartphone comes with major upgrades from its predecessor at an affordable offering and carries forward the brand’s vision of ensuring the highest levels of user satisfaction through cutting edge devices.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Biryani By Kilo ropes in PV Sindhu as first brand ambassador
The brand has formed a connect with the badminton champ’s Hyderabad association
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 26, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
Biryani by Kilo (BBK) has announced badminton champion PV Sindhu as its first-ever brand ambassador.
PV Sindhu is the precise personification of the ideology of the brand. Just as the brand firmly believes that “Every good thing takes time – Fursat Se” similarly PV Sindhu has proven this to be true with her years of dedication & hard work towards the sport.
This association is considerably more meaningful since PV Sindhu was born and brought up in Hyderabad and shares a similar fondness for biryani.
Commenting on the association, Sindhu said: “I am happy to be associated with Biryani By Kilo as I have always been fond of their biryani, kebabs & curries. The brand is a pioneer in delivering fresh Handi Biryanis, Dum-cooked especially for each individual order. I look forward to a fruitful partnership with the brand.”
Commenting on the announcement Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co-CEO said: “We are delighted to have PV Sindhu as the brand ambassador of Biryani by Kilo. Biryani & sports have a lot in common, both bring people together. Champions train tirelessly and consistently for years to be able to perform and win and so do BBK as brand. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions who admire & celebrate her excellence.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The focus now is on building mental & physical availability: Ajay Dang
The President & Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group, spoke on the power of TV in sports at the e4m TV First conference
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 1:57 PM | 3 min read
It's critical for any brand to understand who their customer is, what they want to achieve, and what the medium can do, said Ajay Dang, President, Head of Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group. He was speaking at the e4m TV First Conference on the ‘The Power of TV in Sports’.
Dang stated that the world has shifted away from a little salesmanship and selling a unique proposition to as many people as possible at the lowest possible cost.
He stated that consumers to whom brands are speaking are human beings, not just wallets, and that when dealing with humans, there are a few facts to be aware of regarding how they make decisions, as this is what brands are attempting to encourage from a business standpoint.
“A lot of these consumers use not very hardwired excel sheets analysis in terms of making decisions even the most complex decisions in life,” said Dang.
According to Dang, the current thinking focuses on two major components: building mental availability and building physical availability. Those are the two most important things to consider, rather than the USP, and the efficiency piece is something to consider.
“Most business leaders and marketers forget that you're always dealing with human beings and those are the people that you're trying to nudge. The biggest search engine that you have as consumers is your mind, tap the Google screen later.”
From a television standpoint, Dang believes three things stand out as strikingly different, which is supported by some numbers and science. The first thing is attention, the second is emotion, and the third is fame, and all of these things are extremely important in terms of increasing mental availability and building the prompt of brand and category when the consumer thinks of a specific problem.
"As attention rises, business results rise as well, with both top of the funnel and bottom of the funnel numbers rising. If you are trying to communicate with humans and build mental availability, attention matters quite a bit.”
According to Dang, in terms of building long-term brand building, we need to go to media, which is slightly more long-term and more attention driven. “The worry is that on digital less than 85 per cent brands don't cross that two- and a half-a-second threshold in terms of attention span, and therefore that's something that brands have to keep in mind from the objective that they have.”
He went on to say that brands have been enticed by FOMO, free eyeball staff, having something to talk about with our CFOs, and saying that we have instant measurement that comes our way, and as a result, I believe a lot of advertising has shifted towards short-termism.
“We have focused largely in terms of efficiency rather than effectiveness and harvesting rather than sowing and doing the long-term brand building.”
He further talked about big events like the IPL and said that while there are 22 men playing on the field, you've had almost 200 million people enjoying that same communal experience at the same time, which only a medium-like television can do and therefore television builds a huge amount of fame.
“These three principles - attention, emotion and fame - are embedded into the medium itself. While numbers might go up in terms of penetration or come down, I think because we are dealing with human beings and because we are dealing with a medium those principles remain the same. Therefore, for the right reason in terms of long-term brand building, there doesn't seem to be an equivalent comparison to television as of now.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL streaming goes mainstream; digital viewership set to overtake TV
Native Content: Industry heads say the disruptive strategy of free streaming the IPL on Jio Cinema will bring big gains in terms of viewership
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 1:23 PM | 5 min read
The countdown for the first major cricket offering of 2023, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun. Cricket fans are beyond excited for the biggest festival of cricket in India and the news of IPL being available for free on digital has brought in a big cheer amongst them.
India, with its massive population of internet users and a deep-seated passion for cricket, has become increasingly digital-first in its consumption of sports, especially cricket. Riding on the digital wave, this year's IPL is slated to record its biggest-ever innings on a digital platform. In a bid to unlock the true potential of IPL, Jio Cinema is all set to offer free streaming to every IPL viewer in the country across every device – mobile phones, Connected TVs, laptops, tabs etc., which is expected to result in more than 500 million people streaming IPL on their devices. With some very interesting offerings & technology interventions, JioCinema intends to change the game of sports viewing on digital platforms in the country.
While the digital story looks promising, the outlook looks a bit grim for the traditional medium of TVs. The decline of sports viewing on television has been a trend that has been observed globally, as more and more people turn to digital platforms for their entertainment needs. Additionally, the availability of high-speed internet and affordable smartphones, Smart TVs has only added to the viewership base of digital sports viewers.
In India, the decline in the number of Pay TV households & the reach and TVR for IPL is reflective of this trend. As per the recent FICCI report, the number of households with Pay TV are on a steady decline over the last three years. In 2020 there were 129 million households with Pay TV, which dropped to 125 million and 108 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
IPL TVR and reach on TV have also reported a consistent decline in the last few years. According to BARC, TVR for IPL has dropped from 6.2 in 2020 to 5 and 3.7 over the next two years in the M15+ AB IND U TG. Similarly, the reach of the series has dropped from 405 million to 360 million from 2020 to 2022 in the MF 2+ TG. While the traditional medium is reporting a steady decline, JioCinema’s game-changing intervention on digital may supercharge digital adoption in the country.
The never-before-seen massive scale of viewership outlook for live sports on a digital platform is a testament to the power of digital platforms in bringing live sports to the masses in India and is indicative of the direction in which sports viewing is heading towards in the country. The upcoming season of IPL promises to be a watershed moment in the digital landscape of the country. The high-quality streaming will be available to viewers at their convenience, anytime and anywhere, and it will be a perfect blend of technology and sports that will cater to India's cricket-loving audience.
Industry heads, too, endorse that the disruptive strategy of free streaming the IPL on Jio Cinema will bring big gains in terms of viewership helping unlock the true potential of the game.
Nilesh Malani, Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India Limited said that Jio Cinema offering free streaming service for IPL is a huge disruption. "Reliance and Jio are known for disruption. It is great for the consumer as they will get free content and will be able to watch their favourite game on a digital screen. From the advertisers stand point for us it would be better as well as when acquisition of customers is at a faster scale we believe the overall cost per contact will also go down," said Malani.
Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Universe said that the digital revolution has played a big role in the growth of IPL and with free viewing it will accelerate the growth of the game further. "The IPL has been adding new viewers every season and at about half a billion plus in India, it’s tempting to think it has hit some kind of a ceiling. But with the digital revolution being a big driver of this growth, at this stage of the IPL journey, the chance to view for free could accelerate this growth. Digital definitely has the potential to take the existing base of around 500-600 million and add in the next 200 Million viewers,” said Shanth.
Girish Hingorani, Senior GM and Head- Marketing, Ecommerce and Modern Trade at Blue Star Limited said that offering free streaming for IPL is a smart move on behalf of Jio Cinema. "This will bring people watching TV and digital on par. It will prove to be very effective, just like it was during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. This move will not only build a lot of traffic for digital viewing but could be a strong competitor for television," said Hingorani.
Sapna Sharma, Co-founder, and COO, Efficiacy Worldwide Pvt Ltd said, " IPL is one the most viewed event across the globe. Free streaming of IPL on Jio Cinema is a great strategy as it will bring an even bigger audience base to the app and will result in a very high viewership. This strategy will definitely disrupt digital viewership as it will enable the incremental base of customers to become the viewer of the event and will result in one of the highest reach any sports event has got on the digital landscape. In fact, the reach of connected TV with Jio Cinema is going to be higher than the HD TV reach for the sport."
Overall, the decline of sports viewing on television is a reflection of the changing media landscape, as digital platforms have become an increasingly important way for fans to consume sports content. IPL's free streaming on Jio Cinema is a move to reach every video viewer in the country and it looks to definitely take the ever-so-popular league to newer heights.
**Native content
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m TV First Conference & Prime Time Awards: Glimpses
Take a look at some special moments captured through the day
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 1:28 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media Group hosted the fifth edition of e4m TV First, an all-day conference that talks about the dynamic television industry at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 24. The conference was followed by the 9th edition of Prime-Time Awards where Madison Media bagged the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title and Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. took home the ‘Advertiser of the Year’ award.
Here are some glimpses of the day
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
2022 the 2nd year to cross Rs 10,000cr mark box office: GroupM iTV & Ormax Media report
F&B and consumer durables were the top 2 categories in in-cinema advertising
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 12:50 PM | 3 min read
GroupM India’s Interactive Television Pvt. Ltd (iTV) along with Ormax Media has unveiled the 2022 edition of ‘India Is Back…At the Theatres’ report. The report delves into the trends and insights that shape the Indian film industry, including box office collections across languages.
According to the report, 2022 was only Rs 300 crore behind 2019, which remains the best-grossing year at the Indian box office. Compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, Hindi cinema has lost 11 percentage points in share (44% to 33%), while Telugu cinema has been the biggest gainer, growing its share from 13% to 20% and 2022 has been Telugu cinema’s best-ever year till date, along with being the first year in which Telugu cinema has crossed the 2,000 Cr mark.
The report also stated that the four South languages i.e., Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinemas in 2022 have surpassed their 2019 collections, with Kannada and Telugu showing the highest percentage growth of 55% and 53% respectively. Hindi and Hollywood movies underperformed in 2022 as compared to 2019, with the latter being impacted by a weaker flow of the film in the first half of the year. Additionally, 32% of Hindi box office came from dubbed versions of South films like K.G.F: Chapter 2, RRR, Kantara, etc.
K.G.F: Chapter 2, RRR, and Avatar: The Way of Water emerged as the top-performing movies at the box office, whereas Brahmāstra was the top Hindi language movie. Avatar: The Way Of Water became the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, contributing a staggering 38% to the Hollywood box office in India in 2022. Malayalam cinema showed minimal growth over 2019, finishing at the same level as that year, just above 600 Cr. After a few years of struggle at the box office, Marathi cinema had a very good year, crossing 250 Cr for the first time ever.
In terms of in-cinema advertising, the second half of the year saw an 18% increase in the number of brands advertising as compared to the same period in 2019. F&B and Consumer Durables were the top 2 categories in cinema advertising in 2022 as compared to Clothing and Telecom/Internet Service Providers in 2019.
Ajay Mehta, Founder and MD, Interactive Television (iTV) and MD, Kinetic India said, "Despite theatres being closed in many parts of India in early 2022, the year's box office collections were only 300 Cr behind the best-grossing year of 2019. The return of audiences to cinemas, the strength of regional industries makes us optimistic that in 2023, we will see even more brands advertising in cinemas and theatres."
Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media, said, “When theatres were closed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and OTT platforms witnessed a steep growth in consumption, many observers were quick to write the obituary of the theatrical medium. In 2022, Indian audiences have shown that the cinemas are here to stay, and this report is a validation of that. With the release of ‘Pathaan’ this week, 2023 is off to a great start too, auguring well for a medium that was impacted the most by the pandemic, but has managed to bounce back in no time at all.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube