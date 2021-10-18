The Great Khali roped in as brand ambassador for UBON

UBON, a Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand, has roped in Indian Professional Wrestler, The Great Khali as its brand ambassador. The association is expected to promote UBON’s entire product range in Tier II and III cities.

The Great Khali is a well-known Indian Wrestler and fitness freak, who enjoys an undisputed cult amongst the youth and constantly motivates them through his workout schedules and world-renowned achievements. The Great Khali dedication to fitness which is similar to the promise of superior quality of UBON products for music lovers. The Great Khali will be seen promoting audio wearables, Bluetooth devices, speakers among other range of UBON products. The partnership was announced at UBON’s grand dealer meet in Goa in the presence of the brand's pan India dealers and partners.

UBON’s Managing Director Mandeep Arora said, “We are glad to associate with one of the most famous first Indian wrestlers to win a World Title in WWE – The Great Khali. As he re-establishes our value of strength, this in turn would help us engage better with our consumers - thus re-instilling the sense of trust, strength and dependability in them for UBON. It is critical to sustain a strong identity in the consumer's mind and UBON’s association with one of the world's greatest strength icons will indeed enhance the brand impact on consumers.”

Being a leading player in the consumer electronics industry, UBON always strives to provide innovative products to its customers at the best possible prices. Products designed by UBON assure best-in-class experience to the customers, thereby making it their best choice.

Brand Ambassador The Great Khali said, “While working out, I really need some good music which keeps me focused and helps me push my limits. It gives me immense pleasure to announce my association with UBON, the first ‘Made in India’ brand, which has a plethora of mind-blowing products for everyone, not just the youth.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)