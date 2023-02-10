The Big Fat Retention Love Story, brought to you by WebEngage
A marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers that goes beyond a mere transaction, companies need to adopt a customer-centric approach
What makes customers choose one brand over the other?
It could be the look and feel, the affordability factor, but ultimately, it’s how the brand makes one feel. The feeling of being valued and the feeling of belonging and the feeling of being made special time and again; not just during holidays or special days but throughout the year.
Gone are the days when companies look at their customers as a source of revenue. They instead are value partners who can make or break the way the business operates today. Which is why the ultimate #RetentionLoveStory matters to us today.
To develop a relationship with customers that goes beyond a mere transaction, companies need to adopt a customer-centric approach. This means putting the customer at the center of all business decisions and activities, and focusing on creating positive experiences and building long-term relationships with customers. Moreover, satisfied customers are more likely to recommend a brand to others and become brand ambassadors, which can lead to new business opportunities and increased revenue.
Customers like to feel appreciated
Listening to your customers is a crucial part of demonstrating your appreciation for them. By understanding their needs and preferences, you can tailor your interactions with them to make them feel valued and appreciated. Even simple gestures like a thank you note or a free gift can go a long way in making a customer feel special.
Harnessing the power of experiential technology
Technology plays a crucial role in unified customer engagement that ultimately improves customer satisfaction and enhances the overall experience. Brands are increasingly gravitating towards emerging technology trends that will aid customers' queries and integrate interactive and personalized features like live chat, chatbots, self-servicing tools that enable access to products/ services on the go with better individualized attention.
Customer Love = Brand Love to the power of infinity
To increase engagement, foster brand loyalty, and eventually hit sales targets, business leaders obsess over data like impressions, likes, video plays, and open rates. While they are critical in measuring success, it is effective for companies to strive for love rather than engagement. Customers who simply love your brand are what matters today; it's not about people who like it. Brand love leads to enduring loyalty, the desire to pay a premium price, and eventually recommendations through word-of-mouth.
Customer engagement principles, like marketing and communications will keep evolving, but the core principle to build meaningful relationships with customers will continue to define how important it is for brands that their customers love them.
The next few days, we will bring to you stories of brands from across the board on why they believe customer love is the ultimate love saga and why they believe it matters to them in the long-run. After all, there is no other love story like these #retentionlovestories.
Cricket sponsorships worth at least Rs 3,600 crore up for grabs this year
Sponsorships for IPL and BCCI titles as well as Jersey will expire this year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:14 AM | 2 min read
It’s raining money for the world’s richest cricket governing body in 2023.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already pocketed ₹951 crore from selling media rights for women IPL’s first season and eyes much more from its title sponsorship, four more sponsorship avenues currently valued at ₹3,600 crore will be opened this year.
Tata’s sponsorship for the men's IPL will come to an end after this season. In 2018, vivo agreed to a five-year partnership worth Rs 440 crore each year (Rs 2,200 Cr in five years). After a tumultuous journey for three years, Tata Group took over as the IPL 2022 sponsor till the end of the 2023 edition.
BCCI title sponsorship will also be open in April. Mastercard acquired the title sponsorship rights last September from Paytm for the remaining seven months. In August 2019, Paytm signed the deal with BCCI for four years with a winning bid of Rs 326 crore.
Major deals of BCCI
|
Sponsorship
|
Previous Deal Size (Approx)
|
Year
|
IPL Title
|
Rs 2,200 Cr
|
2019-2023
|
BCCI Title
|
Rs 326 Cr
|
2019-2023
|
Jersey
|
Rs 1,078 Cr
|
*2017-22
|
Kit and Merchandise
|
Rs 9 Cr
|
2020-23
(*Jersey sponsorship was extended till 2023 later)
EdTech major Byju’s seeks to exit jersey sponsorship by March. It had acquired the sponsorship from OPPO. OPPO’s original five-year (2017-22) deal with BCCI was worth ₹1,079 crore.
Team kit and merchandise contract is also valid until December this year. Current partner MPL wants to offload the burden to KKCL. The board may also have to find two associate sponsors for IPL as both Unacademy and UpStox may exit prematurely.
All these sponsorships will be auctioned in the coming months. As momentum for cricket marketing has scaled up, BCCI hopes for an appreciation in the deals.
However, funding winters for start-ups may play a spoilsport, some experts feel.
“For the last few seasons, most of the sponsors were start-ups. Many of them have scaled down their marketing spends due to headwinds. New start-ups may not be able to join the bandwagon for title sponsorships that require deep pockets. It would be interesting to see who all will turn up to grab these hefty deals,” says a senior media expert.
“Traditional brands may surprise us this time,” a senior ad executive quips.
A media head speculates that it is quite possible that Tata and Mastercard may continue their partnerships with IPL and BCCI, respectively.
Blue Buzz bags digital and content marketing mandate for Born To Shine
Born To Shine is Give and ZEEL’s CSR initiative
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
Born To Shine, A ZEEL and Give initiative, will embark on its digital and content marketing journey with Blue Buzz, a Mumbai based Marketing agency. Blue Buzz will take charge of creative, digital, and content mandates for the brand.
As part of the mandate, Blue Buzz will come up with and put into action plans to build a stature for Born To Shine that reflects its core vision and ideas. The crux of the content strategy will be the celebration of Indian art and culture and nurturing of prodigious talents.
Speaking on this opportunity with Born To Shine, Blue Buzz founder and CEO Neha K Bisht believes that, “ It is indeed a great opportunity for us, at Blue Buzz, to work with Give and ZEEL, two pioneers in their respective areas. With a mission to bring stories of girl champions to the world, Born To Shine is a brilliant initiative that will have a significant impact in the world of art and artists. Keeping in mind the programme’s vision and objectives, we aim to offer our expertise with a distinctive and aggressive approach that will help achieve impactful results that Born To Shine aspires for. We look forward to this amazing journey.”
Born To Shine is a CSR initiative by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), in association with GiveIndia, to nurture female child prodigies across India.
Milind Soman tells us what isn't there in his Kellogg's breakfast
The films bust myths surrounding the brand's muesli and granola range
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:58 PM | 2 min read
Kellogg’s has roped in noted actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman to reveal the nourishing value of the range of Kellogg’s ®Muesli. The digital campaign, spread across three short films, is titled Galat Sawaal (Wrong Question), where Soman demystifies Kellogg’s muesli range and what really goes into making these products nourishing and tasty. The films are centered around three products, Kellogg’s ®Pro Muesli with 100% plant protein, Kellogg’s ®Muesli with 21% fruit, nut & seeds, and Kellogg’s ®Granola Almond & Cranberries.
Each film focuses on the presence of ingredients that enhance their nutritional appeal. Milind Soman is shown to take a creative route for ‘Galat Sawaal’ by tackling the wrong questions and busting myths surrounding three products of Kellogg's ®Muesli & ®Granola range through films. He calls out the presence of nourishing ingredients like multiple grains, seeds, fruits and nuts, while reflecting on the absence of ingredients, like trans-fat, cholesterol and added preservatives that consumers might not prefer.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, said, “We are market leaders in the Muesli category with over 70% share. We have built the category over the years by making consumers aware about what really goes into the making of muesli or granola as it is still at a nascent stage in India. With this campaign, we want to further strengthen our demystification story and our partner, Ogilvy, did an excellent job by roping Milind Soman, who shares the same ethos as our brand of ‘eating healthy and achieving the best for the day.”
Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy, shared his views on the campaign, “The starting point for us as the creative partner was that Kellogg’s Muesli/ Granola brand has been on a positive growth trajectory. We were asked to work on an opportunity to demystify the product and what goes inside it, which led us to think that today’s young and curious consumer looks out for information in anything they consume. They wat to know ‘What does it have’ as importantly as ‘What does it not’. This led to the birth of ‘Galat Sawaal.’ Milind Soman was a natural fit in this campaign and the quirky humour is something we built specifically for digital platforms.”
Mars Wrigley unveils campaign to launch Snickers Berry Whip this Valentine’s season
The film has been created by DDB Mudra North
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:38 PM | 2 min read
Valentine’s Day is the one day set aside to celebrate love and affection. However, many people end up making blunders by promising ‘stars and moon’ to their loved ones. Taking cue from this, SNICKERS® Berry Whip is being launched along with a campaign (Link 1, Link 2) ‘Blunders Happen when you are Berry Hungry’ to celebrate the ‘out-of-sortness’ when you are in love by grabbing SNICKERS®. The humorous campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra North, gives consumers a fresh perspective on love and the innocent blunders made out of affection, in line with the brand’s global proposition of ‘You Are Not You When You Are Hungry’. Extending the campaign, SNICKERS® India will collaborate with influencers who, along with their partners, will join us in calling out these love blunders.
Talking about the launch of SNICKERS® Berry Whip, Varun Kandhari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “At Mars Wrigley, India, we are committed to bringing new and exciting variants of our globally loved brands to cater to our diverse consumers in India in ways that are relevant to them. Our previous launches were loved by our consumers not just in India but globally, and we aim to continue to expand our portfolio while maintaining the brand love amongst SNICKERS® loyalists. We are delighted and confident that this new variant is going to appease many, especially the youngsters who will love not just the flavour but also the beautiful packaging.”
Rooter strikes partnership with Mountain Dew
The association will see top Free Fire creators stream clutch moments and showcase engaging gameplay strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 2:23 PM | 3 min read
Rooter has partnered with Mountain Dew to launch a high-adrenaline campaign called ‘Dew Clutch Crew’. Running from 8th-26th February, 2023, the content activation will see a non-stop showcase of strategic thinking, quick reflexes and nail biting ‘Clutch Moments’ as India’s top Free Fire creators bring an exciting streaming series on the Rooter App and YouTube channel.
The campaign is built on the concept of Clutch - that in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action can tilt odds. The courage that fuels this moment resonates perfectly with Mountain Dew’s positioning - ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’, stoking the idea of creating a crew of gamers who can showcase it through their gameplay.
Speaking about the association, Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter, said, “Bringing engaging and immersive content onto the platform has been at the core of building community experiences at Rooter. With Dew Clutch Crew, our fans get to be in the thick of high-octane gaming action - watching, playing and streaming alongside their favourite creators and sharing their Clutch stories. As the ultimate Clutch fuel, Mountain Dew is the perfect partner to realise synergies with a gaming ecosystem like ours. We are confident that our association will become the template for successful and sustainable integrations on Rooter for brands, creators and viewers alike.”
Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India added, “We are thrilled to take our #ConquerwithCourage campaign to the Gaming Universe with Rooter. Dew as the courage fuel, encourages youth to overcome challenges and conquer them with courage, whether in life or in a game. Clutch moment in gaming is the perfect #ConquerwithCourage moment, where the players overcome the odds against them with courage and win. Dew is excited to partner with Rooter in celebrating this courage moment in the gaming universe. Dew will continue to promote the growth and recognition of gaming – a key passion point amongst the youth today.”
Expanding on the campaign delivery, Hari Krishnan, Publicis Content Practice Head said “With a powerful brand expression “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai”, our task was to identify moments in gaming culture that would intersect with Mountain Dew’s brand promise. Our platform insights enabled us to activate ‘Clutch Moments’ at scale across the gaming ecosystem for Mountain Dew, to connect and engage gaming enthusiasts, both players and viewers alike.”
Keeping the adrenaline going is a catchy rap song by Akshay Dhawan, created to compliment the vibe of the Dew Clutch Crew.
Polycab India is the official partner for ICC’s global events in 2023
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 11:57 AM | 1 min read
Polycab India has announced an official partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events scheduled until the end of 2023, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship Final in the United Kingdom, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled in India.
Nilesh Malani, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab said: “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons.”
Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “We are pleased to confirm that Polycab will be an official partner for ICC events up until the end of 2023. We look forward to collaborating with them on our upcoming events, as we deliver our vision of more fans enjoying our sport.”
‘Dada made a perfect pairing for Bandhan Bank’
Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, talks about their new campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly
By Shantanu David | Feb 9, 2023 8:41 AM | 4 min read
Bandhan Bank recently launched its ‘Jahaan bandhan, wahaan trust’ campaign, an integrated marketing effort featuring the bank’s first pan-India brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly.
Talking about the impact of the campaign Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing of the Kolkata-headquartered banking group, shared an interesting conversation he had with his sales manager in Mumbai. “When I was visiting the Vashi branch of Bandhan Bank in Mumbai, I asked the local sales manager whether recent marketing efforts were paying off any dividends. He told me, since the ads have started coming out, when they call potential customers, people know who we are and ask ‘Sourav Ganguly wala, na?’ Earlier most didn’t know who we were.”
So, clearly, then the campaign is working.
Bandhan Bank began life as a not-for-profit microfinances service in West Bengal, with an emphasis on providing rural ladies and other underserved groups with financial services. In 2015, it became the first microfinance institution to become a universal bank in India with a full banking license granted by the RBI.
“Since then Bandhan has built a strong presence in the Eastern market, and now we want to push the brand across the rest of the country, and the campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly, is meant to appeal to wider audiences in the North, West and South,” says Sircar, adding that the bank is looking at opening 500 branches this year around India as a part of that effort.
“And when it comes to mass appeal and reaching out to as wide an audience as possible in India, only two things come to mind: Bollywood and cricket, and we decided to go with cricket as it transcends geography and language and other differentiators,” elaborates Sircar.
The campaign was conceived by Leo Burnett Orchard, which was brought in as Bandhan Bank’s creative agency in August 2022, while the film and stills were shot by Prodigious. In the film, Ganguly is seen reminiscing the days when he wasn’t a star and there were only a few spectators at the ground.
“Dada made a perfect pairing for Bandhan. He’s not only representative of Kolkata, but is known to national and global audiences. And much like Bandhan helped in transforming lives since its inception in 2001, it was under Sourav’s captainship in the early 2000s that saw the start of the transformation of Team India into the powerhouse it is today,” smiles Sircar, mentioning that in the 2011 World Cup, 60 per cent of the total runs scored and 70 per cent of the total wickets taken by the 15 member Indian team were by players who had either debuted or blossomed under Ganguly’s captaincy.
That being said, Ganguly won’t be part of every bit of content or messaging put out by the bank, with Sircar saying, “We don’t want to dilute the power of the brand ambassador and we don’t want the bank’s identity to get inextricably linked to a brand ambassador either. We’ll be using him in a few select campaigns, while other marketing efforts will be more focused on specific products and TGs.”
As Bandhan is still building its pan-India profile, TV, with its last-mile messaging, will remain the key medium used by the bank, with digital, print, OOH, cinema and other media rounding off the team effort.
"Over the last seven and a half years, the marketing was centred around supporting the bank's growth. We did campaigns here and there, spent money where we needed to, but now the brand's ambitions have grown loftier," says Sircar, concluding, "Initial growth is always easier than incremental growth so now our marketing efforts are going to ensure that incremental growth is supported well enough that our business channels and verticals can benefit from the marketing."
