The Beauty Co. signs digital influencer Sejal Kumar as their brand ambassador

The Beauty Co. has announced Indian YouTube personality and social media influencer, Sejal Kumar as their brand ambassador. Sejal Kumar’s association will play a key role in bringing out the brand’s message strongly about democratizing beauty and increasing ingredient awareness.

“Sejal Kumar is an Indian content creator and digital influencer with a following of over two million across social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. She recently represented India as one among the eight selected creators worldwide for the ‘YouTube Creators for Change with Michelle Obama’ that focused on education for girls. Sejal has received several accolades for her work including the ‘Best Youth Influencer Award’ by Women of Steel Summit and Awards and ‘Instagrammer of the Year for Fashion 2019’, ‘Fashion Influencer of the year 2020’ by Exhibit Magazine,” the company said.

In her role as the brand ambassador, Sejal Kumar will help strengthen the bond with The Beauty Co.’s existing customers as well as attract a new set of new age digital-savvy on the go customers across the country. Her two million plus followers across social media platforms will help amplify focus on ingredient awareness, the various benefits of using these ingredients as well as highlight The Beauty Co.’s vision of carefully creating products made from natural ingredients.

Suraj Vazirani, Founder & CEO said, “Sejal Kumar will add great value to The Beauty Co. and we’re happy to have her on board as our brand ambassador. With her massive social media appeal, we are confident to reach every segment of the population with our message of democratizing beauty and increasing ingredient awareness in a strong manner. We, at The Beauty Co. believe every person is beautiful the way they are. Our products offer care solutions to everyone and is not meant to only target a certain set of consumers.”

“I am extremely delighted to be a part of The Beauty Co. family. I strongly believe that being comfortable in your own skin makes you feel beautiful. Beauty is not only what we see, it’s also about what we feel. Everyone should step out in confidence, radiance, and glow, and The Beauty Co. has been at the forefront in promoting the same. Self-love has always been my numero uno and thus The Beauty Co. is the perfect brand to be associated with.” said Sejal Kumar.