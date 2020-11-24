TCL becomes title sponsor of GT World Challenge Asia Esports

The championship’s final two rounds of the year will take place at Spa-Francorchamps November 24 and Suzuka on December 8

TCL Electronics has become the new title sponsor of GT World Challenge Asia Esports Presented by Tarmac Works.

The championship’s final two rounds of the year will take place at Spa-Francorchamps November 24 and Suzuka on December 8, while a new ‘TCL Driver of the Year’ award will be presented following the season finale.

“Sports are essential to TCL’s global branding strategy. We are thrilled to be partnering with SRO Motorsports to offer exciting games to fans around the world,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics.

This title partnership with TCL is second major collaboration for SRO Motorsports Group’s new Asian sim racing series, which also counts Tarmac Works as a presenting partner.

The regional esports championship brings together professional and amateur real-world and virtual drivers from across Asia and the south Pacific who compete at five events on Assetto Corsa Competizione – the official game of GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS.

Each round’s two 60-minute races– one for sim racers, the other for real-world drivers – can be watched live anywhere in the world via SRO Motorsports Group’s Twitch and GT World Youtube channels, while Mandarin commentary is available on Huya and iQIYI’s dedicated Chinese broadcasts.