Tata Consumer Products goes ASMR in ad for new coffee brand
Media Monks has conceptualised and created the campaign for the company's latest offering 'Tata Coffee Grand Premium’
In line with its focus on innovation, Tata Consumer Products announces the launch of its premium instant coffee ‘Tata Coffee Grand Premium’ a 100% coffee blend with flavour-locked decoction crystals. The product has been launched keeping in mind the taste preference of consumers in non-South markets who tend to prefer 100% coffee blend over a coffee-chicory blend (which is more preferred in South).
The new launch is supported by a film, using ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) that showcases the sensory journey of Tata coffee Grand Premium from bean to the cup.
ASMR videos are sensory magic that invigorates listeners and captivates viewers intensely. The new film accentuates the brand’s positioning through a scenic and captivating ASMR video by featuring the enthralling sounds of how the coffee beans are born in the plantation, carefully plucked, dried, roasted and then grounded and processed to perfection to deliver the signature ‘Shik Shik Shik’ sound of the flavour locked decoction crystals of Tata Coffee Grand. The campaign integrated creativity and technology to deliver a film that resonates with brand’s core proposition of great sounding coffee. Through this campaign the brand aims to build a strong and memorable connect with consumers by leveraging the power of sonic marketing.
Commenting on the launch, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Our ambition is to become a significant coffee player and we continue to offer relevant and quality offerings to grow our share in the India coffee market. Indian consumers are embracing a new wave of coffee. Hence, as we continue to expand our presence and reach to consumers across India we are strengthening our portfolio across the country with the launch of Tata Coffee Grand Premium- a 100% coffee blend with flavour locked decoction crystals that gives consumers a rich and aromatic cup of coffee”.
He further said “The differentiation of Tata Coffee Grand is the signature SHIK SHIK SHIK sound of the flavour locked decoction crystals. Hence, it was only natural to bring the brand story alive through sensorial stimulation which is unique to ASMR. The new launch will be scaled by leveraging TCPL’s network and distribution reach across channels including E-commerce & modern trade”
In 2015, Tata Consumer Products limited made its entry into the branded instant coffee business in India under the brand name Tata Coffee Grand. After leading the Indian tea market under its iconic Tata Tea brand, the company took the strategic step to leverage its product, marketing and retail expertise to enter the branded coffee space in India.
Commenting on the campaign film, Azazul Haque, Director, Media Monks said “The brief was to bring alive the product differentiation of flavor locked decoction crystals by creating an ASMR experience for the audience. ASMR also known as ‘Brain Massage’uses whispers and sounds to create sensations in the audience so they don't only see the visuals but also feel it. We thought of telling the story of birth of Shik Shik Shik, the sound coffee crystals to convey the idea that every sip of Tata Coffee Grand Premium will make you feel you are experiencing the sounds in an estate where coffee is born”
Bisleri teams up with Mumbai Indians as hydration partner
This will be a three-year partnership
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:52 PM | 1 min read
Bisleri has announced its next hydration partnership with five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The three-year partnership will see Bisleri as the Official Hydration Partner. The association is set to begin with the 2023 cricketing season.
Commenting on the collaboration, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International, said, "As a progressive brand, Bisleri has always advocated the importance of staying hydrated. Through this association, we would like to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, performance, and the strong connect hydration has with being healthy and fit. We are pleased to partner with one of the country's favourite teams, Mumbai Indians, on this journey and script a powerful success story."
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson, said, “We are happy to have Bisleri on board as we go into the new season. This partnership is a testament to the shared commitment to excellence and will work together to build a strong affinity with our much loved MI Paltan across the world.”
Speaking on the association, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India, said, "This marks the beginning of a collaboration of a brand with 50 years of legacy and the most followed league in India. With Bisleri being the hydration partner to these top teams, we believe it is an excellent platform to connect with the fans.”
Mamaearth founder clarifies valuation concerns
In a social media post, Varun Alagh has said the valuation discovery will take place after conversations with investors
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:37 PM | 1 min read
Mamaearth founder Varun Alagh has clarified that in the company's draft red herring prospectus there is no mention of valuation.
In a social media post, Alagh said the valuation discovery will take place over time after conversations with the investor community.
Now is the time for brands to clean up their ad supply chain
Dipali Mahesh, Managing Director, Extreme Reach India, shares ways to fix woes in the advertising and marketing supply chain
By Dipali Mahesh | Jan 5, 2023 10:36 AM | 5 min read
As we near the end of 2022, the world is still feeling the effects of global supply chain issues. These woes are impacting the production of everything from planes to cars to computer chips. Every time an industry is hit with supply chain slowdowns, there is a trickle-down effect in ad spend.
The struggles of the marketing supply chain, however, get little coverage and it’s actually not new. For global advertisers, up to half of the creative work produced never runs in any market. Do you think the manufacturing industry would tolerate even 2 per cent wasted production? It seems unlikely.
Yet in the ad world, both agencies and brands lack visibility into how things move from production and out into markets around the world. Incredibly, double-digit waste is the norm. The advertising supply chain – creating, producing, adapting, running, and measuring what’s worked – is so separate and disparate that it barely deserves the name supply chain. Our world is split asunder.
This is happening at a time when every marketing dollar is under scrutiny, making ROI more important than ever for every CMO. To date, ROI measurement has focused largely on media spend, rather than the upstream components. The gulf between asset creation and media is why the supply chain remains so opaque, with too much work wasted. What better time than now to inspect the marketing and creative supply chain, to create a deeper, more actionable measure of ROI?
Bridging the Gap
Way back, in what now feels like the last millennium, a global brand would hire one agency to run everything, from creative to production to media planning and buying. It was expensive and imperfect, but it was easy to connect the dots.
Over the last two decades, the marketing universe has expanded in line with the laws of the actual universe, where the pieces seem to be moving further and further apart. It’s akin to Hubble’s Law, which says that the further apart the planets are, the faster they move away from each other. The further reaches of today’s digital world – dynamic creative optimisation, programmatic, and cutting-edge technology, to name a few – feel as if they are moving away from each other at faster and faster speeds.
With the bifurcation of creative and media, along with the rise of specialist agencies that handle their own portions of the workflow, the disconnects have proliferated across the marketing supply chain. So, it has become more difficult to connect the dots from planning to production to results as the marketing ecosystem has expanded.
Nobody is going to put the genie back in the bottle when it comes to media planning and buying. The romantics may miss the old days, but the reality is that those days are over. Honestly though, we don’t need to go back. All the pieces of the advertising supply chain can remain, we just need to close the gaps.
Solving the Supply Chain with Data
When brands measure ROI now, they need more than just media performance evaluation. Brands need to know what they produced (in terms of creative), what was adapted for different markets and audiences, and what impact that creative delivered.
None of this is to say that brands don’t track what they spend on production. Clearly, they do. But at a broad level, they are looking at two large buckets – production and media spend – not diving into the details. For most brands, there is no connection, and to return to Hubble’s Law, the two categories feel like they are speeding away from each other faster than ever.
The devil is truly in the details. If a brand creates 100 campaigns in a given year, there will be wild deviations in the ROI measurements for each individual campaign. This depends on what’s created and produced, what runs and what doesn’t, as well as media costs. No brand or agency can determine the true ROI without zooming in on the parts in great detail.
That’s where the real magic comes in. Break things down on the campaign level, and the insights become actionable. Go one step further, and look at things from the asset level, and you can measure how far the creative travels. If something isn’t working in the supply chain, it’s time to fix it.
That’s the thing about ROI – it’s not simply a grade at the end of a test. It’s an actionable measure, and CMOs need to dive deeply into their ROI analysis to assess their costs and adjust their marketing supply chain as needed.
The issue, of course, is that for all the industry talk about the “real-time” flow of campaign data, production data moves slower. For one thing, production happens long in advance of a campaign starting. The initial pre-production investment in creative may have happened a full year in advance of an ad reaching the first consumer.
Time may be the advertiser’s greatest hurdle, but the truest sense of ROI requires brands and their agencies to bridge the disconnects. And there are a lot of disconnects that need addressing in the modern advertising world. ROI focused brands need to line up these investments – from production to talent payments/rights to media – so that they have visibility and can pull the levers to concentrate on what works.
Did you know that Adstream was acquired by Extreme Reach? Together we solve some of the biggest challenges facing marketers, their agencies and production partners around the world. Find out more here.
Deepika Padukone turns 37: A look at the actress’ brand journey
Besides being one of the most sought-after actresses, Padukone has been the top choice for brand endorsements as well
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 9:31 AM | 3 min read
One of the most loved heroines of Bollywood Deepika Padukone celebrates her 37th birthday today. The much sought-after actress has given movie lovers some very memorable characters in films like Om Shanti Om, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, and many more. Besides being a top favourite in the world of cinema, the dimpled beauty has also been a hit in the world of brand endorsement. On her special day, we take a look at the brand journey of the actress.
Close-up
Deepika started her brand journey with a close-up ad about 12 years back.
The actress bagged one of her most prestigious endorsements recently when she was announced the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in December 2022.
A fitness enthusiast and a badminton lover, Deepika has been a favourite of sports clothing brands Adidas, Levi’s, and Nike.
Her illustrious list of brand endorsements also includes several top beverage brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Limca, Nescafe and Tetley Green Tea.
Termed by many as Bollywwod's fashion queen, Padukone is known for her versatalie and classy dressing that complements her personality. No wonder then that she was approached by Myntra to promote their ‘All About You’ store.
Coming to the food category, Padukone has been the face of several major brands such as Britannia, Nestle and Kellogg’s Special K, promoting healthy eatign habits.
Some of the other big brands promoted by the actress are Gillette Venus, Lux, Naihaa Manglyam, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Tissot, Tanishq, Parachute Hair Oil, Chopard, Cartier, Navyasa By Liva, Asian Paints, Pottery Barn, Jaquar.
Brands such as Axis Bank, Oppo, Llyod, Jio, Goibibo and Vistara also collaborated with the popular star.
Brand value
According to Duff & Phelps report, Padukone’s brand value is estimated to be $ 51.6 million in 2022. The actress is considered the most popular celebrity in India. India Today featured Deepika among the Nation’s 50 most powerful people in 2017 and 2019. She was also ranked as the tenth highest-paid actress in the world by the global edition of Forbes in 2016 and 2018. She was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2018. Outlook India also announced Deepika as one of the “Women Redefining Leadership.” In 2016, Padukone became the brand ambassador for the NGO, Indian Psychiatric Society. The World Economic Forum awarded her in 2020 for creating awareness of mental health. She was also awarded the Time 100 Impact Award for her work with mental health advocacy. Deepika has more than 70 million followers on Instagram. She was also a member of the jury at Cannes 2022. In December 2022, she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Doha, Qatar.
JOY has been increasing its marketing budget year after year: Poulomi Roy, RSH Global
The CMO of RSH Global talks about the company's most well-known brand JOY, how it supports women’s rights and why it prefers traditional marketing over influencer marketing
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 5, 2023 9:05 AM | 5 min read
The beauty and skincare industry has seen a spurt in popularity in the past few years since consumers are becoming more conscious about their choice of products. Unsurprisingly, skincare brands have been growing at a rapid pace. One such brand is JOY Personal Care, which is a part of the RSH Global brand. A homegrown brand which has been operating for more than three decades, it holds itself true to being a fearless company and standing up for women’s rights. They have a whole range of products dedicated to acid attack survivors.
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of RSH Global, spoke to e4m about the brand, what the next year looks like and the future of the skincare industry in India.
Excerpts:
Tell us about JOY Personal Care as a brand and how it began.
This company started in Kolkata around 35 to 36 years ago approximately as a homegrown company making personal care products, and more so it was from a trading perspective. In the year 2011, when the business kept growing in demand, the company thought of getting into mass media advertising to ensure more increase in product sales.
2011 is when the first television ad of Anushka Sharma went up. In the year 2015, we realized that while we are advertising, we need to have a more strategic approach to it. So that's when they decided to change the face of the organization from a trading to a marketing perspective.
Once we did that, the turnaround of the brand happened. We figured out a space called "Beautiful by Nature." We realized most women have this innate pressure in themselves to look a certain way and behave a certain way. We then said, "Why don't we do something? Why not make this brand speak a language which will make them stop and think about themselves?"
So, we focused on making products that help in maintaining beauty and not accentuating beauty.
Then we spoke about the way advertising has, over the years, sold the wrong notions of beauty to women in India. That's more or less been the journey.
What kind of marketing techniques has worked for the company in the past and what kind of advertising are you looking at for the future?
It has been 5 to 6 years since we have actively started marketing. Our competition is from the multinationals to the new-age brands of the world. I think the awareness that JOY has created in the last five years is purely because we have been fearless in terms of what we speak and what we stand for.
During the pandemic, we distributed one lakh sanitization products to the sex workers and transgender people of Kolkata. We made a film that talks about the ways beauty has been sold to women across India for many years. We have taken digs at ourselves as the so-called skincare industry, the beauty standards imposed on women and the way we have been portraying beauty.
We believe in having a brand voice, sticking to it year after year, using mass media to promote it, having a consistent brand message and taking audacious steps fearlessly.
That worked in our favour, but we still have a long way to go for sure.
The beauty and skincare industry looks at a lot of promotion through influencer marketing. Does JOY have plans on venturing into that?
I think in the last couple of years, we have seen an influx in boutique products that are made and sold through social ecommerce.
This space of personal care has a lot of subtexts in it. So we are into FMCG but we are into personal care of FMCG and skincare to be precise. We've always had the luxury and the budget to use mass communication as platform to promote ourselves. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the last couple of years have seen a lot of people making niche products or products which are made for specific needs in the beauty space and they didn't have the bandwidth to use television. So their first option is to go by social ecommerce, influencer marketing and all.
There is an influx of digital, but what is the relationship? If you look at any medium agnostic of your brand, each is doing right.
How much is the influence of those mediums on my consumers? I do a filtration to decide whether we will go with influencer marketing and content creator or take my brand and advertise where the content is being created. In a larger way, I understand what roles they are going to play in the life of my brand.
There is no denying the fact that influencer marketing has been growing, but we as a brand started off from there (television) and then there are these new-age mediums.
I need to decide and understand and acknowledge the fact that how much of it is affecting my consumers.
Do you see a rise in your adex budget for next year?
Yes, year after year we have been increasing our budget. Currently, I say it is over Rs 100 crore that we spend overall in every aspect of marketing.
What do you think of the future of the skincare industry in India?
Consumerism is on the rise everywhere across all industries. We will see a lot of disposable income as a part of being in the skincare industry. I think there will be a lot of personalisation and creating new needs for consumers. People's regime will also comprise the use of more skincare products. They will start to realise that it's important to use products from trusted brands and not just use any product that is trending in the market.
What kind of expansion plans are you looking at?
We will have geographical expansion with deeper penetration into spaces like West Bengal and Maharashtra. We'll be introducing new products and also have a manufacturing unit in the works. There will also be a third, larger manufacturing unit, but it will take some time, a couple of years, to set up as well. So, in terms of product offering, the influence of infrastructure and marketing endeavours, these are lined up for us.
Virender Sehwag asks McDonald’s India #WhatsHappening
The cricket legend took to Twitter to ‘remind McDonald’s India about his name’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 4:49 PM | 1 min read
McDonald’s India has joined hands with the legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is set to reveal his upcoming ‘Favourite’.
The McDelivery app of McDonald’s India has put out a notification saying ‘Vasu’s Favourite Coming Soon’.
Taken by surprise by his wrong name, Sehwag took to Twitter and asked McDonald’s India, #WhatsHappening and his name is ‘Virender Sehwag’. The brand replies to him with just ‘Oopppps #WhatsHappening’. This thread attracted attention from various prominent brands such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Jio, PhonePe, Myntra, IKEA India and others. They also joined the conversation on #WhatsHappening.
MY NAME IS VIRENDER SEHWAG! @mcdonaldsindia #WhatsHappening pic.twitter.com/vS9gNmpuuI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 4, 2023
Infidigit bags SEO mandate for SBI Life Insurance
Infidigit is set to create a strategy to organically boost SBI Life’s ranking through its interactive website
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 4:51 PM | 2 min read
Infidigit has bagged the SEO mandate for SBI Life Insurance.
As part of the mandate, Infidigit is all set to create a strategy to organically boost SBI Life’s ranking through its interactive website and further consolidate brand SBI Life’s strong online identity.
Kaushal Thakkar, Infidigit’s Founder and Managing Director said, “Infidigit is proud to have SBI Life Insurance as one of our esteemed clients. SBI Life is one of the most credible and reputed insurers in the Indian life insurance space. In the post covid era, a large number of Indians have realized the importance of securing their family’s financial future and the effects of this can be seen on Google search. Google has become a crucial touchpoint for brands as users turn to Google for quick answers. We aim to further drive organic traffic and rankings by optimizing for both users and search engines.”
Speaking on the development, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “We are excited to onboard Infidigit for taking over the SEO responsibilities for SBI Life Insurance and look forward to their valuable strategic direction that will further enhance SBI Life’s online presence. Looking at Infidigit’s notable SEO work, we are optimistic that the team will enhance SBI Life’s presence and grow our website’s organic traffic and enhance online ranking.”
