Targeting as per the cohort is the marketing mantra for Myntra now: Sunder Balasubramanian
In an exclusive chat with exchange4media, Sunder Balasubramanian, the new Chief Marketing Officer of Myntra, spoke about the platform's marketing strategies, & more
The online shopping industry has grown tremendously in the last few years especially fuelled by the pandemic when people had no other option but to order online. One of the many segments that grew at a large scale is the fashion & beauty sector, with many brands, e-commerce platforms and D2C platform entering the business. It’s interesting to see how these platforms are leveraging influencers and using them to their fullest potential. Myntra, being a new-age fashion platform, has also used the tool extensively.
Sunder Balasubramaniam, the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer spoke to us exclusively about what is the brand up to, the marketing strategies as well as how they are keeping up with various cohorts in a diverse country like India.
Excerpts from the interview -
How are you cutting through the clutter with the emergence of D2C brands?
The larger role that we are trying to play is to democratize fashion for consumers and one part of that is how you enable more consumers to be able to buy branded fashion versus unbranded fashion. In that larger journey, we believe that the more players will come, the more it will be beneficial for the consumers.
We have been looking at different consumer cohorts and understand what they need from fashion and provide them consistently
You involve a lot of influencers, and there is a lot of conversation on influencers losing their credibility. How do you leverage this kind of marketing and keeping the credibility intact?
The consumers seek authenticity from brands as well as the platform and that authenticity translates in different ways, one of which is celebrity endorsement as they want to know what their favorite movie stars are wearing and that is their inspiration for fashion. Some other customers get their sense of inspiration from influencers that they follow on social media. So it depends upon the cohort and we would utilize the respective ones. The role influencer play in social commerce is to aid shoppers. We have seen our traffic per live session continuously increase over the months and this is how we utilize influencers on our platform.
There is a lot of conversation about marketers not being able to understand the Gen Z cohort, what is your mantra to stay relevant for them?
I think as a marketer we go through this with every cohort. When millennials got defined, we had a similar situation about how we really understand them. As a cohort, Gen Z will continue to play an important role across all brands of all sizes. They are a cohort that are more uniform across the world and it is important to tap them, they are a quote for exceedingly fluid. While they may be rooted in India, they have an eye out on what's happening around the world so it's very important to tap into that aspiration of theirs.
Over the years what we have seen is that as long as you keep understanding their different needs and wants and you're able to vary that with the service that you provide it's the match made in heaven. A very strong part of our business comes from the Gen Z cohort, this is a cohort that is normally not very sticky, they flirt with their choices so we have been fortunate that they are sticking with us. The cohort looks for authenticity and I think that's where our social commerce please comes in, able to offer that authenticity without being very pushy, they relate to it and they find value in it.
Myntra has been doing a lot of association with celebrities, how are you going to leverage more with this?
It has been only three months since I joined and it’s been a big learning for me as it's the category that demands and requires a lot. When you ask people and consumers how they make their fashion choice, a very interesting start is what my favorite celebrities wear and what brands are they associated with. I can't see celebrities, and the category link is as stronger as it is for fashion where the consumers are looking for celebrities.
And that's why we are using celebrities to bring out those stories for us with this new campaign 'be extraordinary everyday'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3L19mqT7xCE&ab_channel=Myntra
What are the three main marketing strategies that Myntra is going to use?
The marketing mantra is to always be in sync with what the consumer is doing. One of the other things that we do is tap into trends be it on social media or commerce. I really believe that commerce and content as a large bucket are going to be the future for both from a fashion perspective or even otherwise. One of the strategies that Myntra uses is to continue to
unlock more different growth opportunities. One example is the about daily fashion where people look out for looking stylish every day. Another example of this growth opportunity is workwear which has increased, there is a much more increase in casual work wear and that's where we are seeing 100% growth.
Since tier 2 and 3 cities are becoming deeper pocket business regions, how are you going to capitalize on them?
For Myntra, we have always had a very broad-based approach for consumer cohorts across the country. We get more than 45% of our big and important junk from tier 2 and 3 cities.
It gets customized to what each of them is looking out for when we go out targeting consumers from the cohorts. For example, the influencer that I use for Gen Z is probably different from what I use for ethnics versus what is used for South versus what is used for North. So we customize it as per the cohort. And this is what helps us get the loyalty and engagement that we have.
What are the new innovations that you are coming up with?
An important part of a customer's journey is to be able to aid discovery. Technology is helping and making the shopping process simpler for consumers. We have a sizing algorithm as well as an AI-based skin analyzer for consumers. We are working towards more technology in the future.
How can brands make sure that they are not coming across as forced on occasions like Women’s day?
There are many occasions in the country as well as festivals and these occasions become points of consumption which a lot of brands ride on and there is a commercial angle to it. I think from a longer-term perspective the world lens I use, are these opportunities for the brand to be truly more inclusive. If that is something you can leverage and provide and become a brand I think a brand can become better and serves a better purpose. Let's take an example, Women's day is not about making one brand video for that day it's about through the year how can you make sure that as an audience men, women and all kinds of cohorts that we have in this country are inclusive in the brand offering. If that is the larger piece you do, then on specific occasions you can go out and put the brand video and what you want to do.
As a brand builder, I would take the lesson of inclusivity and build that as the philosophy of the brand.
What is going to be the media mix of the brand?
It goes back to the consumer cohort which will allow you as a brand to make an impact on the target audience there are certain cohorts in the country where the TV will make more sense, whereas there a certain specific part where digital will make more sense. It boils down to who are you reaching and therefore that automatically helps you to make the choice. If a brand is unprepared about who they are going after, it becomes a question of grappling with A versus B but when there is clarity of this the brand is able to provide a solution for them and it is quite a sample to break down the medium that we need to use to reach to the consumers.
We use different channels like TV, influencers, commerce, and notifications on our app to cater to different consumer cohorts. For example, with Gen Z, I will use digital more and in digital also you can break it down to influences versus push videos.
Janhvi Kapoor to represent RENÉE Cosmetics' perfume range
The homegrown cosmetic brand has released three fragrances in the premium category
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Janhvi Kapoor expressed her thoughts on the association, "I enjoyed working with RENÉE. They have set a high standard for innovation and product quality, their products are impressive, and I wish. them all the best as they continue to create unique and luxurious fragrances."
Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder and Director of RENÉE Cosmetics, further added, “It's amazing to have Janhvi as the face of our fragrance category. Her infectious energy and effervescence appeal to our audiences, and I am sure that her popularity will garner all the more adulation from our
consumers."
Mumbai Indians unveils playing kit for IPL 2023
The new jersey has been conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 11:24 AM | 2 min read
Mumbai Indians has unveiled its official playing kit for the upcoming (2023) season of the Indian Premier League.
Conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, the new jersey captures the essence of Mumbai in the iconic blue and gold colours.
The official collection (Match and Training jersey) will be available for sale from March 10 exclusively on MI Shop for the first 7 days from launch and then available across multiple platforms.
The MI Paltan will be in for a bigger treat this time around, with one of its kind customisation features being made available for fans, where they can personalise their jerseys with their names and a number of their choice.
Speaking on the unveiling, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, said, “Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous to the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future. We look forward to stepping onto the field with the support and passion of our fans as we don this jersey.”
Shantanu and Nikhil said, “Amidst the hustles and blinding glamour of the city, there lies a dream. A dream so strong that drives a culture forward. Millions commuting from comfort to the brink of breakdowns that eventually converts their saw dust aspirations to flickering gold. A city surrounded by depth of Arabian Sea and heights of human aspirations that reportedly never sleeps. If India was a poet, Mumbai is the verse that makes it a legend with each dreamer contributing syllables weaving in a beautiful poetry.
This year’s MI jersey celebrates that dream. Carefully picking elements almost synonymous to the city like the famous Kaali Peeli ride, Sea link, a skyline that makes people gaze in awe for hours and the spirit to continue expanding our goals. Bringing in the euphoria of Street into prints, the gold line navigates its path on jersey like every dreamer who zig zags in the city running behind dreams, eventually meeting their best selves.”
Rising AdEx: What’s making advertisers look South?
Industry players say there has been a shift towards regional marketing and the south market has been attracting a large chunk of ad spends
By Nilanjana Basu | Mar 10, 2023 9:51 AM | 5 min read
A growing appetite for consumer goods and services among the southern states of India is translating into a rise in advertising expenditure too, say marketers and brand managers. A lot of attention is being paid towards branching out the media mix, trying to target each state with regional media campaigns.
According to Dentsu’s Amplifi, until the Covid-imposed lockdown, the South market contributed to a little less than 30 per cent of the AdEx, but now it has is almost close to 30-35 per cent. Sujata Dwibedy, Chief Investment Officer of Amplifi India, says that in 2023-2024, the south ad spends should clock almost 35 per cent of the AdEx. “This should be on the back of not only TV but also digital, including the growing OTT/video, gaming and social ad spends, and print.”
Sujata put forward evidence for the pull that southern publications and digital platforms have over marketers. “The story is quite clear when we study the inventory fills across not only the top channels in these markets but also the 2nd and 3rd ranking channels. Even in Print, the Southern regional publications bounced back the fastest, and each of these markets has its lead publications. The importance is evident from the fact that even on IPL, they now have individual states’ language, and for any creative, South creatives are not merely dubbed, but a different creative is made. South also has an excellent digital presence. In fact, digital consumption of news in the languages of the South scaled up much before Hindi news started getting consumed on digital platforms.”
Meanwhile, Dinesh Singh Rathore, CEO, Madison Media Omega, says there has been a 29 per cent increase in south AdEx in 2021 over 2020 and a further 13 per cent increase in 2022 over 2021. Growth projections, according to him, for 2023 stands at 15 per cent.
Baggry’s and Arrow, two of the national brands with a significant base in the south market, say they expect a significant uptick in ad expenditure in the South.
Arrow’s Head of Marketing, Soumali Chakraborty, shares, “Southern states have been an important part of our overall brand plan. So, essentially when we look at these states, we tend to be quite tactical hence there is a fair amount of insistence on increasing the footprint on a yearly basis. In addition to this, there is a prominent emphasis that the brand positions for Southern states which comes in two categories. One is to channel brand awareness through campaigns that are encapsulated in pan India. Secondly, we aim to be more tactical wherein we look at a number of factors - mainly sites on hire, outdoor hoardings, local influencers, etc. - so there is definitely a local angle towards our activities and that is where we incorporate a prominent part of the budget.”
“We definitely anticipate an uptick since the virtue of these markets is becoming stronger and more relevant. Secondly, there is a significant increase in the number of stores opening up, which will only grow, in proportion,” she adds.
Baggry’s spokesperson believes scaling up digital in South is the best way to move forward. “We have upscaled our digital-first approach over the years (from the traditional advertising approach), which has largely been driven by mediums of print and Out Of Home along with additional work on the point of sale. In the past, we have also explored different TV markets in the southern regions, such as Kerala. From a futuristic point of view, given the data-driven approach of digitalization, it is the best medium to reach a wide spread of segments and is the most effective way to target consumers from different walks of life.”
Distribution by states
Dinesh Rathore from Madison Media Omega says Print ad spends have been the strongest and breaks down the contribution towards ad expenditure state-wise in the South. "Print adex is very strong in southern states due to very strong local retail market. AP & TN are the larger states with contribution close to 30-32% each followed by Karnataka @25 % and Kerala is the smallest with 12% contribution."
Dentsu’s Amplifi India provides a subtle breakdown of how the ad expenditure is distributed among the five states. “The AdEx distribution clearly depends on the Products’ availability and distribution. Tamil Nadu is a high priority across most of the advertisers almost 10-14% of the share, followed by Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, then Karnataka, and then Kerala. Between Karnataka and Kerala, the ranks might interchange depending on the advertisers/products. In terms of numbers, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh markets are quite stable when it comes to media deliveries. Kerala has a unique monopolistic situation with the lead channel being way ahead of the others. Earlier Kerala used to be less than 4% of the AdEx, but it has gained a lot of momentum now. Also, since the size of the market is small, the deviations also tend to be high. Karnataka has a huge spill from Tamil Nadu and has quite a reputation for having fluctuations. However, each of the Southern markets has now carved a niche and has started becoming a priority for advertisers.”
He also adds on to say, “Advertisers are moving Southwards, for better ROI. Tamil Nadu was already quite an important market for most advertisers, now the others have also gradually become critical.”
RCPL brings back Campa Cola
The 50-year-old iconic beverage brand has launched three new flavours: Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), announced the launch of the iconic beverage brand, Campa, contemporized for a new-age India.
The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category. The launch of this brand is in line with the company’s strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands that not only have a rich heritage but also boast a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers due to their unique tastes and flavours.
Speaking on the launch, RCPL spokesperson said, “By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment. While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp refreshing taste. With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business.”
With 50 years of rich heritage, Campa’s contemporary cut-through character is set to offer Indian consumers a “The Great Indian Taste” this summer. Five thirst-quenching pack sizes will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions: a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600ml on-the-go sharing packs and 1,000ml and 2,000ml home packs. RCPL’s roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across India starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is aligned with the company’s overall vision of offering value and choice to Indian consumers through high-quality products at affordable price points. With this launch, RCPL further strengthens its versatile FMCG portfolio which comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.
Star Sports dials up the 'shor' for TATA IPL 2023
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul star in the first campaign film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star,
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 3:07 PM | 3 min read
TATA IPL 2023 is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganza amongst fans across India. For more than a decade, IPL has been an annual celebration that brings people together and this year, with the return of the home-away format, the league is all set to hit the fever pitch. Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament, has pulled out all stops to ensure India’s biggest sporting festival is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience with the launch of its campaign – ‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ featuring super stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.
View this post on Instagram
#IPLonStar is returning and we just can’t keep calm! Get together with your friends and family, switch your TVs on and get your #ShorOn, because your shor is what gets the #GameOn! ?— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2023
Watch Tata IPL LIVE on the Star Sports Network.#TATAIPL2023 #BetterTogether #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WhzRAs5KVZ
The first campaign film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star, encapsulates how the passion, excitement and togetherness of fans watching IPL fuel the cricketers to achieve incredulous moments during the tournament. The campaign creatively highlights three different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat where neighbourhoods gather to celebrate the IPL festival. ‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ embodies togetherness as IPL is BEST enjoyed together with fans cheering their favourite teams and players on big screens. The film showcases how among the frenzy and cacophony of these huddles, there are cut-outs of Rohit, Hardik and Rahul that come to life hearing the massive cheer of their fans, who have gathered around the television sets for what is going to be the start of another grand festival of cricket!
Star Sports Spokesperson, said, “As the biggest sporting league returns to the TV screen, the theme of ‘community’ binding cricket fans who love to celebrate together comes alive during IPL. Our ‘Shor on, Game on!’ campaign is a tribute to fans who fuel the game and breathe life into it. IPL is unquestioningly a big-screen phenomenon that is best watched together on TV with friends, family and the community at large. By bringing the biggest cricket stars together, combined with Star Sports’ high-quality broadcast, expert commentary, and a host of technological innovations, TV offers the best viewing experience for fans, allowing them to immerse themselves in the action and feel like they're right in the middle of the game.”
Star Sports will unveil more films featuring top cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja along with winners of #FanBanegaStar contest leading to the start of the mega tournament. TATA IPL 2023 will kick-start on 31st March 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium.
‘Be consistent but keep refreshing brand positioning’
At e4m India Brand Conclave, a panel of industry leaders shared their thoughts on 'Consistent vs Persistent: The Long-Term Growth Plan’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 1:41 PM | 6 min read
On the occasion of e4m India Brand Conclave, industry leaders came together to talk on 'Consistent vs Persistent: The Long-Term Growth Plan’.
The panel was moderated by Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel. The other members were Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India; Deba Ghoshal, VP & Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited; Neha Anand, Head, Global Brand and Marketing Communication, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra; Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, PolicyBazaar, Sneha Beriwal, Chief Marketing Officer VAHDAM India, and Supratik Sengupta, Head, Marketing – Consumer Health, Lupin.
Arvind started the discussion saying, "It's very important for marketeers to take control of the narrative as far as the long-term business growth aspirations are concerned. While one always delivers to the short-term part of the business requirements for the month and for the quarter but how to build a sustainable brand, how to build a brand that delivers on the business goals consistently, I think that's the task for marketeers. And, to do that, one has to be fairly consistent in terms of a brand positioning but also renewing the brand from time to time to make it relevant to today's conditions but it doesn't mean just advertising. The McDonald's example is also about consistent experience because that builds brand as much as all the other marketing efforts too.
So, I think consistency in terms of positioning and experiences is the bedrock for long-term business growth but also I would emphasize the fact that how can the brand keep reaching new consumers or light consumers because in the end most of the categories that we are talking about are under penetrated. In the India context, it's all about growing penetration, so reaching light buyers, new buyers is always a key imperative apart from converting the high intent consumers to today's sales and how can we be consistent on that but also important is building a business case for the various stakeholders."
Deba Ghoshal accelerated the discussion. "As far as Voltas is concerned, I think we have been warriors across many generations and what we did was just to refresh the business cycle in an interesting way so that we are relevant to our end user decade after decade. I think if a brand looks at persistence. It should look at where I should be 10 years from now, that's about persistence. If a brand needs to look at being consistent, it's about the present. You need to be consistent in your business offerings. It's more about longevity vis-a-vis being persistent and more about being relevant when it comes to being consistent. However, I would also emphasize on the fact that refresh yourself, keep in mind that consumers are changing, the touch points are changing and your stakeholders are changing. It's not only about the end user, it's also about your other stakeholders. It is your brand adding value to your share for your shareholders.
Without a consistent or a persistent business, you don't have a brand," he said.
Continuing the discussion was Neha Anand. "When I look at the two words - consistency and persistency, I think for me, this anonymity holds true for consistency to go with trust and Mahindra as an organisation has been around for nearly over 75 years now, so trust for us is absolutely critical and I would say that kind of goes really well with the word. How do you remain consistent in a way that your customers consumers have that trust in you? I think when I look at the word persistent, for me the word that stands out would be relevance. So, how do you put your brand out or your message out, which is absolutely here and now. One is slightly long term and the other is more from a short term and a combination of two is really the winning formula. When I look at consistency, it's not just in the quality of products that you put out there, it's also the value and DNA of the organisation and authenticity of the organisation that people experience through the years, especially if it's been a brand that has been there for long.”
Since VAHDAM was the youngest brand on the table, Sneha Beriwal gave a slightly different take on how young brands look at this consistent versus persistent debate. She expressed," I don't think it's a consistent versus persistent debate. You have to be consistent. As people we evolve, that's what brands need to do. Coming to the persistent point of view I think the way young brands like us located persistency is actually an expensive marketing route and when you're young you are actually first trying to find out what is my consistent message that brings people to me".
Sai Narayan further said, "We persist the factor that insurance is a very complex category. It requires a certain amount of persuasion because no one actually wakes up in the morning thinking about the insurance or as a matter of fact people don't think about our category that much. So, that's makes it extremely important for us to be very consistent in what we are propagating. For example, our core is you know talking about protection as as category like building that category which is term insurance and health insurance. From day one we have been really very focused and committed to build a long-term brand. Despite not having big pockets in the beginning, we always felt that building a brand is super critical for a category about which no one thinks. Therefore, we have to be consistent".
"The way I look at consistency and persistency is what brand does in terms of both backend and frontend in terms of the communication, look and feel, and in terms of creating the brand grammar. That primarily is the consistency you keep on having a particular insight-based truth, which you keep on helping to the consumer and you change that because as an individual also you don't change. So, the consistency comes from that," said Supratik.
He continued saying, "I remember one quote of Roberto, who's an iconic Coca-Cola CEO, he said that anything white on the red should be read as Coca-Cola. So that comes from consistency. Persistency is little bit different in my vocabulary in a sense that persistency is something when you need to be persistent when you face a challenge. As a marketeer, we face multiple challenges like you can be consistent, big brands are consistent but small or medium brands, they need challenge they meet sometimes face the challenge of a budget maybe a culture issue, media penetration issue and how do you navigate through those things, that is when the persistency comes."
LenDenClub ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador
The new association will be promoted with an integrated marketing campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
LenDenClub has announced that it has collaborated with all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.
The new association will be promoted with an integrated marketing campaign. The association aims to create awareness among new-age investors to invest in P2P lending that is hassle-free and offers high returns compared to traditional asset classes.
As a part of this association, Hardik will collaborate with LenDenClub to portray the brand’s fundamental values, speaking directly with the customers with critical messages about the importance of investing in the right asset class.
Speaking on the association, Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub said, “As a company, we have constantly been evolving to provide the best returns to our customers that transcend from understanding the customer sentiments to creating developments that encourage investing in P2P lending. We wanted to team up with someone who can resonate with LenDenClub as a brand. Having an all-rounder like Hardik on board will help us enhance our vision of 'maximum returns and mitigate risk' since he is not just an international sports icon, but also an inspiration to many who delivered on occasion when required.
His different choices have paid off handsomely throughout his life. Regarding investing, Hardik's choice of a non-traditional asset class, such as LenDenClub’s FMPP (a pioneering Peer-to-Peer investment solution powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), will motivate many new-age investors to follow suit. I am sure that our 2.5 million investor users will be able to resonate with Hardik’s brand personality as they also made a different choice when they decided to invest with LenDenClub.
Hardik's mass appeal & forward-thinking approach makes him a perfect fit for the brand. A global icon like Hardik Pandya will get us broader recognition and complement our brand positioning and plans."
