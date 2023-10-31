Tamannaah Bhatia shines in new Shiseido campaign
Bhatia is the India brand ambassador and has starred in the country's first campaign video for the brand
SHISEIDO, the global beauty brand, recently announced Tamannaah Bhatia as the India Brand Ambassador and now unveils their first Campaign Video in India for a skincare range that promises healthy & vibrant skin.
India’s first localized Shiseido campaign video, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia showcases how she harnesses her beauty with SHISEIDO's 3-step skincare regimen, to Activate, Strengthen and Regenerate her skin. The video captures the co-usage of Shiseido’s star products of the Eudermine Activating Essence, Ultimune Serum & Essential Energy cream to ensure radiant, resilient & smooth skin.
"We are thrilled to have Tamannaah Bhatia as the face of our skincare regimen Campaign Video in India. Tamannaah's grace, elegance, and authenticity resonate with SHISEIDO's values, making her the perfect choice for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire aand penetrate the market of luxury aspirants by educating them. Tamannaah's dedication to SHISEIDO's products makes her not just an endorser but an authentic advocate, aligning perfectly with our ethos of promoting genuine beauty and inclusivity” said Villoo Daji, Senior Vice President - Group Marketing, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt Ltd.
The campaign will initially be deployed across digital platforms like GDN and YouTube and aims at building consideration via social media like Instagram, Facebook, etc. Consumers will get to see 3 distinct key films which will be developed to educate, build consideration, and generate trials. A specific problem solution film which will also be amplified, which will address the specific issues of Indian skin and how the SHISEIDO trio effectively addresses the India consumer’s concerns.
"Tamannaah Bhatia's association with SHISEIDO goes beyond being a brand ambassador; she is a true user & advocate of our brand philosophy and skincare products, we are looking forward to her sharing how SHISEIDO skincare may help the Indian consumers’ skin, especially with its unique climate & environment," said Sher Le CHUA, APAC Regional Director, SHISEIDO. "Her genuine belief in our skincare solutions and her own remarkable skincare journey epitomize the effectiveness of SHISEIDO skincare. We are thrilled to have her on board, and she personifies the values of inclusivity and authenticity that SHISEIDO holds dear. This trio range, targeting the age group of 25 – 40, Tamannaah is a perfect choice as our target consumer resonates with her as a personality. I am also elated about consumers using the Skin Visualizer, which has been developed through many years of research by SHISEIDO. It is a touch-free device that instantly measures and visualizes the current condition of beauty circulation and is designed to help bring beauty out from the skin's foundation, rather than merely solving problems on the surface."
Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honored to be a part of SHISEIDO's Skincare Campaign Video. I have been using SHISEIDO skincare for a long time now and can confirm the efficacy of the brand through visible results on my skin. SHISEIDO's commitment to celebrating diverse beauty aligns with my personal beliefs, and I am thrilled to represent a brand that empowers individuals to embrace their true selves."
The SHISEIDO Campaign Video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia will be aired from 30th October onwards, across various digital platforms and will be a phased media roll out for a 6 week campaign. Viewers can expect a visual masterpiece that celebrates the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting SHISEIDO's innovative approach to beauty.
HUL ups ad budget by Rs 679 cr in Q2
CFO Ritesh Tiwari attributed the increase in ad spends to competition from small and regional brands who have been growing significantly ahead of large players like HUL
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 1:38 PM | 1 min read
Indian FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever has increased its advertising budget by Rs 679 crore in Q2 of FY2024, said a news report quoting the organisation's Chief Financial Officer Ritesh Tiwari. The upping of the ad budget is reportedly to counter competition, according to Tiwari.
The company has been facing competition from small and regional brands that have made a comeback after taking a step back during peak inflation and from D2C brands that mainly sell online.
Tiwari noted that smaller players have been growing significantly ahead of large players. He also noted that there's a sharp increase in the media intensity and that aggregate media deployement in HUL's category by over 20% versus the same period last year.
HUL invested Rs 1,720 crore on advertising and promotional expenses in the September quarter, which is a 65% year-on-year jump. This is one of the highest sequential spike in ad spends over the last at least 18 quarters for the country's biggest advertiser.
HUL's ad spend is on the rise over the last quarters, said Tiwari. From 7.2% to 8%, 8.8%, 9.9% and 11.4% in the September quarter, the company is inching close to its pre-inflation levels.
He emphasised that the number will stay firm, given the competitive intensity.
Interactive Avenues gets Twinings’ e-Commerce mandate
The account will be serviced by the agency’s Gurugram office
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 1:09 PM | 1 min read
Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has been awarded the e-commerce mandate for Twinings. The account will be serviced by the agency’s Gurugram office.
“Interactive Avenues has a proven track record of executing successful e-commerce campaigns and delivering significant business results for leading brands. We are confident that their deep digital expertise will help us amplify our online presence and strengthen our reach in India. We look forward to collaborating with their dynamic team,” said Jonathan Ellis, Head of Marketing – India, Twinings.
Shashank Rathore, Vice President – E-commerce, Interactive Avenues added, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Twinings, a household name in India and across the globe. To facilitate their leadership on e-commerce platforms, we will deploy best-in-class strategy frameworks and automation-led tools, with a sharp focus on the end-to-end customer journey. We will also leverage the capabilities of our in-house production studio, Echo to build visually stunning content for the brand.”
Marico Q2 ad spends up 26%
The FMCG major has posted Rs 2,476 crore as operational revenue for the quarter
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Marico Limited has posted Rs 2,476 crore as revenue from operations, down 1% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 3% in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 13% in the International business.
While advertising and promotional (A&P) spends were up 26% YoY, EBITDA margin stood at 20.1%, up 272 bps YoY. EBITDA grew by 15% and PAT was up 17% on a YoY basis.
The company’s India business delivered a turnover of Rs 1,832 crore, down 3% on a YoY basis, lagging volume growth due to price corrections in key portfolios in the last 12 months.
Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, said, “The domestic and overseas businesses have delivered a fairly resilient performance amidst a challenging operating environment in the first half of the fiscal. We have made substantial progress towards achieving the diversification objective set for the year with Foods and Digital-First portfolios scaling up on expected lines. We are also on course to deliver robust gross and operating margin expansion this year, even while ramping up brand-building investments to strengthen the equity of our franchises. We continue to hold the aspiration of exhibiting an improvement across key performance parameters on a full-year basis.”
Halloween: Indian brands try every trick (and treat) from the marketing playbook
Experts weigh in on the spook-tacular marketing opportunity that is Halloween, which has been steadily bewitching Indian consumers
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 9:10 AM | 6 min read
Over the past few years, Halloween, the popular American festival that celebrates the spooky side of things, has captured the imagination of Indian consumers. Costume parties and trick-or-treating practices have become commonplace and the trends are on the rise with every passing year. The fascination for the spooky is somewhat universal, which explains why the festival has so many takers in India.
Given the growing appeal of Halloween, brands big and small have been cashing in on the popularity of the fest in India, goading consumers to shop for the festival through marketing campaigns, services and offers.
Industry watchers say that the festival is too good an opportunity for brands to let go. Here's why Indian companies have been using every trick in the marketing playbook to make the most of this fest.
Ghoulishly good marketing opportunity
Halloween is a treat for the confectionery brands since one of the rituals of the festival is to hand out candies to children who come for trick-or-treating.
Cadbury, one of Mondelez India’s brands, has started a month-long, multichannel spookfest that allows fans to engage in scary shenanigans across digital, social, and on-ground platforms. Consumers have to scan the QR code on the special edition Cadbury Choclairs pack to enter the microsite and unlock the Ghost Cam.
The native brand Faasos of Rebel Foods, an online restaurant chain, has launched an exciting Trick or Treat Happy Halloween promotion. With every Faasos roll pack, customers may expect a chilling surprise due to varying product and pack activation.
This year, PVR INOX has also curated a line of movies for cinema enthusiasts to celebrate this eerie occasion like never before by announcing the Halloween Film Festival. From 27th October to 2nd November, PVR INOX will host a Halloween Film Festival across select multiplexes.
Many e-commerce platforms have also played around with their user interface to make the consumers experience the spooky vibes of Halloween.
Since parties are such a big part of the festival, alco-bev brands can't afford to sleep on it. Bacardi India, for instance, is hosting Halloween parties across various cities and will be activating a marketing initiative at over 250+ outlets across 14 cities in the country.
Even OTT platforms such as Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar among others have curated a Halloween-special content lineup for the Indian audience during this time of the year.
Under the West's spell
Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead - Brand Bacardi (India & SEA) said that social media has exposed Indians to global festivals and Halloween is one of them. She said, “It was not that big a few years ago but when we did it for the first time, the response was fabulous and the GenZ's were excited about it.
"This builds a connection It has become an important event in how we bring and keep GenZs and even people together. Everyone gets excited about new experiences and since this is still catching up, people are open to it."
Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-comics, opined that the last decade has witnessed a transformative impact on our social, cultural and habits, largely driven by global media and entertainment. He noted that Western festivals - with low to no understanding, have quickly become social occasions. "Halloween is a great example of shallow understanding but quick ramping up on the social trend charts," he said.
Naturally, marketers have been quick to read this underlying change. "They have aggressively adapted to this tune to create these occasions. Valentine’s Day a decade ago had few coy takers but is now a full-blown multi-level marketing campaign with all categories jumping into the bandwagon," he pointed out.
To explain how festivals like Halloween are making their way into the Indian way of life, Lloyd Mathias, brand expert, named the major factors: increased globalisation, international travel and social media. "A couple of generations ago, the bulk of Indian consumers lived within the Indian geography. Now, there is so much more mobility, people are moving overseas, they're travelling, and they've got friends and relatives abroad," Mathias noted.
"Thanks to social media, a lot of these festivals are being amplified globally. It started way back with Valentine's Day and now Black Friday, Thanksgiving, Halloween, a lot of these festivals are beginning to be picked up and celebrated globally.”
Sumanto Chattopadhyay, former Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, Ogilvy Group, and independent creative spoke about this opportunity for brands to capitalize on. He said, “For brands, this is simply a ready-made opportunity to sell more merchandise. Remember that Christmas celebrations, as we know them, were popularised by Coke in the US. Similarly, marketers in India will embrace not only our traditional festivals but also the foreign ones to piggyback on, to raise the salience of their brands and to make their cash registers ring," he added.
Bewitching the millennials and the Genzs alike
Most of the Halloween marketing is targeted at millennials and the Genz who have grown up consuming Western content on TV and OTT. They are more familiarised with Western festivals than the cohorts that came before.
GenZs are also becoming power purchasers, making brands latch on to them during these festivals, said Uniyal. She added, “As GenZs are early jobbers as well and are going to stay longer with the brand, brands are starting to get them.”
Sharing his view on why India is so keen on celebrating such festivals, especially the GenZ, Chattopadhyay said, “Thanks to the international programming that GenZ watches, they have become familiar with Western festivals like Halloween. English-medium schools have also started celebrating these holidays.”
“Gen Z’s are the primary audience but not to forget millennials as well, because millennials are also bigger spenders," reminded Mathias. "Gen Z’s are younger, and therefore they have a limited spending potential. Riding on these festivals allows for a wide range. I would say Gen Z's yes, but certainly a lot of millennials are also being targeted.”
Spook-tacular even in small towns
One may think Halloween has takers only in Indian cities, but small towns have also been taking a fancy to the spooky fest. Industry experts said that internet penetration has helped in fanning the flames of Halloween.
Talking about the mediums through which brands reach their target audience and how it is penetrating smaller markets, Samit Sinha, Founder and Managing Partner at Alchemist Brand Consulting, says, “The principal medium to reach GenZ is the smartphone and on platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat as well as on OTT channels. Smartphones are fairly ubiquitous in India and have high penetration even in the lower-tier towns and even some of the relatively prosperous villages.”
Uniyal said that in the age of social media, the geo-dynamics are diluting. People are not constrained to geographies anymore. She said, “Social media also plays a critical role, and as social media companies have become stronger, it has become easier to tap into different generations. We are going beyond markets, in the last three years the geo dynamics have changed and they will further dilute over time.”
Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy share the magic behind Dil Chahta Hai's iconic tune in Spotify ad
35 local and global artists have come together for the music platform's 'Feel The Music' campaign
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 11:29 AM | 2 min read
Spotify Premium has launched ‘Feel The Music’, a campaign that brings listeners closer to their favourite artists by bringing the moments of music creation to the forefront. There are over 35 local and global artists whose behind-the-scenes footage of recording and performing songs will be a part of the campaign.
“Music making is an art that takes numerous hours, practice sessions, artists, instruments, and emotions. As listeners, we come to love that music and artist, but often do not know the effort that went into making that song - the passion, the hard work, the love, the pain. The new Spotify Premium campaign,‘Feel The Music’, is about that creative process, so that listeners truly feel connected to the songs in the best way possible”, said Neha Ahuja, Director, Head of Marketing, India- Spotify.
The first film to go live today features Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Dil Chahta Hai. Released in 2001, the song and film score sounds still as fresh today, and the video takes the listeners through how the trio brought the title track together. Over the coming weeks, Spotify will release more films that will be featured on digital platforms and in movie theatres, and static creatives that will feature on outdoor media.
Other artists included in the campaign are Alan Walker, Anirudh Ravichander, Anuv Jain, Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, A.R. Rahman, Asees Kaur, Badshah, BTS, Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh , DIVINE, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jasleen Royal, Jonita Gandhi, Jubin Nautiyal, KING, K S Chithra, Manoj Muntashir, M M Keeravaani, Neeti Mohan, and Nimrat Khaira.
Hyundai’s ‘6 hai toh safe hai’ campaign intends to set a safety benchmark: Virat Khullar
Khullar, AVP and Vertical Head of Marketing, Hyundai Motors, lets us in on the carmaker's latest marketing campaign, media mix, product launches and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 9:37 AM | 4 min read
Keeping passenger safety at the centre, Hyundai Motors has made six airbags the standard in its entire lineup, announcing it with a marketing campaign ‘6 Hai Toh Safe Hai’.
Virat Khullar, AVP and Vertical Head of Marketing, Hyundai Motors, told exchange4media how the brand saw the marketing campaign as an opportunity to set a safety benchmark for the industry and the media mix it leveraged to ensure that and more.
Here are the excerpts:
What led to this new campaign ‘6 Hai Toh Safe Hai’? How does it reflect what your consumer is looking for?
Customer safety is a very important parameter for cars and has been a mission at Hyundai under the name safety for all and our purpose has been to democratise more and more safety features for our Indian consumer.
In early October, our company made six airbags mandatory across all 13 models that we produced and across every variant of those cars. This was a massive step. One of our flagship sedans, the Hyundai Verna, got a five-star global NCAP safety rating. Based on that, we came out with a campaign ‘6 Hai Toh Safe Hai’. We wrapped it around the World Cup and the festive season.
We got a three-pillar strategy for safety. The aim is to have some features that are available at the top of the line of our products. The big reason behind the campaign was we got six airbags coming across all our versions. From October 1, any car we produce for the Indian market will have six airbags as the standard and it will continue for all our future products and upgrades.
The aim was to make a big announcement around it as it is an opportunity to set a safety benchmark and that is how our creative agency came up with the tagline ‘6 Hai Toh Safe Hai’. In the world of cricket, if it’s a six, it is the biggest number you can get and it crosses the boundary line so it is very safe. We have come out with three TVCs.
What is your marketing strategy and media mix to advertise the campaign?
Beyond products, this is one of the large campaigns that we are doing this year. We are going with television, where we are doing impact properties. We are principal partners on Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss 17, the top two reality properties in India. In cricket, we have taken the CTV route so we are targeting a kind of niche premium audience by doing active spotting on CTV.
On the digital side, a large campaign is running for one and a half months. We are also doing very strategic print, so after the next day of every India cricket match, you will see key newspapers carrying our half-page ad on the sports page. So we are doing TV, digital and print. We have not done any outdoor advertising for this campaign.
Can you please share your marketing and advertising budget for this campaign?
I would not be able to give a specific number but it is one of the large, if not the largest, campaigns we are doing this year. I am not comparing it with a product launch because that has a very different approach but it is a large-budget campaign with three media (TV, digital, print) being actively used.
How is the festive season coinciding with the World Cup this year turning out for Hyundai? What are your expectations?
We have been running a strong year-on-year performance till September. It is a bit early to comment on the festival. We have just come out of Navratras which has been very decent for us. I would not pick out a number to show year-on-year performance but we are very happy where we are on the sales numbers. It is as per our objectives but we have had a good decent festive time as we speak. Let the whole chunk go out and then we will get a bigger sense of how it played on a Y-o-Y basis. The numbers look very encouraging for us.
Are any new launches coming up?
Not looking at any launches this year. We have already had seven launches since January this year. Let us look at how 2024 comes out. In the next four months no new launches.
