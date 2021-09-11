Taapsee Pannu reveals what's lacking in NIVEA's new range

NIVEA has introduced its latest skincare innovation – NIVEA Naturally Good. The company says that the new range is healthy & sustainable skincare range which has 95%+ natural origin ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. NIVEA unveiled its latest campaign featuring Bollywood's Taapsee Pannu for the Naturally Good range that is “Good for Nature & Great for Skin”.

In the latest TVC, the brand reveals Taapsee talking about all the things that NIVEA’s Naturally Good lacks with Naturally Good mein kaafi cheezon ki kami hai. From no harmful chemicals to 50% less plastic. The new NIVEA Naturally Good body lotion is unveiled, with 98% natural origin ingredients & eco-friendly packaging making it a dual favorite that is “Good for Nature & Great for Skin”.

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Ajay Simha, Marketing Director, NIVEA India said, “NIVEA always aims to establish the promise of care in every product and campaign. Our new range of NIVEA Naturally Good products embodies our corporate purpose of ‘Care Beyond Skin’. We are proud to provide the best of skincare with our natural origin ingredients. The range also contributes to a greener tomorrow with our eco-friendly packaging. Through the new campaign we want to reach out to our young consumers who believe in strength of natural ingredients & are conscious of nature while selecting their products."

The New Nivea Naturally Good range consists of Body Lotions, Deodorants, Roll-Ons and Shower Gels with 95%+ natural origin ingredients & eco-friendly packaging. The 360-degree campaign is launched on television and digital platforms and will further be amplified through various other media.

The film was conceptualized by Publicis One Touch, NIVEA’s bespoke marketing transformation partner. Chandani Samdaria, Executive Creative Director – Publicis One Touch, said “We have all seen the surge of skin care products that use natural ingredients. But what sets NIVEA Naturally Good apart is that while it takes 95% + of its ingredients from nature, it also gives back with eco-friendly packaging. We wanted the campaign to be as honest as the range and that’s how the campaign idea ‘Good for nature, Great for skin’ was born. And thereafter Taapsee’s genuinely effervescent personality just makes it come alive.”

NIVEA had also taken a step further in Caring Beyond Skin, starting with the World Environment Day, to partner with SankalpTaru in planting more than 10,000 trees in the rural areas of Karnataka and Assam, encouraging consumers to virtually adopt a tree of their own on the purchase of every NIVEA Naturally Good combo. The Nivea Naturally Good range is now available in the general stores, chemists, retail chains and online stores across India.