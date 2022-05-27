SWOTT gets Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador

Jadeja is known for his fitness and healthy lifestyle which perfectly symbolizes the smart electronic's range of smart fitness wearables

The Smart Electronics Brand SWOTT has announced its partnership with Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its Brand Ambassador for its smart Wearable segment. In the ongoing IPL 2022, Jadeja was also selected as the Captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

Jadeja is known for his fitness and healthy lifestyle which perfectly symbolizes SWOTT’s range of smart fitness wearables. The partnership with Jadeja will boost the brand’s fitness-focussed portfolio and will spread awareness about its diverse offerings to the masses.

Mayank Goel, Co-Founder and CEO, SWOTT, quoted, “We are incredibly excited to bring SWOTT to the Indian market. Aspiring to serve the growing customer demand for reliable and smart electronics, our brand is committed to bringing out affordable Make in India products for our customers. With Jadeja on board, we are confident that his association will add value to the brand’s core ethics to take up challenges as it comes”

SWOTT will focus on intelligent electronics that will keep up with the latest trends in tech and fashion. The brand will be offering a wide range of Tech products catering to lifestyle and fitness. The brand endeavours in providing products of superior quality and affordability with easy-to-use features.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ravindra Jadeja quoted, “It feels great to be associated with SWOTT. Today's generation is highly enthusiastic about the latest technology, sportiness, ruggedness and class. The brand resonates the same and pushes the boundaries of innovation while offering a quality experience.”

In the lines of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Indian start-up is gearing up with its own manufacturing and R&D infrastructure. The brand has set up its manufacturing unit and R&D centre in Mumbai and has huge investment plans in setting up more manufacturing units across all metros in the next 6 months. With a high vision, the brand aims to achieve revenue of 1 million by the end of this financial year.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)