Suryakumar Yadav named brand ambassador of men's grooming brand UrbanGabru

Men's grooming brand UrbanGabru announced the star India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its new brand ambassador. Suryakumar joins the brand to endorse UrbanGabru's grooming range.

The cricketer will be endorsing the brand's latest product Hair Volumizing Powder Wax along with the first-ever ‘made-in-India' Hair Removal Cream Spray.

Commenting on representing UrbanGabru as brand ambassador, Suryakumar Yadav said, "I am pleased to partner with UrbanGabru, a brand which has been breaking the stereotypical clutters. I believe it is imperative for everyone to feel confident about themselves and self-grooming is key to it. I look forward to this partnership to encourage people towards self-grooming through UrbanGabru’s wide range of products.”

Welcoming Suryakumar Yadav to UrbanGabru family, Hemant Raulo, founder UrbanGabru said," Today, Suryakumar Yadav has become a household name and is a testimony to sheer hard work, incredible batting style, and positive attitude. These qualities are synonymous with UrbanGabru as our products are crafted for Indian men who believe in bringing their A-game every time they step out. We are thrilled to have Suryakumar Yadav as our brand ambassador for the grooming range. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen consumers' love for our brand and become a household name for men's grooming and personal care.

