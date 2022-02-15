Suniel Shetty partners with protein water brand Aquatein as brand ambassador

Protein water brand Aquatein has roped in Suniel Shetty as an investor and a brand ambassador.

“We are extremely pleased to align ourselves with Suniel Shetty who is the epitome of fitness at any age and believes in our core ethos of healthy and balanced nutrition and protein infusion,” said Ananth B Prabhala, founder, Aquatein.

“Health can never be a weakness, but strangely, in my case it is. My obsession with health and wellness is known and I’ve always got excited by new, start-up brands that focus on health. When Aquatein came to me with a unique concept of protein water with untold benefits, it blew my mind. I mean, it’s regular hydration with protein, muscle repair wellness and overall power. Trust me this is exciting rocket science and I wanted to be a part of this journey with them,” commented Suniel Shetty on his association as brand ambassador for the brand.

“We both have been fans of Suniel Shetty since our childhood and he's been an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people. When we heard him say that he likes the product, we couldn't contain our excitement. He immediately had so many ideas, and his enthusiasm was infectious and we are just thrilled to work with the iconic personality he is and welcome him on board,” says co-founder Mitisha Mehta.

