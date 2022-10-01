Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty banter in ixigo ad

Travel app, ixigo has roped in Bollywood celebrities Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as the new faces of the brand, for their campaign- #NikalLo. The campaign has been designed to create buzz and increase brand awareness ahead of the festive season and will be launched across TV and digital platforms.

The TVCs feature Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty engaged in interesting banter which reflects the close bond they share in real life. One of the videos features Jackie Dada struggling to pronounce the brand name 'ixigo' in true Bhidu style with Suniel Shetty correcting him. The ads encourage the audience to travel, and end with a catchphrase "ixigo travel app download karo, bindaas ticket book karo aur nikal lo!".

The brand decided to team up with Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as the actors enjoy mass appeal with a wide fan base spread across metros as well as tier 2 and 3 cities across India.

Speaking on their collaboration with ixigo, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty said, “We are excited to team up with ixigo for this campaign. We’ve been wanting to come together for a project for a while now and ixigo seemed to be the perfect fit! We really resonate with the company’s resilience and growth journey. The trust and friendship that we share amongst one another is synonymous with the faith that travelers have in ixigo! We love how easy it is to book flight, train or bus tickets on ixigo. Their apps offer travelers lots of convenience and flexibility, with a wide array of features on board. Being avid travelers ourselves, we look forward to this collaboration!”

Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & Group CEO & Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder & Group CPTO, ixigo said,” We are pleased to announce our association with two legendary stars like Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty for our brand campaign. We have grown up watching these Bollywood icons and their passion, commitment to work and resilience resonates with our brand ethos. Travel is back with a bang this year and our aim with this campaign is to maximise awareness around ixigo ahead of the festive season. ‘ixigo’ is a unique brand name and was actually generated using an algorithm. For years we have seen users trying to pronounce ‘ixigo’ with some interesting variations and that was our inspiration behind the first video.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)