Sting signs up Akshay Kumar as its first brand ambassador in India

PepsiCo India’s energy drink Sting® has announced actor Akshay Kumar as its first-ever brand ambassador in India.

“This blockbuster teaming up of Sting® and Akshay Kumar will not only electrify and entertain the youth but also expand the brand's footprint across the country. While Sting® uplifts consumers with its refreshing energy, Akshay Kumar’s power-packed performances are known to energize his audiences. This powerful combination of Sting and Akshay will extend the brand’s ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting®’ mantra, engage the youth and encourage consumers to maximize each moment of their lives with can-do energy,” the company said.

Speaking about the announcement, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew & Sting®, PepsiCo India, said, “We are delighted to associate with Akshay Kumar as the face of our brand, as he is an epitome of energy. His mass appeal cuts across geographies and we believe his unique, electrifying persona will further deepen brand connect with the consumers. We look forward to working with him and are confident that consumers will love him in the new energetic Sting avatar.”

Sharing his excitement on the association, Akshay Kumar said, “As an actor, being energetic is essential as I’m always on-the-go. I’m thrilled to associate with Sting, a brand that believes in electrifying moments to energize India with energy and help them keep up with their always-on lifestyle.”

Akshay Kumar will feature in the brand’s new TVC campaign in the coming year.

