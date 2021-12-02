St. Botanica names Kareena Kapoor as brand ambassador

With the association, the brand aims to attract new generations of consumers

Hair care brand St. Botanica has appointed actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador.

The move highlights the brand’s increasing focus in the hair care category.

“With the keen objective to attract new generations of consumers with a relevant hair care brand that is derived by nature and elevated by science; St. Botanica is taking the next step in its journey with Kareena Kapoor Khan as its face leading the way,” the company said.

“We are super excited to have Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as our brand ambassador! She is not only a superstar but also is known as someone who’s discerning and a connoisseur of beauty. St. Botanica is all about tangible hair results and we will be able to reach out to a lot more people with her coming on board.” says Apratim Majumder, CMO, St. Botanica.

Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “I am thrilled to be the face of St. Botanica, a brand that uses the power of Science to extract the best from Nature and Natural Botanics. I have always been extremely particular with the products I use for my hair and St. Botanica's belief of perfecting the art of hair care with quality driven formulations and Bio Actives is something I deeply resonate with."

