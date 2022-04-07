Sonu Sood is APAR Industries’ brand ambassador

A new television - print - digital - outdoor campaign featuring the actor is expected to roll out in the summer of 2022

APAR Industries today announced Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.

“APAR is a highly trusted manufacturer and supplier of conductors, transmission cables, speciality oils, polymers and lubricants not only in India but in over 125 countries with the philosophy and tagline to provide ‘tomorrow’s solutions today’, the comoany said.

Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador will communicate the goodness of the APAR brand to its customers and constituents.

“Sonu Sood is known for his strong prowess in acting, philanthropy and for being a wonderful and trusted human being. This matches perfectly with the ethos of APAR,” the company said.

Kushal Desai, Chairman & Managing Director, APAR Industries, shared that “We’re thrilled to have Sonu Ji as the face of our brand. We believe that his ideals and our brand fit perfectly well together. The Sonu Sood Foundation and Sonu Ji’s generous contributions toward the welfare of society and the common man during the pandemic are commendable”.

“APAR Industries and the Desai family have a strong tradition of giving back to society through various initiatives such as the Dr. N.D. Desai multi-speciality hospital offering 400 beds and free services to thousands of patients daily. Kushal Desai is the President of the Dharmsinh Desai University, Dr. NDD Heart Hospital, both in Nadiad and the Annamrita Foundation, a midday meal that distributes over 1.2 million meals to children across the country amongst other notable contributions.

It is the mindset of philanthropy and giving back to the society that makes APAR Industries and Sonu Sood the right fit,” shared the company.

Sonu Sood, on signing up as the face of the APAR brand, said, “I am delighted to be working with the APAR Industries group. I am honoured to be part of the APAR family as I am their first brand ambassador in the 63 years of their existence of being known as a highly trusted manufacturer and supplier of conductors, transmission cables, speciality oils, polymers and lubricants not only in India but in over 125 countries. Their innovative products are futuristic and reliable and they have been able to excel at what they do, relentless innovators and constantly pushing themselves to discover, perfect and deliver, tomorrow’s solutions today.”

Shashi Amin, CEO Cable Solutions, added “We are certain that Sonu Sood as a brand ambassador, who stands for strength and integrity, will help us further win the hearts of the nation and allow us to serve them with our unique products.”

A new television - print - digital - outdoor campaign featuring Sonu Sood is expected to roll out in the summer of 2022. Rediffusion is APAR’s creative and media partner.







