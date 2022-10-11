Somany extends its association with Salman Khan for another 2 years

Somany Ceramics Limited, specializing in ceramic tiles and allied product segments, has decided to renew its brand endorsement contract with actor Salman Khan.

Somany roped in Salman as the brand ambassador in the year 2019 and since then he has been a crucial part of the brand’s all marketing communication (TV commercials, outdoor advertising, digital and social media campaigns).

“Somany is actively expanding its footprints pan India. It is pursuing a 360-degree holistic strategy to expand its bandwidth by reaching out to the public. Salman Khan is associated with SOMANY and its campaign “Zameen Se Judey” since 2019. Brand SOMANY is thrilled to associate with Salman Khan as both share common ethos & traits,” the company said.

Commenting on the renewed association with the Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics, said “Somany is known to be a trusted tiles and bath-ware brand in India and we are excited to extend our association with Salman Khan, the leading star who is adored by the public. We, as a brand, believe in supporting our community and conveying our message through someone who rules in the heart of public.”

Salman Khan on the association said, “I resonate myself with Somany’s belief in being ‘Zameen Se Judey’. This brand delivers international quality products, keeping in mind the dynamic demands and choices of the consumers. SOMANY is taking ahead its legacy with progressive and modern technologies in all their products while being extremely humble, down-to-earth and Zameen se Judey in every endeavour it undertakes. It is always a pleasure for me to be a part of the SOMANY family and I am looking forward to cherishing this association.”

