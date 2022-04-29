SoCheers wins creative & digital mandate for Keya Foods

SoCheers has bagged the creative and digital marketing mandate for Keya Foods, a Mumbai-based FMCG company. The brand’s philosophy has always been to inspire the Indian consumers to make authentic international dishes at home.

As part of the mandate, SoCheers will be responsible for reinforcing the brand’s digital presence by conceptualising impactful campaigns and strategically leveraging various digital and on-ground platforms. In a bid to optimise the brand’s online visibility, outreach and engagement with its ever expanding customer base, the agency will be providing end-to-end digital and creative solutions to Keya Foods. The account will be handled by SoCheers’ Mumbai office.

Speaking about the association, Jigar Mehta, Marketing Head, Keya Foods, said, "We feel ecstatic to have SoCheers as our digital agency on record. Their ever-evolving creative abilities, expertise and enthusiasm perfectly synchronises with our mission to strengthen the brand’s customer base. With the demand for gourmet foods on a gradual rise among the Indian consumers, we felt it is imperative to skilfully showcase Keya Foods’ innate qualities that resonate with the same. Moreover, this partnership brings a fresh perspective to the brand and we look forward to creating some engaging campaigns, revamping the look and feel of our offerings, and driving customer engagement across platforms.”

Expressing his views on the partnership, Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SoCheers, said, "FMCG in itself is one of the fastest growing categories which has witnessed a huge evolution, especially in the last couple of years. And having the opportunity to add a brand like Keya Foods to our client roster is extremely thrilling. It will be our endeavour to help them in their mission to enrich Indian kitchens with authentic tasting gourmet products. We are looking forward to stretching our creative boundaries to build new and impactful digital campaigns, in a bid to substantiate the brand’s online presence and achieve all their objectives."

