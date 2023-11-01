Shubman Gill & Shreyas Iyer in Gillette's new campaign
The two have starred in the brand's 'Get a chance to play with the stars' digital film
Gillette Mach3 and Fuzion5 have come up with a campaign titled ‘Play With The Stars’ which is an opportunity for select consumers to get a chance to meet their cricketing idols and play a game with them on purchase of Gillette’s Cricket edition pack. “Get a chance to play with the stars” is a digital film that bridges the gap between the fans and their favourite cricketers via this once-in-a-lifetime chance provided by the brand.
“Whatever we do is designed keeping the consumer at the core. In India, cricket is followed with utmost passion and vigour. We therefore found it imperative to bring consumers to the sport they love the most through our brand. Shreyas and Shubman are at the top of their game currently and this is Gillette’s one of opportunity to all the cricket fanatics out there to come and fulfil their dream of playing with the stars” says, Abhishek Desai, Vice President - ISC Grooming and Brand Operations.
The film shows a man watching cricket on his phone while shaving. The scene focuses on Shubman Gill batting and the man giving him batting tips like all of us do when our favourite player is on field. That is when Shubman enters the scene and challenges the man to prove his batting skills via a game of cricket. The film ends with a call to action to all the fans out there to buy the Mach3 or Fusion5 cricket edition pack and join the stars for a game of cricket.
Gillette and Cricket have been synonymous for a long time now right from onboarding legends like Sachin Tendulkar to leveraging the current superstars like Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill the brand aims to delight the consumers via such special initiatives.
Shemaroo operational revenue up 36% in Q2 FY24
The company’s revenue from operations has grown by 45% from H1 FY23 to H1 FY24
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment has reported a growth of 35.7% in revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY 2024 compared to the same period last year.
As per the financial statement for Q2 FY24, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 198.9 crore, up from Rs 146.6 crore in Q2 FY23. Out of this, the revenue for digital media was Rs 62.5 crore and for traditional media it was Rs 136.4 crore.
From H1 FY23 to H1 FY24, the company’s revenue from operations grew by 45%.
The company’s total expenses has also increased from Rs 133.7 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 181.7 crore in Q2 FY24.
EBITDA saw a Y-o-Y growth of 34 % from Rs 12.8 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 17.2 crore in Q2 FY24.
During Q2 FY24, the company said it achieved robust revenue growth and maintained a positive margin, largely due to the strong performance of its traditional businesses, the company said.
It also noted that overall advertising demand remained subdued due to sluggish consumer sentiment and a persistent slowdown in funding for new-age advertisers.
“The festive season is expected to bring a slight upswing in advertising spends; however, prominence of major cricket events during the quarter is likely to absorb a significant portion of advertising budgets,” it said.
The company said that on YouTube, Shemaroo FilmiGaane, with 66 million subscribers, is the 23rd most subscribed channel in the world.
Consumers concerned about inflation but want to go further than last year: The Bharat Lab
As part of the report ‘The Mood of Bharat this Festive Season’, The Bharat Lab spoke to 1,027 consumers in the Hindi Heartland to identify shopping trends
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 10:06 AM | 4 min read
With the festive season – Pujo /Diwali/Eid – shopping in full swing, The Bharat Lab spoke to 1,027 consumers (M=526, F=501) in the Hindi Heartland (mainly Uttar Pradesh) to gauge what’s on their shopping list this season.
The sample covered the entire spectrum of Bharat consumers across age, income, and gender. The research explored purchase dispositions across domains like Gifts, Fashion, Jewellery, Automobiles, Home Décor, Travel, Entertainment etc., relative to their spending last year.
Following are some of the key highlights from the report:
Inflation matters, but Diwali matters more - More than 75% of respondents were concerned about inflation, but in the categories they wanted to spend, they expressed a willingness to go further than last year. How much more? 66% said 50-75% more.
High interest in low investments - Across low, mid, and high-income levels, more than 85% of respondents planned to cap their estimated family spends below Rs 50,000 for the festive season. Home goods, especially white goods (on instalments), are high on the shopping list to mark Diwali. Among electronics, mobiles (also on instalments) remain the No. 1 favourite.
Firecrackers to fizzle out - 72% of respondents reported that concerns around air pollution will influence their ‘aatishbaazi’ purchases.
Brakes on automobiles - With only 19% and 23% raising their hands for buying new 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers, this could be a difficult festive season for automakers in Bharat as a market. Maybe this trend on ‘intent’ actually belies the actual market situation which has been more buoyant.
Offline to edge out online, discountvertising holds fort - A touch above 56% of respondents reported that they would prefer to buy stuff from retail stores near them. 43% claimed that discounts would be a major factor in their purchase decisions if they desired a brand. 72%, however, confirmed having bought something or the other from the sales of e-comm sites.
Aesthetics over repairs - While 52% were planning a renovation, home decor was an area of interest for more than 81% of those surveyed. Interestingly, interest in home decor increased with age, rising from 86% amongst 20-year olds, to 98 % for those above 50 years. Good news for paint companies? Home décor? Even brown & white goods for better homes?
Travel more? 68% said yes. 21% would love to go abroad if they can afford it (and get a visa!)
More movies? Only 34% said yes. Netlix, OTT are good enough, they say.
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chairman Rediffusion and Founder of The Bharat Lab opines, “Bharat’s consumer is at once austere and indulgent. Clearly, they care about inflation, but they want to ensure that it does not dim their Diwali. No wonder they have allocated more of their budgets to gifts, fashion, and home decor. Brands that invest in brand building will ensure that the Diwali momentum carries them deep into the wedding season up to December.”
Urging business leaders to up their Bharat game, Dr. Alok Rai, Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University and Chair of the Bharat Lab, added, “Of course discounts matter, but the Bharat consumer also cares about what brands stand for. Offline’s defiance is testament to the success of the vocal-for-local campaign. Also gifting being a priority is a healthy marker of the sense of community and family that Bharat takes pride in.”
Dean Dr. Sangeeta Sahu of Lucknow University drew attention to the environmental consciousness of the Bharat Citizen adding, “When 3 in 4 respondents report cutting down on fire crackers citing pollution concerns, it’s a reflection of responsible citizenry being a part of Bharat’s cultural values.”
Divyanshu Bhadoria, Chief Strategy Officer at Rediffusion, and co-ordinator of Bharat Lab concluded, ”This is the first of many critical buying moment studies we have in the pipeline for The Bharat Lab. But even this first report will give brands fodder to evaluate and reset their heartland strategy.”
e4m Confluence - The Media Investments Summit to be held tomorrow in Mumbai
The theme of the second edition is ‘Media Services: Unlocking Returns, Recall, and Tech Revolution’
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 8:55 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is back with the second edition of e4m Confluence- The Media Investments Summit. The much-awaited conference will be held on Thursday, November 2 in Mumbai. Driving the theme ‘Media Services: Unlocking Returns, Recall, and Tech Revolution’, industry experts and top leaders from the advertising and marketing ecosystem will come together under one roof and share insights on a wide range of topics. The media industry in India has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by technological advancements, rapid internet penetration and the rise of digital media consumption. In the highly competitive marketplace, it is becoming increasingly important for media agencies to evolve, adapt and be agile.
Media agencies today are increasingly leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence for advertising and content optimization. Also, brands are looking to integrate their products or services within popular content, which requires the expertise of media agencies. At the summit, top industry heads will explore the growth and future of media agencies, the need for agencies to cater to the needs of marketers, the technologies they need to adopt, the skills they need to deploy and more.
At the e4m Confluence, seasoned experts will deliver keynote addresses, engage in fireside chats and panel discussions, and decode the future of media agencies. Click here to check the power-packed agenda for the summit which the e4m Media Ace will follow awards 2023 felicitation ceremony. This is the 7th edition of the awards.
The awards recognize the media agencies in India and its people for their outstanding work and contribution to the advertising industry. To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable expert insights, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/e4m-confluence-2023/delegate-registration.
The Gold Partners of the event are Dangle Ads, DoubleVerify and WebEngage.
‘WOW Skin Science sees 3-5x jump in orders from some marketplaces during festive times'
In this edition of e4m's D2C Revolution, the co-founder of WOW Skin Science, Manish Chowdhary said the brand is relying purely on e-commerce for growth this year
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
In the latest episode of D2C Revolution, the Co-founder of WOW Skin Science, Manish Chowdhary, kickstarted the conversation by unveiling the blueprint to achieving the Rs 1000 target by FY26. “You need your co-brand to do well for the umbrella brands to fire along with it. Can say to keep it simple and that’s our interim target of the year.”
Speaking of how the business is doing globally, the Co-founder said, “A lot of people think it's the Indian diaspora buying the products in America, but that's not the case. It's the American consumers buying too. Our branding and packaging has a very international touch and feel.”
Other than this, the consumer trends are more or less similar when it comes to the two geographies.
Today, tier two and tier three cities are also conscious of their personal well-being and hence, the demand is high in these locations too. Chowdhary explained, “We are a brand that caters to 28000 pin codes and some of them are tier two and three cities. These consumers have fewer options for brands which can be bought online. Hence, they have much more loyalty due to limited options.”
Speaking of the brand’s media mix, the founder unveiled they are just about to increase their ATL budgets but are still predominantly very large on online spends. He said, “Remember we have a large offline business too which requires a different medium of advertising, which is ATL.”
Brands have been leveraging the festive, World Cup and election season in India. Chowdhary believes that such peak seasons give a boost but personal care as a category is not driven by momentary events because once consumers like the product, they keep buying it all around the year. “Though the festive season will give a jump, we are relying purely on e-commerce for growth this year,” he said.
In some marketplaces, WOW Skin Science experienced a three to five-fold growth during the festive season.
An entrepreneurial tip that Chowdhary wishes he had known when younger is to ‘Fail fast, fix fast and learn fast’. He concluded, “Without failing you won't reach where you want to”.
Nu Republic onboards couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar as brand ambassadors
Farhan and Shibani will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 5:24 PM | 2 min read
Nu Republic, a lifestyle technology brand, has announced its association with actor couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar. Farhan and Shibani will be the ambassadors of Nu Republic.
“These tech products are worn by people & are born to be stylish & fashionable - not merely functional” This conviction is at the heart of Nu Republic® product development process & over the years the brand has garnered widespread acclaim for its funky products.
“Farhan Akhtar, a versatile actor, director, and producer, and Shibani Akhtar, an accomplished model, singer, and television host, embody the ethos of Nu Republic & bring their individual expertise, effortless style to this collaboration,” stated a press release.
Commenting on the association, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic®, expressed his excitement, stating, “Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar embody the ethos of Nu Republic® through their multifaceted accomplishments.
Farhan and Shibani are the OG trailblazers who have inspired us all. Farhan has consistently pushed boundaries and disrupted the Indian film industry with his exceptional talent and revolutionary approach to acting, singing and filmmaking. Shibani, on the other hand, has carved a niche for herself in the world of fashion, music, and entertainment, re-defining norms and inspiring individuals through her talent. Their disruptive mindset, creative brilliance, and their dedication to making a difference, align perfectly with our brand's mission”
Farhan said, "I am delighted to be associated with Nu Republic®, a brand that shares my passion for music and innovation. Nu Republic’s commitment to transforming wear-tech into a medium of self-expression aligns perfectly with my thoughts. I look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic® as it blends the boundaries of music, technology & fashion”
Shibani added, "Being a part of Nu Republic® is truly exciting. We look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic® and inspiring individuals to embrace technology as an extension of their individuality.”
As brand ambassadors Farhan and Shibani Akhtar will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.
Smriti Mandhana highlights the only 'problem' with using Gulf Pride Scooter Plus in new ad
The cricketer has starred in the brand's latest campaign which is centred on the value proposition of 'Insta Zoom'
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 4:59 PM | 2 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has launched a campaign for their product Gulf Pride Scooter Plus engine oil, featuring cricketer Smriti Mandhana. This campaign seeks to effectively promote the product while also portraying Gulf as a brand with a human touch, addressing real-life consumer needs with a touch of humour.
At the heart of the campaign lies the enticing value proposition of 'Insta Zoom' offered by Gulf Pride Scooter Plus. Gulf has astutely recognized the need for speed and efficiency in our fast-paced lives, resonating with a wide audience and making the product proposition instantly relatable. Mandhana's popularity, her girl-next-door persona, and her influence cut across demographics, allows Gulf to reach a diverse audience. Her association with the campaign not only lends credibility but also adds a personal touch that resonates with consumers.
Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing at Gulf Oil Lubricants, shared his perspective on this campaign, stating, "The campaign highlights Gulf Oil India's unwavering commitment to delivering superlative products and experiences to our valued customers. This campaign serves as a testament to our capacity to comprehend and address tangible consumer needs while ensuring the content remains engaging and relatable. We take pride in our collaboration with Smriti Mandhana, leveraging her immense star power to connect with a diverse audience."
Gulf engaged influencers in the pre-launch phase to generate significant buzz. The placement of influencers holding placards with the question, "Smriti aapka scooter milega kya?" not only piqued curiosity but also created a sense of anticipation among the audience. This approach humanised the campaign and engaged potential customers in a relatable manner.
The campaign's film highlights Gulf as a brand that comprehends and addresses real-life issues, a quality that deeply connects with consumers. The incorporation of humor added a touch of familiarity and engagement, making the campaign endearing and memorable.
This campaign for Gulf Pride Scooter Plus is a seamless fusion of a compelling value proposition with the star power of Smriti Mandhana which enabled Gulf to capture the hearts and minds of a diverse and discerning audience. With this campaign, Gulf not only showcased Pride Scooter Plus but also solidified its position as a brand that comprehends and addresses real-world needs with a distinctly human touch.
The brand campaign film will run on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
