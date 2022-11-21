Shubman Gill drives Shantnu Nikhil's cricket collection

Designers Shantnu Nikhil present the 'Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club' - A new concept from 'S&N' by Shantnu Nikhil that embraces the Cricketing Spirit of India.



The designers partner with cricketer Shubman Gill to headline the debut campaign and collection.



“SNCC is an aspirational experience that has the power to influence the way people will dress and live life through the love of sport! It’s a culture we are empowering, where cricket is not just looked as a part of conversations but also celebrated as a form of personal expression”, adds Designer Shantanu Mehra.



“I’m excited and honoured to be the face of Shantnu & Nikhil’s brand new design language - Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club. They have been the torch bearers of contemporary Indian fashion for a long time and I am all game to be a part of this new movement where cricket will finally find its way into a lifestyle conversation through their medium of luxe fashion,” says Cricketer Shubman Gill



“Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club is a long-awaited dream, inspired by our love for cricket and a vision to connect the sport to lifestyle promise. The building foundation of our childhood revolved around playing various sports, excelling in most of them. Since sport as a medium has had an incredible impact on how we carved our journey and has been one of the stronger virtues of our design philosophy, we are proud to present a fashion vocabulary which speaks the language of spunky, young urban India merged with a powerful sporting culture, as we offer a new aesthetic” says Designer Nikhil Mehra





