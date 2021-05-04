Shilpa Shetty urges everyone to choose nutrition in new set of TVCs for Nourish

BL Agro's food brand Nourish has announced the launch of a series of television commercials starring Shilpa Shetty.

First TVC promotes Nourish Extra Chokar Atta, the second one is for Nourish Unpolished dals while the third one talk s about Nourish Premium Dry Fruits. The crux of all the advertisements is to eat healthy and nutritious rather than choosing ordinary products. The advertising message in all the three TVCs revolve around ‘Do Baatein’, - a concept that there can be two different outcomes for each situation. Shilpa and her family are seen teaching each other the importance of eating good quality and nutritious food in a funny manner.

The TVCs created by Leads Brand Connect have been launched on the national television channels. The brand plans to roll out 360-degree communication through TV, print and digital media in the coming months.

The company has also rolled out its social media campaign on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Shilpa will be seen in series of TVCs and social media campaigns of Nourish promoting the extensive range of flours, pulses and dry fruits.

With the tagline ‘Sadharan Chodo, Nutrition Chuno’, the ads emphasize the virtues of good eating and healthy living by choosing good quality food products over small savings.

Speaking about the launch of the first series of TVCs of Nourish, Ashish Khandelwal, Executive Director, BL Agro said, “Nourish is a young brand, which has received an overwhelming response in a very short span of time. With Nourish, our vision is to provide healthy, good quality and nutritional food products all across the country. While the TVC is creating awareness, we are simultaneously working to expand our distribution network to pan India levels so that we can take the goodness of Nourish to each and every household in India.”

“With Shilpa Shetty coming in and promoting our brand, we intend to reach to the larger audiences and markets. We wish to take ahead the legacy of BL Agro with this young and ambitious brand, Nourish”, adds, Richa Khandelwal, Brand Spokesperson, BL Agro.

Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, Leads Brand Connect, said, “With Shilpa on board, brand Nourish aims to occupy the space of high nutrition food products offering many health benefits to the consumers. Hence the positioning was created around the promise “Saadharan Chhodo, Nutrition Chuno”. But the challenge was to communicate this fact in an innovative and engaging manner. To distinguish the brand from regular cooking commercials, we decided to take the comic way”.

“Leads Brand Connect team came up with a very interesting and quirky concept of “ye hoga to do batein ho sakti hein… wo hoga to do batein ho sakti hein" - a comic expression that has been popular in entire Hindi speaking belt for many years. I think at some point of time, we all have used this funny expression to crack jokes or otherwise. And with Shilpa’s excellent comic timing, we were able to bring it out in a very noticeable manner at the same time achieving high recalls, adds, Mr. Srivastava.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)