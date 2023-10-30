Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy share the magic behind Dil Chahta Hai's iconic tune in Spotify ad
35 local and global artists have come together for the music platform's 'Feel The Music' campaign
Spotify Premium has launched ‘Feel The Music’, a campaign that brings listeners closer to their favourite artists by bringing the moments of music creation to the forefront. There are over 35 local and global artists whose behind-the-scenes footage of recording and performing songs will be a part of the campaign.
“Music making is an art that takes numerous hours, practice sessions, artists, instruments, and emotions. As listeners, we come to love that music and artist, but often do not know the effort that went into making that song - the passion, the hard work, the love, the pain. The new Spotify Premium campaign,‘Feel The Music’, is about that creative process, so that listeners truly feel connected to the songs in the best way possible”, said Neha Ahuja, Director of Marketing - India, Spotify.
The first film to go live today features Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Dil Chahta Hai. Released in 2001, the song and film score sounds still as fresh today, and the video takes the listeners through how the trio brought the title track together. Over the coming weeks, Spotify will release more films that will be featured on digital platforms and in movie theatres, and static creatives that will feature on outdoor media.
Other artists included in the campaign are Alan Walker, Anirudh Ravichander, Anuv Jain, Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, A.R. Rahman, Asees Kaur, Badshah, BTS, Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh , DIVINE, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jasleen Royal, Jonita Gandhi, Jubin Nautiyal, KING, K S Chithra, Manoj Muntashir, M M Keeravaani, Neeti Mohan, and Nimrat Khaira.
Centrum OstoCalcium urges women to take care of their bones in new campaign
The TVC highlights the vital role that strong bones and overall well-being play in unlocking the true potential of women’s lives
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 7:30 AM | 2 min read
Centrum OstoCalcium, marketed by Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) has announced the launch of the new television campaign, ‘Do Haddiyon Ko Dum with OstoCalcium’. This campaign is aimed at inspiring women to take charge of their health and embrace life's limitless possibilities by taking care of their bone and joint health. Centrum OstoCalcium is a tasty chewable tablet suitable for the convenient supplementation of Calcium and Vitamin D in adults.
In India, 9 out of 10 women in have Vitamin D deficiency[1], and 2 out of 3 women have Calcium deficiency[2]. These deficiencies may lead to weak and porous bones. According to Centrum Women’s Health Survey 2023 in collaboration with KANTAR, poor bone health is one of the top issues faced by Indian women[3].
With this campaign, Centrum OstoCalcium tells Indian women to live timelessly and enjoy life to the fullest by keeping their bones and joints healthy. The TVC highlights the vital role that strong bones and overall well-being play in unlocking the true potential of women’s lives at different life stages. It emphasizes the improved quality of life that healthy bones and joints can provide. With this TVC, Centrum highlights the need of Calcium and Vitamin D in a woman's life, whether it is a young athlete aiming to break barriers, a mother managing her family's needs, or a woman simply enjoying life’s playful moments.
Commenting on the TVC launch, Ms. Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, Haleon ISC, said, "The latest TVC from Centrum OstoCalcium reflects our unwavering dedication to empowering women in placing their health as a paramount need. In Indian households, women often stand as the backbone of their family's health. Nonetheless, they usually neglect their personal well-being for the sake of their families.
Commenting on the need for Indian women to prioritize their bone and joint health, Ms. Garima Gupta, Category Head – Vitamin & Mineral Supplements, Haleon ISC, said, “Our goal is to instil a sense of empowerment in women by narrating tales about tenacity, perseverance, and triumphs, empowering them to take charge of their own wellness journey. This journey begins with fundamental nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D, which play a pivotal role in maintaining strong and healthy bones."
Our strategy is to target younger audiences through Sports: Rajiv Dubey, Dabur
The Head of Media at Dabur India spoke exclusively to exchange4media on the World Cup, associating with Indian Idol, the company’s digital spends and much more
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 8:57 AM | 6 min read
With quirky campaigns, memes and moment marketing, timed with the ongoing World Cup and particularly the India-Pakistan matches, Dabur India has got considerable consumer attention for its popular brands – Red Paste, Cool King Hair Oil, Chyawanprash, Dabur Vita and the recently launched Bae Fresh Gel toothpaste.
The 140-year-old company is going big on key sporting events, World Television Premiere (WTP) movies and reality shows. It is now gearing up to become the title sponsor of popular talent show ‘Indian Idol’ on Sony TV for the first time, shared Rajiv Dubey, who leads the media strategy at Dabur.
This shift in Dabur’s marketing strategy marks a departure from its previous preferences for daily soaps and other General Entertainment Channel programmes that cater to the masses.
In an exclusive interview with e4m, Dubey explains the company’s media strategy, his plans to renegotiate ad rates with TV channels, and experiments with AI tools for effective media planning.
Excerpts:
On ICC World Cup
With Rs 11,500 crore in revenue in FY23, the company spends close to Rs 700 crore annually on advertising and promotion. About 40 per cent of these spends are meant for TV media, largely general entertainment channels, as per the company’s financial report.
“If you consistently advertise on the same programmes and the same TV channels for four to five years, your reach remains limited to a specific audience. It doesn't allow you to connect with viewers who do not regularly watch television. Sports programming, on the other hand, provides a unique opportunity to engage with an entirely different and broader audience segment,” Dubey points out.
Elaborating on the shift in marketing strategy, Dubey emphasises, "Our objective is to expand our outreach to fresh, younger, and less TV-centric demographics. This approach enables us to engage with a diverse audience, some of whom may not be heavy consumers of television content. Consequently, it broadens our scope for business generation."
Sports consistently gets good rates, in terms of viewership (IPL 2023 was rated about 5 TVR), Dubey added. “We are expecting that the India matches of the ICC World Cup will rate pretty well. The last World Cup India matches rated over 9 TVRs and one is hoping that the viewership is close to that number. India-Pakistan matches are supposed to be rated even more than 9,” he said.
“These are big bets and are giving us a good return on investments. Our visibility across TV is going up,” he shared. “Hopefully, we will end up doing a good job in the business generation for our company.”
On Reality Shows
Dabur has been associated with Bigg Boss Hindi for seven seasons and with Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa as well.
“We have made significant investments in key properties in sports, films and impact TV programmes like Bigg Boss and Saregama. We are investing in ‘Saregama’ for the first time this year. All these efforts are to reach out to different sets of audiences.”
Dabur was one of the sponsors for the Star Parivar awards as well. “Star Parivaar award rated over 2.1 TVRs this time, probably the highest rated event show of this year,” says Dubey. Further capitalizing on its presence in talent shows, Dabur will soon announce its title sponsorship of “Indian Idol” on Sony TV, its first-ever association with the singing talent show, which is running for about two decades.
“Barring some reality shows, most Hindi GEC programs are rated 2 or even less than that. Moreover, their ratings are inconsistent,” Dubey noted, who now seeks to initiate a pricing discussion with the entertainment channels due to a drop in their ratings.
“We need to get down to the table and renegotiate the ad pricing of Hindi channels because it is not giving us as much ROI as it used to earlier. In contrast, the South, programming is doing phenomenally well with ratings of 8-10. The West, the East and even Punjabi channels are serving good content with high viewership. So, we have no issues investing our money in those programmes.”
“Hindi GECs are failing because of content fatigue. Fragmentation is also very high. Then there is a lot of volatility in terms of ratings,” Dubey said.
Dubey further noted, “Thankfully, Hindi channels are in the consolidation phase, for instance, the Zee-Sony merger and probably Reliance-Disney. We are investing in Sony programmes after a long time mainly for two reasons: it delivers unique programming like ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, ‘KBC’, ‘Indian Idol,’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Besides, there are very different sets of viewers who watch those programmes.”
On association with WTP Movies
India is the third-biggest cinema market globally. The cinema industry is expected to clock 38 per cent growth in the next three years, as per PwC’s latest global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-26.
Dubey explains, “The World Television Premiere of Bollywood and Hollywood movies offer a good opportunity to reach out to people who will come and sample that movie only and then go out. Most of them are young.”
“Movies are rated very well in terms of viewership. ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Brahmastra’ were rated very well. ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’, Gadar 2 and ‘Jawan’ also did well,” Dubey said, adding that Dabur plans to invest more in TV premiers of films.
On digital spends
Dabur was among the first FMCG firms to embrace digital platforms. About one-fourth of its ad spend is currently dedicated to digital advertising.
“If you take the entire digital ecosystem, which is display, video, social and e-commerce put together, it is roughly anywhere between 25-33% depending on the quarter and the year,” says Dubey when asked about the share of digital ad spends.
“Out of the Rs 40,000 crore digital ad spend in India, only about Rs 5,000 crore is going to display and video, a digital expert told me. The rest of the ad money is going into performance-led marketing, which gives you better ROI”, Dubey pointed out. “Hence, we are spending money on the eCommerce/performance led ecosystem in a big way. Our focus in digital is more performance-based, followed by video, content, influencers and then social media.”
Apart from using Generative AI for making ads, Dubey is also experimenting with AI tools to optimise marketing spends. Do ad agencies have a reason to worry?
Colgate-Palmolive India ad spends grew 30% in Q2FY24
The company's net profit after tax for the quarter showed 22% growth
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 8:41 AM | 2 min read
Colgate-Palmolive (India) has reported a 6.1% increase in net sales for the second quarter, reaching Rs 1,462.4 crore as of September 30, 2023, compared to Rs 1378.3 crore in the same period in the previous year. Domestic growth was reported at 6.6% for the quarter.
The company's net profit after tax for the quarter showed growth of 22.3% at Rs. 340.0 crore, as compared to the net profit of Rs. 278.0 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year. EBITDA margins continue to improve, up 120 bps vs. sequential quarter and up 340 bps vs. prior year quarter driven by pricing and efficiencies.
In the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24, the company achieved a net sales growth of 8.3%, reaching Rs. 2,777.1 crore as of September 30, 2023, as compared to Rs. 2,564.9 crore for the same period in the previous year. Meanwhile, the net profit after tax for the half-year exhibited growth of 25.8%, totalling Rs. 613.7 crore.
Meanwhile, the company's advertising expense for the quarter grew 30.12% to Rs 205.9 crore against Rs 158.2 crore in the same period previous year.
Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) said, "We continue to be happy with our momentum and continue to be focussed on strengthening our brand portfolio & delivering superior products to consumers. In this quarter we have doubled down on the Colgate Strong Teeth relaunch, expanding reach & availability. This has been further supported by the excellent performance of Colgate Max Fresh, which has been relaunched with the best, proprietary freshness technology. We have also restaged our largest toothbrush franchise, Colgate Zig Zag with a superior mix that focuses on its core equity of deep, interdental cleaning. Our domestic growth remains strong, registering a 6.6% increase over the previous year quarter, with our toothpaste segment witnessing higher single-digit growth.”
He further added that as the market leader, fostering healthy oral care habits among Indians is both a privilege and a responsibility. “In line with this objective, and our pursuit to elevate India's dental health standards, we have released a film this festive season called 'The Sweet Truth'. The film brings alive the importance of night time brushing and we hope this educational message will help in driving the important action of brushing at night and thereby preventing cavities.”
Polycab India and Madison Media team up for ICC World Cup 2023
Polycab is one of the ‘Associate Sponsors’ for the ICC World Cup on Star Sports and will be visible across more than 12 national and regional TV channels
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 12:28 PM | 3 min read
Electrical goods company, Polycab India underwent a complete brand refresh, changing the concept from "Polycab - Connection Zindagi Ka" to "Polycab – Ideas. Connected". Madison Media and Professional Management Group (PMG), both Units of Madison World partnered with Polycab in taking its new communication far and wide, by leveraging the ICC World Cup 2023, currently being played in India.
Earlier this year, Madison Media and PMG collaborated with Polycab India for an opportunity to get into a strategic partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), making Polycab the official partner of the prestigious tournaments. This association included Polycab’s Ground sponsorship of all major ICC men's and women's events until 2023 including the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which took place in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship 2023, held in United Kingdom and the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, currently ongoing in India.
Madison Media also collaborated with Polycab further in extending its on-ground association with on-air TV sponsorship on Star Sports TV during the World Cup. The ICC World Cup attracts millions of viewers across the globe, almost 80% from India. Polycab is one of the ‘Associate Sponsors’ for the ICC World Cup on Star Sports and will be visible across more than 12 national and regional TV channels. Polycab has emerged as a customer centric brand through this synergistic approach which is in line with the brand’s new purpose of connecting all to brighter future.
“It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons, Madison and PMG’s expertise and innovation have revolutionized our partnership, ensuring maximum visibility and impact”, commented Nilesh Malani, Executive President and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India about Polycab’s association with ICC and their new brand identity.
"Polycab's bold decision to go in for ground sponsorship + broadcast sponsorship was indeed a smart move, charactering the Company’s ability to make big moves in every area from manufacturing and building capacity to supply chain and dealer relationships. The scale of the recent launch of the new Brand Identity with glitz and glamour said a lot about the company’s aggressive plans yet to unfold in the near future. I am glad that both Madison Media and PMG rose to the occasion to do full justice to the Brand. I have no doubt that this initiative will pay rich dividends in the years to come. With India’s brilliant undefeated performance to date and given the nation's enthusiasm and interest in the tournament augur well for the Brand’s continued meteoric rise", said Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association.
Building a business is a marathon, not a sprint: Priyanka Gill, Good Glamm
As part of the e4m D2C Revolution series, we spoke to the Co-founder of Good Glamm Group on brand building, acquisitions, aligning with celebrities and much more
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
In this episode of e4m D2C Revolution we have with us Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group. She spoke on the key to establishing a cohort of brands that cater to different audiences and many other aspects of the D2C industry.
Kickstarting with challenges, she said, “We recognise each brand, each platform, has to stand on its own. At that moment all the principles of brand building come into play like what is the brand voice, what does the brand stand for, the brand values, who is the brand addressing and more.”
When it comes to the aggressive acquisitions the Group makes, the executive shared there was a lot of thought that goes behind before acquiring any brand. The most important prerequisite is to see whether the founder’s thought aligns with the Good Glamm Group.
But, maintaining a seamless consumer experience across every brand and every channel is another challenge a brand GGC may face since they cater to a different audience with every sub-brand. On this, Gill shared that the secret to maintaining this lies in the uniformity of communication that is disseminated from every brand. While, the communication for MyGlamm may be diametrically different from Sirona but within the brand the same tone of voice, same communication is maintained. For each brand, the reason to exist and the reason to believe are very well-defined.
Dia Mirza recently invested in Baby Chakra. For the brand, being able to partner with celebrities who have a very engaging social media following, and to bring them in not just as a brand ambassador but a strategic partner is a strategy that has worked in the past, she said.
“From Manish Malhotra, to Shraddha Kapoor for MyGlamm to Twinkle Khanna for Tweak to even Dia Mirza now, all of them align beautifully with the brand ethos and believe in the brand values,” said Gill.
Coming to consumer behaviour shifts in the last year, Gill believes they are an ever-evolving set of folks. The most evident shift is the high-end luxury segment and the value segment working really well.
Secondly, there is a huge shift from tier one to tier two. Consumer demand is not huge just in metro cities, but in other parts too. This holds true for online D2C for GGC as well.
Thirdly, the consumer today knows what they want. They want value, they want something that looks interesting, and is long-lasting and the idea of personalisation is very important.
The Group’s ultimate goal was to always go public, according to Gill. “Being public-market ready means to see the other players around and learn from them. Especially with the general elections coming up, we are very excited to launch our IPO next year since the consumer activeness will be at its best.”
Gill also shared one tip she should have told herself as a young entrepreneur. “I wish I knew it’s a marathon and not a sprint. The hyper-enthusiasm you have as a young entrepreneur is very exhausting.”
She added, “Self-care is another aspect that is very important to take care of. Your physical health, social interactions and mental wellness, all three should be well-balanced. These help you to be a better team player, a better entrepreneur and a better leader.”
Humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective: Charu Malhotra, APL Apollo
Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks about the brand's marketing strategy and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:00 AM | 5 min read
Charu Malhotra, who recently joined APL Apollo Tubes as Chief Brand Officer and Group Head Marketing, talks to e4m on the brand’s plans to grow awareness and the challenges and opportunities in selling physical infrastructure products in the increasingly digital ecosystems.
Excerpts:
In a market where products are seen as a commodity, how can a brand create a lasting competitive advantage? Can you provide insights into how APL Apollo is evolving as a brand within the commoditized building material industry to ensure a strong market position and presence?
At APL Apollo, our strategy revolves around a simple principle-delivering excellence. This approach has become synonymous with our brand name, signifying quality and reliability. Therefore, this strategy is made possible because of the resilient efforts of our R&D team towards creating a superior range of products that add value to our customers' projects. Equally important is our strong emphasis on understanding the unique demands of our customers. This includes offering customised solutions and excellent customer service, which sets us apart in this market.
The building material industry has witnessed a remarkable transfer in the past few decades as it has shifted from commodity based to a brand driven phenomenon. The Infra industry is close to following where steel products which were once considered a part of a purely functional commodity industry are now being driven by a very focused market strategy to create equity, awareness and an aura around the brand that personalised it to create meaningful engagement and experience with the customers and masses at large.
What strategies do you plan to implement to strengthen the brand's position in its category and what would be the primary brand priorities and aspirations over the next couple of years?
As mentioned earlier, today's well-read evolved customer wants to engage with a brand that stands for the larger purpose. APL Apollo, a brand that manufactures structured steel tubes that paves the way for a new age construction, it is important for customers to know how the brand is paving the way to a more sustainable greener construction and hence generate brand love and positive brand 'halo' as for most compelling brands today, people are buying into "WHY YOU DO IT"?
The marketing strategy will incorporate a gamut of conventional as well as new age marketing activities.
Considering our wide team from our channel partners to influencers like fabricators to contractors to architects and structural consultants to project owners, government entities, bureaucrats and diplomats, we will follow hybrid marketing and focus on brand awareness and increasing brand equity not just for the stakeholders but also the masses. As lines between B2B and B2C marketing are diminishing today, it is so important to associate the masses as well.
OOH and TV media will be a crucial part of the media mix along with the digital marketing to reach the right stakeholders. The right platforms on digital/print will be chosen to establish thoughtful leadership and a voice of authority in the steel tube industry and be a major contributor in nation building by promoting green construction.
Our primary objective over the next couple of years is an effort to ingrain sustainability into the very fabric of our brand identity. In today's world where consumer values are increasingly shaped by social responsibility, we've recognized the necessity to align with these principles. This goes beyond just mere green initiatives as we are aiming to embody sustainability in every aspect of our business, from manufacturing processes to products. On that front, the company is currently sourcing 38% of its energy requirements from renewable sources and recycling 27% of its water consumption along with our innovative environment-friendly products which save 2,50,000 trees every year. Moreover, APL Apollo's objective is to become a net-zero company by 2050. With these efforts, we aim to solidify our position as a forward-thinking brand within the steel tubes industry
How does the brand, a highly technical one, plan to enhance its humanization in connecting with audiences and potential consumers?
In this industry, humanizing our brand image has always been the core objective. Tackling this inherent challenge, we are consistently sharing stories of the individuals who drive our brand, from skilled workers in our manufacturing facilities to the experts in our R&D team. By championing the passion and skills of our team, we aim to create a genuine human connection with our customers. Additionally, we make efforts to actively engage with them and figure out their unique preferences while being responsive to their feedback. The overall idea is to highlight the fact that businesses, even in a technical field like ours, are ultimately powered by people.
What are your thoughts on the future of marketing for infrastructure brands such as yours?
Looking at the future, several key marketing aspects would be instrumental for success. First, we believe that maintaining a strong customer relationship will be the cornerstone of our marketing strategy as we must connect with our customers to address their unique needs. Furthermore, aligning our brand image with the rising significance of purpose led brands is key, especially in today's market which puts a strong emphasis on sustainability and transparency. At the same time, thought leadership will also be crucial in our marketing strategy as we contribute to the larger discussion within the industry by sharing valuable insights which would further solidify our position as market creators. The whole “Aura of Brand” will play a crucial role in the future with this industry witnessing brands getting more engaged and providing a unique experience to the customers.
The play of AI based tools will define newer ways of product marketing, with the use of Chatbots and other Assistants will help better brand experience guiding them through the buyer journey. Creating engaging and informational content will be the king and hence video/assets in nuggets will drive social media marketing.
Loyalty programs for influencers will be driving a key force with these stakeholders, and hence creating brand loyalists or evangelists will be imperative.
