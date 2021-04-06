Shah Rukh Khan stars in new Streax ad for shampoo hair colour

Hair colour brand Streax by Hygienic Research Institute today announced their partnership with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan to launch a campaign motivating men to turn on their charm like SRK in under five minutes with easy-to-use shampoo hair colour. Built with an aim to inspire confidence in people, the SRK-starrer TVC supports people in realizing their aspiration to be good looking and charming like the super star himself. The advertising campaign, created and conceptualized by Lowe Lintas and directed by Gauri Shinde of Dear Zindagi fame, is being aired across all key Indian markets.



The advertisement campaign features the life of a couple who are getting ready to go to an event. As the husband, who is yet to get ready notices grey strands of hair, it leads him to moments of self-doubt. However, he comes across Streax shampoo hair colour that gives him King Khan’s charisma in under five minutes. The campaign is a continuation of Streax’s efforts to combat low-self-confidence as a result of grey hair in men through quality solutions. Streax’s partnership with Shah Rukh Khan is a step in the right direction to achieve the brand’s purpose.



Commenting on the partnership, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I loved the idea of inspiring confidence in people. The fact that it can be done with something as simple and easy like using a hair colour is really cool. It was great to be to be associated with Streax and I enjoyed the creative process. I wish the entire Streax team all the very best on their innovative new hair product.”



Expressing his excitement on the association, Ashish K. Chhabra, the passionate creative brain & Jt. Managing Director, Hygienic Research Institute said, “We all have lived Shah Rukh Khan during our younger days and even today we try to emulate him - be it his successful journey or style. At Streax, we are very excited about our partnership with SRK as we inch a step closer in enhancing the consumer’s lifestyle and confidence with cutting-edge premium hair care products. A consumer’s fast-paced life and lifestyle changes resulting in early hair greying demand modern, quick and quality solutions and we are committed to solving consumer challenges in the most efficient ways.”





