Senco ropes in actresses Madhumita Sarcar, Sunita Kaushik as regional brand ambassadors

While Sarcar will promote the brand in West Bengal Kaushik will endorse it in the North Eastern states of Assam and Tripura

Senco Gold & Diamonds has roped in renowned Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar and the popular Assamese actress and dancer, Sunita Kaushik as its regional ambassadors.

“As part of its ‘Hyperlocal’ approach, Senco Gold and Diamonds has chosen Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar and Assamese actress and dancer, Sunita Kaushik as its regional brand ambassadors, to establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of the brand in east and north-eastern regions. Kiara Advani is Senco’s brand ambassador since October 2021,” the company said.

While Madhumita Sarcar of Bojhena Se Bojhena fame will promote the brand in West Bengal through a campaign which will go live on the occasion of Poila Boisakh, the Bengali New Year; Sunita Kaushik will portray the legacy of the brand and its wide range of exquisite jewellery collections in the North Eastern states of Assam and Tripura around the same time as Bohag Bihu, a widely celebrated festival in Assam.

Joita Sen, Director, Head - Design and Marketing, Senco Gold & Diamonds said – “ With a legacy of more than five decades and roots in the east, it was a natural choice for us to on-board regional brand ambassadors for West Bengal and Assam as part of the first phase of our “Hyperlocal” strategy. We are delighted to have leading ladies of the cine world - Madhumita Sarcar and Sunita Kaushik as our brand ambassadors. I am sure our customers in the region will like and connect with our campaigns planned across platforms like print, outdoor, digital and TV featuring the two celebrities”

Madhumita Sarcar said, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed which brings out the essence of Bengal beautifully.

Sunita Kaushik said “This is my first brand endorsement in the jewellery category and it is my absolute honour to be on board with such an esteemed brand name, the collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am more than happy to represent this brand in the North East for the brand.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)