Sebi fines Zee promoter for delayed disclosures
Cyquator Media has been ordered to pay Rs 4 lakh for not making timely disclosure about pledging shares
Sebi reportedly fined one of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Promoters, Cyquator Media, on Friday for making delayed disclosure about pledges to Zee.
According to a news report, Cyquator Media was fined Rs 4 lakh for not disclosing pledging shares with respect to creation, invocation and sale to Zee during the period between January 1, 2019 to December 26, 2019.
Sebi has ordered Cyquator Media to pay the penalty within 45 days.
Kapil Sharma is the new brand ambassador of Zupee
The brand has also announced its latest campaign, ‘India Ka Apna Game’ which celebrates the nationwide popularity of Ludo
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Zupee announced entertainer Kapil Sharma as its new brand ambassador. By joining forces with Kapil Sharma, Zupee seeks to expand its presence in the rapidly expanding realm of skill-based online gaming and cementing its leadership position in Ludo, while also offering a wide array of engaging casual and board games.
Zupee announced its latest campaign, ‘India Ka Apna Game’ which celebrates the deep bond and nationwide popularity of Ludo, honoring its strong connection among the masses, while further extending the platform's outreach. With this partnership, Zupee further adds to its esteemed celebrity associations which also include stars like Salman Khan.
The campaign's objective is to evoke a deep-rooted affection for Zupee’s flagship product, Ludo. This initiative goes beyond just fostering a spirit of enjoyment and thrill, it also aims to democratize Ludo, making it accessible and inclusive across various social backgrounds and diverse audiences.
Dilsher Singh Malhi, the CEO and Founder of Zupee expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Kapil Sharma, one of India's most beloved entertainers, joins Zupee as our brand ambassador. With his comedic genius, relatable charm, and ability to connect with the masses, Kapill truly personifies our quest to deliver joyful and meaningful entertainment. With the ‘India Ka Apna Game’ campaign, we aim to celebrate the widespread popularity and sentimental bond people have with the game of Ludo, honoring the affection it holds in the hearts of the nation.”
Kapil Sharma, the acclaimed and adored actor, says, "I am delighted to be a part of Zupee, a brand that shares my passion for gaming. Their innovative approach and commitment to meaningful entertainment make them stand apart in the online gaming industry. Ludo, their flagship product, has won the hearts of millions with its engaging gameplay. I am excited to join in spreading the love for Ludo and be a part of this incredible partnership.”
In addition to the presence of Kapil Sharma, the campaign also includes esteemed sports personalities including former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, former Indian professional hockey player Sardar Singh, Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Indian Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat engaging in a playful discussion about which game truly represents ‘India Ka Apna Game’.
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett South Asia, says “Ludo is ingrained in our cultural fabric and appeals to large audiences across ages. Our campaign takes a lighthearted approach to celebrate the country’s love for Zupee’s Ludo as 'India Ka Apna Game' in a fun and quirky way.”
This association is structured by ‘PAB - People As Brand’, conceptualized by Leo Burnett and produced by Prodigious.
Practo tells us what 'doctor's handwriting' really means in new campaign
The campaign #PrescriptionForHappiness has been launched for National Doctor's Day
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 10:19 AM | 2 min read
On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Practo launched the #PrescriptionForHappiness campaign. The campaign is focused on the most commonly misunderstood aspects of a doctor's interaction with the patient - the prescription. Often, patients find themselves puzzled when attempting to decipher the messages written on their prescriptions. Through this campaign, Practo aims to demystify the hidden meaning behind doctors' prescriptions and shed light on the underlying messages they convey.
The campaign was launched on social media and will be widely promoted across all channels. The campaign is led by a short 90-second film titled ‘Unhone yeh kya likha hai’ that takes viewers on a patient's journey as they unravel the mysteries within a doctor's prescription. This immersive experience serves to unveil the empathetic messages hidden within those seemingly illegible lines, allowing the viewers to witness the genuine care and concern that they have for their patients.
Having spent 15 years in the healthcare industry, over the years Practo has partnered with 4 lakh+ doctors and through this #PrescriptionForHappiness campaign, it is helping patients see the compassionate side of doctors that goes beyond their sometimes strong exterior. This campaign encourages patients to view doctors as more than just clinical practitioners and focuses on the profound connection between doctors and their patients, showcasing the genuine concern doctors have for the health and happiness of those they serve.
Talking about the campaign, Rowel Coelho, VP - Primary Care, Practo said, “Doctors and healthcare professionals are core to Practo’s ecosystem. It is with their support that we are able to move forward on our mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all. And this campaign of #PrescriptionForHappiness is our gesture of gratitude to the commitment of service of all these healthcare professionals. Through this campaign we urge everyone to join us in this movement of gratitude and appreciation and celebrate National Doctors’ Day.”
Big Basket records Rs 384 crore as ad expenses for FY23
The company saw its advertising promotional expenses grow more than two-fold for 2022-2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 11:32 AM | 1 min read
Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited, which operates under the name of Big Basket, saw its advertising promotional expenses more than double rise for the financial year 2022-23. It stood at Rs 384 crore, compared to previous year’s Rs 184 crore.
Its revenue for 2022-23 stands at Rs 7,462 crore.
The company derives revenue from advertisements hosted on its mobile based application and website.
Innovative Retail’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 8,998 crore, according to data sourced by Tofler.
The company also reported 89% increase in net loss during the same fiscal because of increase in operating expenses like transportation expenses, advertisement and marketing expenses and technology charges.
ODN bags eCommerce creatives mandate for Hindware
ODN will build e-commerce creatives and content including brand collaterals, A+ content, infographics, catalogue shoots, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:31 AM | 2 min read
ODN (‘Open Doors Now’) announced that it has bagged the eCommerce digital creatives and content mandate for Hindware brands in the sanitaryware, bathroom and kitchen fittings categories. Hindware limited is a part of Somany Impressa Group. Under the categories, ODN will also work on product ranges with separate audience segments – Premium: Italian Collection; Mid-Range: Hindware; Base Range: Benelave by Hindware.
As part of the mandate, ODN will build e-commerce creatives and content including brand collaterals, A+ content, infographics, catalog shoots, product listings, product title descriptions and more. ODN’s Shop-Now™ content strategy for Hindware will be aimed at driving sales in various product categories on key online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart. ODN’s expertise lies is Shop-Now™ content for eCommerce marketplaces that convert brand and product searches into eCommerce sales.
Narinder Mahajan, CEO and Co-founder of ODN, said, "It is a privilege for us at ODN to be trusted by a pioneering brand like Hindware for building and growing their online presence. Further, home as a category is a big focus area for ODN this fiscal.”
Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath & Tiles Business, Hindware Limited, added, "We are committed to providing exceptional online experiences that truly connect with our customers. By partnering with ODN, an expert in strategic eCommerce content strategies and solutions, we are aiming to effectively showcase our product range and engage with our customers in an impactful way."
In addition to the deep understanding of the eCommerce industry, ODN is known for their ability to convert digital creatives into tangible sales. Leveraging data analytics, digital creativity, and consumer insights, ODN will use their expertise to craft engaging and persuasive Shop-Now™ Content for Hindware. By implementing effective eCommerce content strategies, ODN aims to enhance Hindware's customer engagement, attract new buyers, and drive revenue growth.
Pride Month round-up: How brands donned rainbow colours this year
Despite muted celebrations, here's how brands showcased their support to the LGBTIQA+ community
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
Today marks the end of Pride Month, which is celebrated every year in June to commemorate the struggles and achievements of the LGBTQIA+ community. This year, brands have been muted in the celebration with campaigns too few and far between.
The fallout of the Bud Light controversy in the United States and Starbucks backlash in India have seemingly left brands jittery and most have not gone beyond a customary rainbow logo this Pride Month. Some have also been accused of woke washing and performative activism by people from the queer community.
Despite backlash and criticisms, some brands have stuck their neck out and have come out with campaigns celebrating Pride and supporting the LGBTIQA+ community.
Here is a round-up of how brands donned rainbow colours this Pride Month.
Absolut Glassware 'Be an Absolut Ally'
Absolut Glassware launched its first ever Pride campaign in India this year "Be an Absolut Ally." The campaign features real-life accounts of Dutee Chand, Durga Gawde, Patruni Sastry, Jay Anand, Alex Matthew, Aniruddha Mahale, Maitrayanee Mahanta, Anwesh Sahoo, and Anjali Lama.
Colorbar '#AllShadesOfYou'
View this post on Instagram
Makeup brand Colorbar celebrated Pride Month with the '#AllShadesOfYou' campaign. The brand tied up with LGBTQ+ influencers to create a platform that represents various orientations and expressions of the LGBTQIA+ community. Under the campaign, the community and the brand came together to share and celebrate inspiring stories.
Livon #AllHairIsNotStraight
View this post on Instagram
Livon tackled the issue of "straightness" being seen as the norm in sexuality and in hair texture. The brand reiterated the importance of hair styling as a method of self-expression through the #AllHairIsNotStraight campaign.
Infosys 'Embrace with Love'
Infosys' brand film for Pride Month tells a sweet story of "fitting in" within the hetero-normative society. The animated story is centered on a queer character who finally finds a community that is accepting.
Prime Video India
Prime Video India paid homage to the community with a brand film focusing on all the queer moments from its content library.
Skybags
Luggage brand Skybags tied up with KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival yet again this year in their efforts to amplify LGBTQ+ representation and foster a more inclusive world.
Starbucks
Although Starbucks released its "It Starts With Your Name" campaign ahead of Pride Month, it stayed in public memory for its deft handling of a sensitive subject like trans acceptance. The brand also fell victim to intense trolling online by conservatives who accused it of pedalling "western" agenda in India.
Suta 'This is ME'
View this post on Instagram
This Pride Month, heirloom craft brand Suta announced its collaboration with model Sushant Divgikr, who is a prominent face in the Indian LGBTQiA+ community. Divgikr was roped in as the face of the brand's Pride collection.
Are advertisers gaining an edge with AI?
Industry experts are unanimous in their view that brands are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI as it offers more agile and cost-effective marketing solutions
By Nilanjana Basu | Jun 30, 2023 9:13 AM | 6 min read
Soon after Nvidia’s crowning as the world’s most valuable chipmaker, news broke out that WPP has teamed up with the company to create ads using generative AI. This was followed by Omnicom announcing that it was integrating Google's generative AI models into the agency's tools for providing generative image and text capabilities to brands.
These moves come at a time when AI is making significant strides into the advertising and marketing world, with more ad agencies looking at ways to collaborate with brands and other companies to use their AI power.
An article by McKinsey said research has found 90% of commercial leaders expect to utilize gen AI solutions “often” over the next two years and players who have invested in AI are seeing a revenue uplift of 3 to 15 per cent, and a sales ROI uplift of 10 to 20 per cent.
With companies wanting to deploy more AI powered marketing, marketing solution providers are stepping up their game.
As per Mitchelle Rozario Jansen, VP Business, Dentsu Creative, “From poetry to paisa, agencies are deploying AI to think up ideas, plan strategies, write beautiful prose or even run their client's media promotions effectively. AI helps ad agencies foster agility in the workplace. Before you say, why do we need humans then? Agility, not in a way where AI replaces humans, but where it brings in more efficiency to the work that needs to be done, thereby allowing agencies to service their clients better & faster.”
With multiple use cases right from personalization to showcasing creativity, agencies are making sure they are coming up as AI positive companies. There are many examples of AI being used for growth amidst brands like Myntra which is leveraging Google’s AI powered ad solutions to allow the brand to pivot to a revenue-focused marketing strategy and ketchup company Heinz using AI for its campaign when they decided to launch what they described as “the first-ever ad campaign with visuals generated entirely by artificial intelligence.” Amazon India also, in their recent campaign videos originally shot in Hindi, used NeuralGarage’s AI and deeptech powered technology 'VisualDub' to tackle lip sync issues and give personalized content to Indian customers speaking different languages.
Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director at MiQ India, China & SAARC says, “While programmatic advertising enables agencies to drive performance marketing campaigns for brands, AI will have a transformative impact on the creative process. A case in point is the skill of writing good ad copy, which can influence how we feel about brands and persuade us to buy their product or service. Using AI content creation tools, a media agency can now produce ad copies and creatives faster, saving time for ideation and innovation.”
“We recently helped a global consumer electronics brand develop a chatbot to personalize communication and engage consumers in their purchase journeys in India, which is another domain which brands can tap into AI for improving customer experience and brand communications across channels. The use of NLP and NLG techniques helps in drafting personalized ad copy, social media posts, and blog articles based on consumer preferences and historical data. Digital-first agencies also take advantage of AI for media buying and optimization like bid management, ad placement selection, budget allocation etc. When we use AI to connect various data sets to real-time information like social sentiments, trends, and consumer preferences, it makes digital campaigns more engaging and data-driven,” Dabhade added.
Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Grapes, lists four ways in which agencies are making strides in collaborating with brands for providing AI solutions. “In the continuously evolving landscape of advertising & marketing, agencies are increasingly embracing the potential of Artificial Intelligence to enhance their solutions. There are four primary ways that I can pinpoint. Most prominent being ‘content’. There are several AI tools now which allow us to produce some stunning content pieces, in terms of long-form written content, images, videos and more. This has enabled agencies to reduce manpower while producing a wide range of engaging and impactful materials for their clients.
Another avenue that the agencies are employing AI is through ‘creative’. One such example of an execution riding on the AI buzz was when McDonalds and Burger King, in their typical banter style, asked ChatGPT about their burgers and rivalled the answers with each other’s, to make for an interesting campaign at a time when ChatGPT was at the height of conversation. AI technology has been transformative in apt ‘analysis and reporting’ while drastically reducing time and manual efforts that go into it. The fourth way is ‘data and statistics’, but current AI tools are in a nascent stage to be able to extract any kind of reliable and actionable information.”
When it comes to how collaborating for AI features helps marketing agencies, CEO of NeuralGarage, Mandar Natekar says, “It helps marketing companies become more agile because they can go to market faster using technology and not wait for prolonged shoots, dates and extensive schedules. The second part is it also helps them to obviously cut costs by employing technology in their solutions. Plus, more importantly, it also helps them to give more options, rather than the same old linear narrative. So obviously, when you use generative AI, as a technology, there are many ways in which you can engage with your consumers in a faster, swifter and in a cost-effective way.”
Speaking about the benefits to agencies and talking on similar lines, Dabhade opines that brands are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI. “By collaborating with brands on AI initiatives, agencies can position themselves as innovative and forward-thinking partners for brands. This can help agencies attract new clients, strengthen existing partnerships, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.
Brands and agencies can witness multiple benefits from AI, such as improving talent productivity and consumer engagement, reducing the time and cost to execute campaigns. In digital advertising, AI algorithms are used for precision targeting by analyzing large volumes of consumer data more efficiently. Agencies gain access to first-party data, customer insights, and purchase behavior data with various AI generative tools. It results in improved ROI and higher conversion rates.”
Jansen describes the benefits on a lighter note and exclaims, “When collaborating with brands for AI, there are quite a few benefits for both the agency and the brand. Firstly, it saves a lot of time when it comes to creating content at scale. When it comes to AB testing for ad content effectiveness, the permutations are endless. On a lighter note, even when it comes to the simple client requests of "How do I visualize this?" Well, you don't have to, the AI will do it for you!”
Air India assigns creative mandate to McCann
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
Air India, the country’s largest international carrier, has assigned its creative duties to the McCann Worldgroup.
The agency won the business after a multi-agency pitch.
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and chairman, Asia Pacific, confirmed the news to e4m.
Expressing his delight in partnering with an iconic brand like Air India, Joshi said, "Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. Our McCann Global CEO, Daryl Lee, has genuinely supported and guided us. Also, support and input came in from Harjot Singh ( Global CSO) and John Wright who were an integral part of the pitch along with the stellar senior management colleagues Jitender Dabas, Alok Lall, Ashish Chakravarty, and their teams."
Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, "We are building Air India as a 'Global Airline with an Indian Heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."
The development comes as Tata Group gears up to consolidate its entire airline business under Air India.
The size and tenure of the account were not immediately clear.
Air India has recently onboarded London-based brand and design consultancy firm Futurebrands to design its new branding strategy. Futurebrands has worked on rebranding exercises for brands like American Airlines and the British luxury auto brand Bentley. Futurebrands is also part of McCann Global.
Earlier this year, the airline company hired former MakeMyTrip executive Sunil Suresh as its chief marketing officer. Seasoned marketer Colin Neubronner, who has worked with brands like Singapore Airlines and Jet Airways also joined the company's brand team.
