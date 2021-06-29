SBI's latest campaign urges people to be nice on social media platforms

The Indian multinational, public sector bank, State Bank of India, launched its #KindnessIsCool campaign in March 2021, curated by Gurgaon-based integrated marketing agency, Kreativ Street. The campaign sought to find the answer for - Why isn't there enough kindness on the internet. It tried to address the negativity and trolling we often see on social media platforms.

The campaign kick-started with a campaign video on Twitter; the spot shows the behaviour change in a young man from a loving and caring guy in real life to a disrespectful person when he is online and stresses the need to be kind, even online who we truly are.

Speaking on the campaign, Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, DMD (HR) & Corporate Development Officer, SBI, said, "State Bank of India has always been at the forefront for taking up initiatives that drive innovation and societal change. With the advent of social media, many users fond a convenient way to express themselves. While many use these platforms to interact, exchange ideas and share positive vibes, some choose to misuse the anonymity that these platforms offer and communicate in a negative and sometimes abusive manner. This is what made #KindnessIsCool a timely and much-needed campaign. Executed with the simple objective of making all of us introspect if our online persona is an accurate reflection of our true selves."

Ad plot

The spot shows a young man loving towards his dog, caring towards his child, nice with his parents, and positive with his friends, turns into a violent, disrespectful, and rude person soon as he goes online. The garb of anonymity, coupled with limited consequences of the behaviour on social media, makes people unleash their most harmful and toxic selves when they engage online. The spot aimed to remind people of their pleasant and positive behaviour in real life and the need to have the same behaviour in their online interactions.

Along with the ad, a dedicated Twitter emoji was made especially for the campaign and along with it regular creatives via tweets made conversations enjoyable. The final day of the campaign witnessed a 24 hr Twitter takedown.

Impact

As a result, the Twitter-first-campaign garnered 9.8 million overall views for the ad across the Promoted Trend Spotlight and Promoted Tweets. The campaign was able to mark 15 million impressions across timelines, attracting 232K engagements. The Twitter Brand Survey conducted to deep dive into the campaign's performance revealed significant uplifts across brand metrics - brand awareness went up by 18%, favourability was up 12%, and ad recall saw a 20% positive increase. Also, positive sentiment for SBI grew by 92% during the campaign period as compared to two weeks before the campaign

It doesn’t take much to be kind. If you are empathetic offline then let that reflect in the virtual social place, too. Let’s create a kinder ecosystem for everyone on social media. #KindnessIsCool pic.twitter.com/2IiVePE3XW — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 1, 2021

