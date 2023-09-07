Sanya Malhotra is all about epic living in ad for Shopper Stop's Fratini collection
The ad effectively conveys the message of living an epic life without compromises
Shoppers Stop has launched their new Fratini collection with their newest campaign ‘Live Epic’ with their brand ambassador, Sanya Malhotra.
The Fratini campaign portrays Sanya as the cheerful and confident, Fratini girl who wants the best of both worlds. The woman of today, who wants to live life to the fullest, without making any choices. Her vibrant personality shines through as she embarks on thrilling adventures, shares meaningful moments with her mother, explores her passion for travel, pursues her career, and seeks love in her friend. Accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack, the advertisement conveys the message of living an epic life without compromises.
Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop, said; "At Shoppers Stop, we are always committed to inspiring and engaging our customers, and we believe that self-expression lies at the heart of fashion. The 'Live Epic' campaign for Fratini underscores the brand's dedication to inspiring people to live life to the fullest and with confidence. Why just live, when you can Live Epic”
Sanya Malhotra, brand ambassador, expressed her excitement, saying, "I am so happy to be a part of Fratini's latest campaign and to represent Shoppers Stop, one of the most loved fashion and beauty destinations in India. Fratini's collection beautifully blends style and a liberated fashion narrative. The 'Live Epic' campaign captures me making life choices in different situations. I am especially excited about the creative expression that has been given to this campaign.”
Dilli band hai, par staycation nahi: How MakeMyTrip reversed its crisis
The online travel company’s quick damage control strategy can be a good lesson for brands in troubleshooting
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
On September 4, online travel company MakeMyTrip sent out a marketing newsletter to its subscribers saying ‘Dilli band hai, par staycation nahi’.
However, the newsletter was immediately picked up by Delhi Police, which has been very active in curbing the spread of misleading information in the wake of G-20 summit in the national capital. Swinging into action, the police quickly labelled the tweet as misinformation.
“The email sent out by @makemytripcare falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08th to 10th, 2023. In wake of the #G20Summit, there will be restrictions in New Delhi District. We request @makemytrip to retract their email & issue a clarification,” tweeted Delhi Police.
Quick to realise their mistake, the travel company immediately came up with a stronger plan to maintain the reputation and troubleshoot the damage. They sent out an apology newsletter to their users.
And to earn back the trust, MakeMyTrip’s team put together a microsite within hours on September 5 to portray all open and clear routes of Delhi during the G-20 summit days. The microsite, which was supported by Delhi Police, highlighted what's opened and what's closed in the capital city and more.
The microsite also mentioned, "Because whether it’s within Delhi, outside of Delhi or outside the country, we are committed to making all your journeys smooth and convenient."
Travel should always be stress free, so we believe. We’ve extended our support to @DelhiPolice and have consolidated all traffic advisories & guidelines here: https://t.co/YJERh8kPQC for your journeys on 8th to 10th Sept within and outside of Delhi NCR. So, if you must step out…— MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip) September 5, 2023
Later, Delhi Police too lauded the travel company.
Thank you, @makemytrip, for putting up our traffic advisories on your microsite and helping us disseminate the right information to make travel smooth for all in Delhi. https://t.co/X5GKy7G3rK— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 5, 2023
The incident lays out a perfect example of how timely action can not only do damage control, but also help a brand multiply the trust they lost by a small mistake.
Customer service integral to what differentiates M4marry: Smitha Vasudevan
Vasudevan, GM of the matrimonial website M4Marry by Malayala Manorama, talks about its organic growth, legacy of its mother brand, festive offerings and more
By Nilanjana Basu | Sep 7, 2023 8:18 AM | 5 min read
“We will be focusing on consolidating our presence in the other Southern market for one year for sure. And hopefully, thereafter we should be able to take on all markets,” said Smitha Vasudevan, GM, M4marry in a conversation with exchange4media.
Disney Star’s campaign raises awareness on use of right vocab for addressing LGBTQIA+
The ‘Words of Pride’ campaign highlights the importance of choosing appropriate terminology when addressing the LGBTQIA+ community
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 6:55 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star unveils the ‘Words of Pride’ campaign, an advocacy initiative aimed at cultivating awareness and use of the right vocabulary for addressing LGBTQIA+ community across India. The central theme of the campaign, ‘The world is evolving; it’s time our words do too,’ reinforces the company’s commitment as the nation’s storyteller and endeavour to ignite a transformative social change by equipping people with respectful and appropriate language for the LGBTQIA+ community. The campaign highlights the convergence of language and respect, underscoring the importance of choosing appropriate terminology when addressing the LGBTQIA+ community.
Disney Star has launched a website which hosts a lexicon of respectful words to address the LGBTQIA+ community. Put together with language experts and linguists from the LGBTQIA+ community, it is made for everyone and is currently available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. This is merely a prologue towards our unwavering commitment to expand this lexicon and encompass more words and languages in the future.
View this post on Instagram
Minakshi Achan, Head - Network Brand & Creative Communications, Disney Star, “Words hold extraordinary power – they can make us feel seen, heard, and valued. Fortunately, respectable words to address the LGBTQIA+ community do exist in our languages, but over the years they have been misused or forgotten. Our effort has only been to reclaim them such that they become a part of our daily discourse. At Disney Star we believe that by harnessing the power of language and advocating for appropriate terminology, meaningful conversations can be ignited, facilitating an intentional and dignified approach to using inclusive vocabulary with the LGBTQIA+ community.”
“In an era characterized by evolving inclusivity, the ‘Words of Pride’ campaign stands as a potent catalyst for transformation. Rooted in the core mission of the campaign, it squarely confronts historical biases perpetuated by the continued misuse of language. With a strong emphasis on advocacy, the campaign strives to reintroduce and promote respectful terminology within Indian languages, unveiling a rich linguistic heritage that aligns harmoniously with contemporary progressive values,” the company said in a release.
“At its core, the campaign empowers individuals to cultivate understanding and empathy. Harnessing its diverse social media platforms, Disney Star will actively promote respectful discourse, elevate awareness, and nurture compassion. The campaign's digital microsite is poised to serve as a dynamic hub, offering educational resources concerning LGBTQIA+ terminology, pronouns, and personal narratives,” read the release.
Hailey Bieber to represent FILA as global brand ambassador
Bieber will collaborate with the athleisure brand to design a signature sportswear collection
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
FILA has tapped Hailey Bieber as its new global brand ambassador. The model and entrepreneur first debuted in a FILA campaign in the Fall of 2022. With this new multi-year partnership, Hailey will collaborate with FILA to design signature sportswear collections, with the first drop slated to launch in Fall/Winter 2024.
FILA built its legacy championing individuals who make their mark in sport, fashion, culture and beyond. Hailey has quickly cemented herself as a style icon and continues to provide her own unique interpretation of the brand's most classic designs.
“I am grateful to expand my role with FILA, a brand that has always stood out for its quality, elegance and bold and beautiful designs,” says Hailey Bieber. “I appreciate the brand's Italian heritage and the eras of FILA fashion where I can continue to draw inspiration. I am excited to bring my own point of view to FILA's iconic styles, as we work to create something special together.”
FILA is also releasing a new campaign where Hailey is joined by sponsored tennis player Reilly Opelka, as the company celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its iconic F-Box logo. Introduced in 1973, when FILA first brought color to the tennis court, the logo is a symbol of FILA’s influence in sport and style and the legendary individuals who have represented the brand. As an athlete who pursues his passions in art and fashion off the court, Reilly transcends the game and embodies the brand’s spirit of boldness and creativity.
The new campaign was shot by Renell Medrano and styled by Hailey and Dani Michele. Hailey is seen in a range of styles from the F-Box Anniversary Collection, the brand’s new global assortment of women’s and men’s apparel. The imagery spotlights the versatility of the updated fashions, with designs to take wearers from court-to-street. The tennis-inspired pieces such as polo shirts, track suits, jackets, and crewnecks blend archival elements with a contemporary update. Select styles are adorned with a tennis racquet graphic print and classic stripes, primarily in the brand’s signature red, white and navy hues. Reilly is also featured in the new campaign, wearing a range of men’s matching sets.
“FILA style is reinterpreted every time tastemakers and game changers express their artistry and individualism through our designs,” says Deepika Deepti, Sr Vice President – Marketing, Metro Brands Limited “Hailey has been a supporter of the brand and we look forward to continuing our relationship together. Her impact on fashion and culture is undeniable and she brings an effortless and fresh new perspective to the brand.”
The FILA F-Box Anniversary collection is available beginning on September 5 on FILA.CO.IN, including select styles as seen on Hailey and Reilly throughout the campaign.
Pampers unveils new #DekhKeHiMaanege campaign
The brand gave parents an inside view of its diaper manufacturing facility and product performance
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 1:07 PM | 4 min read
Pampers, the world’s leading baby care brand under the house of Procter & Gamble, has set a new benchmark of transparency, safety and innovation for consumers with its latest campaign #DekhKeHiMaanege, targeted at discerning parents.
Reaffirming the unbreakable trust parents place in Pampers Diapers, the new #DekhKeHiMaanege campaign film addresses all questions parents have about the diapers they use for their babies. Parents are often confused about which diaper to choose for their baby. Every brand is claiming several things, the internet is filled with recommendations and even the neighbours have a point of view. The film features actor Nakuul Mehta and vocalist Jank
The group is guided by a Pampers expert who educates them about the 100+ safety, hygiene and quality checks and processes that are put in place to meticulously manufacture the diapers. This includes a zero human touch operation which means the first person to touch the diaper is the parent! The new parents also get to see how new and improved Pampers All Round Protection Pants performs better than other diapers to provide protection from rashes, up to 100% leakage lock and up to 12 hours long lasting absorption.
"As new parents, we know firsthand the challenges and concerns that come with choosing the right diaper for your baby. Pampers' #DekhKeHiMaanege campaign was an eye-opener for us. Visiting the Pampers manufacturing facility and seeing the rigorous safety and quality checks they put in place was reassuring. It's clear that Pampers is dedicated to providing the best for babies, and we can confidently say that after seeing it all, 'Dekh Ke Maanliya'. We believe Pampers is the right choice for parents who want the best for their little ones." Said Actor Nakuul Mehta and Vocalist Jankee Parekh.
“At Pampers, we’ve always been committed to delivering the best care for babies. Our new #DekhKeHiMaanege campaign reinforces Pampers’ legacy as the gold standard in baby care, rooted in innovation, safety, and trust. With our new campaign film, we have raised the bar when it comes to being transparent with our consumers, further reaffirming their implicit trust in us,” said Chetna Soni, Vice President & Category Leader, Babycare, Procter & Gamble India. “We were delighted to welcome our new parents into our manufacturing plant and have them witness firsthand the entire process of making Pampers diapers. We hope that viewers of the film and all our consumers now know and understand why Pampers diapers are the leading choice for parents,” Chetna added.
Pampers knows that leakage and rashes are parent’s biggest diaper concerns. To prevent diaper rash, Pampers uses lotion with aloe vera that serves as an anti-rash blanket. For leakage, especially in the thigh area, Pampers puts in place double protection leak guards in the thigh cuff area. The magic gel in a Pampers diaper not only absorbs not only absorbs up to 100% of the liquid but also locks it in for up to 12 hours. These diapers have no added chemicals, making them completely safe for babies.
Through the film, Pampers gives the message to viewers that it understands these worries and has addressed each and every one of them at its manufacturing facility.
‘Actively evaluating opportunities where we can onboard martech solution providers’
Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing, Bandhan Bank, talks about the pressure banks are facing to match up to the nimbleness of fintechs, their IT transformation process, and more
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 6, 2023 8:58 AM | 3 min read
“Banks today are not just facing competition from other banks but from a lot of other areas like neo banks, fintechs etc,” says Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing, Bandhan Bank, as he engages in a chat with exchange4media.
He explained that because of this competition from varied areas, banks have to really match up to the nimbleness of fintechs. “For banks, given the size that they have, change takes time. It’s like a small car might pick up faster than a heavy car, while the heavy car might have a better top speed,” Sircar said.
However, he highlighted how banks are upgrading their tech stacks and have deployed IT cells to keep up with the changing dynamics of the sector. “We are currently in the process of an IT transformation, which should be complete in the next 2-3 months,” he shared.
Once that transformation is complete, it is expected that a lot of avenues will be opening up for Bandhan Bank with regard to their tech stacks.
For instance, Sircar mentioned, at present the martech stack of the bank is very basic. However, once the transition is complete, the bank will start looking at onboarding martech solution providers who can provide intelligent solutions to reach out to people, carry out customer communication, make it more relevant and current through the right media for the end consumer.
“We are actively evaluating and looking at opportunities where we can onboard martech solution providers,” he said.
Apart from an IT transformation, the bank’s brand identity has also recently undergone an interesting change. Bandhan Bank recently launched its sonic brand identity, or what we call musical logo aka MOGO. “Brands need to have a few key assets to be recognised among its target audience,” Sircar feels, and a sonic identity struck just the right chord with the bank.
Sircar explains that a logo is the most prominent brand asset that any brand would have and that most brand assets over the years have been visual in nature. “The challenge with the visual medium is that it is not subliminal. If you’re driving past a logo, if you do not pay full attention, it doesn’t register,” he said.
However, in the case of sounds it plays out differently. Sircar takes the example of how right from birth, a baby recognises the mother’s sound. Similarly, he adds, most of us even have musical tracks attached to milestones in our lives.
Bandhan Bank’s decision to adopt a sonic identity stemmed from the need to activate the various consumer touchpoints. “We got a musical logo in place, so even when people are not seeing Bandhan Bank, are hearing Bandhan Bank. This creates more familiarity amongst the consumers,” he mentioned.
Infinity Learn salutes teachers and their power to change lives
The campaign underlines the theme of 2023, 'Teachers at the heart of education recovery'
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:31 PM | 3 min read
It is that time of the year when we come together to cherish the memories created by the guiding lights in our lives—our teachers. This year Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya pays tribute to every educator who not only shape careers but mould lives. In this spirit, the brand proudly launches a campaign, which captures the essence of the transformative power of teachers and approaches to their learner’s lives. Underlining the theme of 2023, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”, the film captures the inspiring journey of Rohan, a 10th-grade student who found his path to success through the guidance of Kaushik Sir.
The film opens capturing the essence of Rohan's mischievous spirit. He is in the classroom, making his classmates burst into laughter even while serving a punishment. His infectious sense of humour and playful antics make him the centre of attention. Later, Rohan is caught red-handed, soaring a meticulously crafted paper plane through the air by none other than Kaushik Sir, his stern but empathetic teacher. Rather than disciplining Rohan, Kaushik Sir recognizes his fascination with flight and channels that passion into his studies. This innovative approach piques Rohan's interest, turning his attention from paper planes to textbooks, and setting the stage for a remarkable transformation in his academic journey.
Commenting on the campaign Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya expresses, “On this Teacher's Day, we tip our hats to our educators, the unsung heroes who possess the uncanny ability to turn every instance of mischief into moments of wonder. They believe in us even when we struggle to believe in ourselves, nurturing our strengths and guiding us through our weaknesses. Our triumphs stand as a testament to their relentless dedication and passion. At Infinity Learn, we are resolute in our mission to foster an empowering environment for learning. We firmly believe every student holds a wellspring of untapped potential, and it's our vision to help them recognize and nurture it”.
In a moving scene, Kaushik Sir leaves Rohan a handwritten note after months of giving him guidance and mentorship, bringing the campaign to a heartfelt conclusion. "To that little boy who dreamed of flying a plane, it's time to take off," the note begins. As much as I do, I believe in your dreams. This moving message highlights how Kaushik Sir not only encouraged Rohan's academic growth but also encouraged the belief in his dreams, making them his own. It captures the deep bond that has grown between teacher and pupil. It serves as a moving reminder of the enduring influence teachers can have on their students, giving them the self-assurance to reach new heights.
Infinity Learn continues to be at the forefront of innovative education, offering a wide range of courses and resources designed to empower students on their learning journey. We remain dedicated to our mission of creating future leaders and change-makers through education.
