Samsung's new digital film is an ode to its heroes

Samsung launched its new digital communications campaign #YouMakeItHappen to thank its retail partners across the country for making it a household name.

To kick-start this campaign, Samsung posted the first video of the series on social media channels – Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, featuring some of its consumer durable partners.

These partners shared their inspirational stories and individual journeys on how their association with Samsung has grown stronger over the years.

Through this campaign, Samsung thanks its 33,000+ consumer durable partners for contributing to all the love that the brand has received and helping it become a preferred choice among consumers across the country.

The video beautifully highlights the grit, determination and passion of some of Samsung’s partners and how it stood by them in their time of need. Be it supporting a woman entrepreneur in Shimla to run her own store after losing her husband in 2015 or giving wings to the entrepreneurial dreams of an office boy in Pune to open his own retail chain with 11 stores, the video beautifully shows many such stories of trust and love that Samsung has enjoyed throughout its 26 years in the country.

Highlighting their unique stories, the video traces the journey of the retail partners and how they have achieved their dreams with Samsung. The campaign beautifully takes the viewer on an emotional and visually enticing journey through the difficult terrains of Mizoram, the crowded streets of Mumbai, the beautiful lanes of Jaipur, the mountain landscape of Shimla and a major educational hub of Pune. It showcases how the brand and its partners have stood by each other over the years to enable consumers across the country to experience cutting-edge, futuristic technologies.

“#YouMakeItHappen is a tribute to our heroes - our partners. Through this ongoing initiative, we aim to bring forth some heartening stories of their passion, hard-work, belief, and courage. Our partners play a crucial role in transforming our vision of Powering Digital India into reality by ensuring our innovative products reach even the remotest areas of the country and offer utmost convenience to our consumers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The video keeps one intrigued till the end as these partners narrate their unique experiences and talk about how they take pride in being associated with Samsung for so many years. Samsung through the video has recognized all its partners for helping the brand cater to the evolving needs of the consumers and transform their lives with innovative products that add unparalleled convenience and value.

