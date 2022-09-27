Samantha Ruth Prabhu named brand ambassador of Mivi

While choosing the representative, the company claims to have heeded the suggestion of their online community or Mivians, who trended the hashtag #SamanthaForMivi

Home-grown electronics company Mivi has signed Samantha Ruth Prabhu as their new Brand Ambassador. The Instagram and Twitter trending hashtag #SamanthaForMivi has garnered quite the attention in the past few days as it was an unusual way for a company to choose their brand ambassador. Mivi with an interesting turn of events found their perfect fit for a Brand Ambassador with the help of their own community of users, also known as Mivians.

The community predominantly chose Samantha as the new face of the brand. The campaign received an overwhelming number of tweets, comments, and re-shares on different social media platforms in which 10,000+ number of responses were in favor of #SamanthaForMivi.

The Instagram and Twitter campaign started off as an exciting unveiling done on Mivi’s Instagram page for their brand ambassador. The brand actively engaged with its audience through quirky posts and stories to make them curious about the brand's new face. They then reached out to their trusted community of Minivans for suggestions of who should be Mivi’s brand ambassador. With a thunderous response, Mivians chose Samantha Ruth Prabhu as their brand’s new face.

Commenting on the campaign, Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said: “We are more than grateful to our users and community for choosing such a perfect fit for the brand. We are beyond excited to start this new journey with our new face and leading South Indian actress. Samantha resonates well with Mivi as she is well known for her elegance and her active lifestyle, both factors which are crucial to Mivi as well. Keep following us for all the new content we have planned for all of you and keep supporting us through this journey.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, A-listed celebrity, said: “I am elated to be collaborating with such a wonderful homegrown Indian brand. In this growing economy for AtmaNirbhar India, a brand like Mivi is setting a great example for other brands as well, which is all the more reason to be part of this great brand.”

The company owned by the husband-wife duo Midhula Devabhaktuni and Vishwanadh Kandula is an adherent believer of Made-In-India products, they manufacture and assemble all their products in India which was something that impressed the young sensational actress. The actor will be appearing in a multi-platform advertising campaign in the region for the group which is to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Follow Mivi on their social media handles to know more about this interesting yet fruitful partnership.

