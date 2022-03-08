Samantha Ruth Prabhu invests in e-comm aggregator SustainKart

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in SustainKart, India's first-ever e-commerce marketplace for sustainable products. Her investment is part of SustainKart Seed Round. The company also announced the launch of its first retail franchise model.

Known for her concept-backed script choices and acting skills, Samantha takes a keen interest in brands & products that are nature-friendly and promote sustainability. In the past, she has invested in brands focused on sustainability.

“I believe that the choice of Indian consumers has been slowly gravitating towards more conscious and nature-friendly products. Many reputed consumer brands have been launching their sustainable range of products, more so after the pandemic. I am happy to back the idea of Shilpa Reddy & Kanthi Dutt in creating a community like ecosystem for the conscious buyers with SustainKart,” says Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“We are planning to develop several strategic celebrity partnerships for SustainKart's House of Brands as well to attract capital investment to grow the private labels vertical. With Samantha aiding our purpose towards achieving sustainability goals, we will be able to position ourselves in global markets,” said Kanthi Dutt, CEO & Founder, SustainKart.

Talking about SustainKart offline retail franchise model launch, Shilpa Reddy, Co-founder, SustainKart, added, “We are scheduling SustainKart’s first offline store launch in April. We have started partnering with enthusiastic entrepreneurs who believe in sustainability to launch our franchise experience stores across India. We aim to launch 30 stores in the first year and a total of 100 stores in two years from now.”

SustainKart will use the seed round fund towards marketing for customer acquisition and enabling offline retail stores for a unique in-store customer experience.

