Samaara Tea tackles gender disparity in new digital campaign

Samaara Tea, a premium homegrown brand from the age-old Jivraj family is one of the only tea brands completely focusing on a D2C sales medium. With a strong and fresh approach, the brand is planning to be available only through digital channels. Samaara tea has successfully executed a digital campaign to introduce the brand focusing on the evolution of thoughts in Indian society i.e. with a strong idea of sharing Kadak soch pertaining to the gender disparity in India for household chores.

The brand is present in countries such as the Middle East, South Africa, USA, UK, New Zealand, Europe and Singapore. Samaara caters to its audiences via its range of black tea, green tea, premixes, tea leaves and tea bags, in consumer as well as HoReCa packaging. Samaara has witnessed immense growth. Currently in India, Samaara Tea is available on the website while internationally, it's available in retail supermarket chains. It aims to serve the most “Kadak”(strong) tea owing to its premium taste with 100% Assam tea leaves blend.

‘Kuch baatein, Kadak hai’ is a narrative set in an office premises where the main lead gets late to the office because he was apparently helping his wife, on account of his house-help being ill. One of his colleagues questions that his wife is a home-maker, so what's the need of helping her? The response he gets is an eye opener for millions of Indians and protagonists across the World. Launching on 27th July 2020, the campaign aims to reach maximum Indian households in India and across the Globe through digital mediums such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and Youtube. It will be amplified across 4 weeks. The inception of the campaign is based on the central thought of breaking gender stereotypes and as a conversation that is “Kadak” or “Strong”. This helps the audience realize the unintentional social gender roles which have been created and followed across the years and need to be revisited.

The ad campaign will be utilized for 360 degree marketing and branding solutions. The brand is utilizing multiple modes of communication to reach the audiences and resonate with the new age thinking of gender neutrality when it comes to household chores. It showcases how important it is for men to participate in household activities.

Dheer Shah, CEO, Samaara Tea said, ‘We are excited to launch our brand in our homeland through this digital campaign, “Kuch baatein '#KadakHai” which truly resonates with a strong cup of tea. The campaign aims to reach the evolving audiences of India and how our ideas must be similar to a strong cup of tea which Samaara has to offer. We hope to break age old gender stereotypes and reach new age audiences through digital mediums. As a utility commodity, we are breaking monotony and taking the online route and are available on our website and ecommerce platforms. We need to encourage men to support such thoughts and break the gender stereotypes that we unknowingly follow. This digital campaign is the first of the many #kadakhai campaigns to come and we are excited to share the same with our audiences.’