Saif Ali Khan and Suryakumar Yadav named brand ambassadors of Boult Audio

Consumer electronics player Boult Audio has roped in actor Saif Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its new brand ambassadors. The brand believes that these associations will help appeal to the youth and also help Boult Audio expand and reach out to a broader audience.

Commenting on this fresh set of collaborations, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, of Boult Audio says: “Wireless earphones, which Boult Audio is primarily known for, sum up the zeitgeist of our youth. And with Saif Ali Khan and Suryakumar Yadav as the perfect fit for our brand, we believe this will only strengthen our connection with our audience, attract newer ones, and drive them towards a superior experience with our product portfolio that’s been specially developed to fit into the consumers’ life. We also believe this will help us expand our horizons and reach out to a much broader audience. We are glad that Saif has agreed to become our brand ambassador since we cannot think of a better person to represent Boult Audio to our target audience and prospective consumers. Here’s to many years of a fabulous association.”

Saif Ali Khan spoke about his brand-new association: “Boult Audio is a brand I am elated to endorse because it is a brand that I’m personally fond of. I, being a musician myself, understand how important minute details are for a great hearing experience. This aligns me perfectly with Boult Audio as the brand aces it when it comes to these details. I see a bright future for this young company and I am so pleased to be a part of this journey..”

Suryakumar Yadav, said, “I am thrilled to be associated with Boult Audio for their exciting catalogue. I have always enjoyed listening to music, which helps me unwind. With Boult Audio, I now have a partner which will keep me in good spirits during tours and matches.”

Gupta further elaborated how observing and studying the youth, their behavioural patterns, and aspirations have given Boult Audio a lot of clarity on what they seek and want. Since Boult Audio makes it a point to incorporate the learning s from such studies during the product development process, they have been able to become the highly preferred TWS partner for their primary audience. He also assured us that this focus on the consumer is here to stay.

