Sachin Tendulkar headlines DBS Bank's campaign on safe banking

The campaign focuses on reiterating the messages of safety, trust and resilience and was widely released on television and other digital platforms

DBS Bank India has launched a campaign that emphasises on safety and how a trusted partner can help find safe solutions even in the most difficult of times.

The core idea of the #SafestBank campaign was to build greater brand preference for DBS, especially in the new markets where the bank has recently expanded its presence and reinforce that banking with DBS is the safest.

The campaign was led by a brand film featuring DBS’ brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. The narrative focused on reiterating the messages of safety, trust and resilience and was widely released on television and other digital platforms. Parallelly, the digital surround content focused on the specific aspects of safety from a banking perspective.

After unveiling the campaign on TV and Digital, DBS identified the need to extend this initiative further, creating the scope for ‘always on’ visibility.

Considering DBS’s audience profile and its presence on various channels, DBS and Publicis Beehive saw an untapped opportunity in the voice-enabled medium. Tapping into this, they introduced a feature with Sachin Tendulkar’s voice on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on 21st October.

The feature enables DBS’ audience to know more about the bank through Sachin Tendulkar. Users can get information about the bank’s offerings, interesting facts about DBS and Sachin Tendulkar, and details on the bank’s Safest Bank recognition.

This interactive feature is one of the first instances where a brand ambassador’s voice is used to share content. Additionally, all audio content used in this voice integration was refurbished from the shooting of the campaign and required no additional recording sessions.

Commenting on the initiative, Shoma Narayanan, Executive Director - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications, DBS Bank India said, “Over the past few years, voice-enabled AI technologies have gained a lot of prominence through bots and smart speakers, across multiple industries, including banking. We took that a step further by building an engaging and interactive experience for Google and Alexa smart devices for our audiences by leveraging our brand ambassador - Sachin Tendulkar by providing more information around the safety of banking with DBS. The early results have been encouraging, and we will continue to deliver innovative and intuitive solutions that improve customer journeys.”

Adding his views, Paritosh Srivastava, MD of Publicis Beehive said: “As a brand ambassador, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has managed to cast a profound impact on the salience and values that DBS as a Bank stands for. With this new cross-platform approach, we can now hear the master blaster’s voice on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant informing consumers everything they need to know about DBS and its unique offerings. A great way for consumers to now listen to the master’s voice while also staying connected with the banking partner of their choice.”