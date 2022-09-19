Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh roped in as brand ambassadors of Max Life Insurance

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life” / “Company”) today announced Rohit Sharma, sports icon and the captain of men’s Indian Cricket Team and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, as its brand ambassadors. Max Life has signed a two-year partnership with the cricketing star and his spouse, who are making their debut on-screen together. The association is aimed at promoting the Max Life brand ethos of valuing the ‘self’ to determine the right financial value to protect themselves and their family.



The association seeks to further build and enhance the importance of financial preparedness and protection. The mantra is to prepare ahead mentally, physically and financially for unforeseen challenges. Just as the protective gear is essential to safeguard players on-field, life insurance is the most important component for financial protection in life.



Max Life has a strong focus on protection offerings that protect families from uncertainties, and long-term savings products that offer financial stability to families, especially the millennial segment. It is also strengthening its retirement offering that support individuals in their golden years. The two-year long brand partnership with Rohit and Ritika aims to enable Max Life in enhancing its reputation across these product categories, besides other marquee brand campaigns anchored in the brand’s promise of Bharosa and You Are the Difference.



As a sports icon, Rohit’s successful journey in cricket as a self-made man from a humble background inspires many across the world, including millennials. Rohit’ s persona as a cool, calm and composed leader resonates strongly with Max Life’s commitment towards building and reinforcing its customer’s trust. Ritika Sajdeh who plays a key role in his success, has her own professional pursuits and they are both firm believers in being equal participants in making decisions to protect the financial future of their family. These ideals align with Max Life’s aim to financially protect its customers against life’s many uncertainties.



Talking about the partnership with Max Life, Rohit Sharma said, “Both on and off the field, uncertainties can take you by surprise and hence it is essential to equip yourself and your loved ones with financial protection against these unforeseeable challenges. I am happy that Ritika and I are associating with Max Life that brings such an essential topic of financial preparedness to the fore. I am a firm believer of its belief #YouAreTheDifference for your family and hope my innings with the brand help drive life insurance awareness and adoption in the country.”

Adding to this, Ritika Sajdeh said, “Comprehensive financial protection is indispensable in today’s times and when it comes to protecting the family's financial future, everyone should participate in decision-making on an equal footing. After all, being there for your loved ones when life throws curveballs, enables you to be the difference. I am looking forward to this association with Max Life alongside Rohit and bringing the importance of financial readiness and protection to the forefront.”

Commenting on the association, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life said, “India houses the largest youth population in the world. This segment champions a mindful living with holistic mental and physical well-being. Rohit Sharma, as the millennial cricketer, is a source of inspiration to all and together with his wife appeals to the millennial gen. We believe this partnership will help drive life insurance awareness, especially among the younger generation by highlighting the importance of staying protected in life early on and being the difference to their families. We are on a journey to build India’s most admired, trusted life insurance brand that delivers on its promises, and our association with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh will strengthen this journey. The power couple who have come together for their first brand campaign, perfectly personify our purpose of inspiring consumers to increase the value of their lives. This partnership will enhance the trustworthy credentials of Max Life Insurance and will build its appeal as a progressive brand.”

