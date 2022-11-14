Religare ropes in Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt as brand ambassador

Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) has signed Padma Shri awardee and Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, as its brand ambassador to promote the company and all its group companies. He will be the face of Religare’s integrated brand & marketing campaigns across all mediums. The 40-year-old is an Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist.

On the occasion, Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, REL, said. “Sports can foster national pride and cohesion. The Religare group is a firm believer in the significance of sports in developing the character of India’s youth and its social fabric. I am confident that our association with Mr. Dutt will motivate young people to excel in sports. Also, Yogeshwar’s feisty and gutsy background and his diligent image will have a positive rub-off on REL’s brand value. We look forward to the association.”

Yogeshwar Dutt stated, "I am delighted to be associated with the Religare group as the brand values Passion, Innovation, Ambition, Diligence and Teamwork, and it is everything that I identify with as well. As a brand ambassador, I will strive to create a positive image for REL, which will accentuate its brand ethos of nurturing and encouraging sports in the country. I am happy to partner a company that understands the needs of India and its youth.”

Nitin Aggarwal, Group Chief Financial Officer, REL, & CEO, RBL, said, “We welcome Mr. Dutt to the REL family. We believe that our collaboration will help raise service awareness and create a strong recall for our high-quality financial services portfolio. Our upcoming campaigns with Mr. Dutt will strengthen our image among India’s youth.”

