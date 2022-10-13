Rashmika Mandanna roped in as brand ambassador for Healthians

Healthians, has roped in actress Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador.The brand aims to feature her in the company’s mainline campaigns targeted at the southern markets. Rashmika joins Punjabi singer and music producer, Guru Randhawa as Healthians' brand ambassador.

Rashmika Mandanna has predominantly worked in Telugu and Kannada films but is breaking new ground with her foray into Bollywood. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in the upcoming Hindi film, 'Goodbye' alongside Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Rashmika is also a part of 'Animal', where the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika made her acting debut in Kirik Party in 2016, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Kannada of the year.

Speaking on the announcement, Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians, said, "We are really excited about our partnership with a rising superstar like Rashmika who commands the hearts of millions. We are looking forward to utilising her popularity in driving behaviour change in Indians, particularly the youth, towards their health. With this association, we aim to educate the masses on the importance of getting tested regularly and drive our promise of health test at home anywhere in India, especially in the southern regions."

Rashmika’s popularity is growing leaps and bounds as she already commands a 33.6 million strong following on social media channels. In October 2021, she peaked the Forbes list of India's most influential actors on social media.

In addition to Yuvraj Singh as a brand ambassador, earlier this year, Healthians had also on-boarded celebrity singer Guru Randhawa as one of the faces to represent the brand to drive brand appeal among the younger generation.

“On the association, Rashmika Mandanna said, "Healthians is one of the fastest growing healthcare brands in India facilitating health tests from wherever you are and this came across as very inspiring when the brand approached me for an association. I agreed to represent the brand because their vision of democratising healthcare and providing quality health test facilities in every nook and corner of the country which is a great thought and initiative. I am excited and look forward to being a part of their mission to inspire people to realise the importance of health and nudge them to stop ignoring it.”

Healthians is the pioneer of preventive health tests at home and has successfully driven the market to make this the norm. The culture of preventive healthcare is still quite nascent, and through association with youth celebs like Rashmika and Guru, who are renowned influencers too, Healthians plans to influence the younger generations to start building this as a habit early in life.

