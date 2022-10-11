Ranveer Singh stars in Adidas’ global campaign for streetwear line Y-3

Adidas has released its latest global campaign featuring Ranveer Singh for the brand’s collaborative streetwear line Y-3 with Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.



Ranveer is the first Indian to feature in Y-3’s global campaign in its 20-year history. As Y-3 continues its ongoing 20th Anniversary celebrations, adidas and Yohji Yamamoto today revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with a global campaign that builds on the “20 Years: Re-Coded” thematic.



An interplay of Ranveer’s eccentric suave and Y-3’s minimal boldness, the campaign is aimed at spotlighting Ranveer as the quintessential Indian face of Y-3. Set against a backdrop of futuristic India, dripping in mystique, the campaign explores the convergence of visually enticing elements from India’s regal architecture and historic landscape to add a touch of newness to Y-3’s classic codes.

