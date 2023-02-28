Ranveer Singh says 'you do you' to the youth in new Pepsi anthem

Pepsi® has announced its new brand campaign, ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ with an aim to empower the youth of India, urging them to be who they are without seeking validation from society.

The campaign comprises a foot-tapping remix of the 1991 cult classic, ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. This song is set to become a defining anthem of the youth of India as it reinstates Pepsi®’s ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ philosophy. The film is headlined by actor Ranveer Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The brand’s new summer TVC, features brand ambassador Singh and is a homage to the Pepsi® spirit. The film opens with Ranveer enjoying a chilled bottle of Pepsi®. As he walks down a bustling street in his quintessential flamboyant outfit and confident avatar, he acknowledges the naysayers’ comments with humor and fun. Ultimately, one comment provokes him when a father asks his young son to not choose a particular professional stream. Ranveer calls out to the young boy and encourages him to follow his dream implying that the world will always pull you down, but you need to Rise Up against meaningless societal judgements/norms. Truly embodying the persona of the unmatchable Pepsi® guy, Ranveer showcases the fandom and love he has earned for himself and encourages the young boy to follow his heart as Ranveer takes a sip of Pepsi®.

Excited about this new campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, commented, “PEPSI® is a brand which has always resonated with the voice of today’s generation. We stand by the youth of India in their journey to the top against the odds and encourage them to be authentic, be bold, be themselves. This summer, Pepsi will empower them to break free and rise above and own who they are. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Ranveer Singh who’s personality and irrepressible spirit embodies Pepsi’s core philosophy. We have entered the year with exciting developments and are confident that our consumers will grow a strong resonance with the ‘Rise Up Baby’ campaign.”

Commenting on the association, Superstar Ranveer Singh said, “I am a free-spirited person. Pepsi celebrates freedom, self-expression, and confidence. This philosophy matches very naturally with my personality and hence I feel this partnership is essentially resonant. I am someone who has always followed my heart. I believe we all have that fizz inside of us that lets us break free from the constructs of society and ‘Rise Up’! I am delighted to be a part of the grand Pepsi legacy!”

