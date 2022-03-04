Ranveer Singh roped in as brand ambassador of tyre manufacturer BKT

Tire manufacturer Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) has roped in superstar Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Rajiv Poddar, Jt. Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, said, “We are overjoyed to announce our brand partnership with youth icon Ranveer Singh, who has established himself as the category leader through sheer hard work and excellence, making him the perfect choice to highlight our brand”.

“Both BKT and Ranveer Singh have been referred to as ‘mavericks’ as a result of their versatility and innovativeness in approach and we are excited at building this partnership on the edifice of these qualities. We are confident that Ranveer will be greatly instrumental in amplifying awareness of our unique offerings across India. We look forward to a successful partnership with him for many years to come", Poddar added.

On his new role as the brand ambassador of BKT Tires, Ranveer Singh said, “I’m glad to represent BKT Tires, as their motto of "Growing Together” embracing the spirit of evolving and growing to a brighter, better future strongly resonates with me and I am happy to be associated with BKT world and values.”

