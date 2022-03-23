Rage Coffee onboards Virat Kohli as brand ambassador & investor

The brand is planning to expand its online and offline footprint Pan-India, and will utilize the fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes

Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged coffee products, has onboarded Virat Kohli as an investor and brand ambassador.

Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee says, “Virat Kohli has set some unrivaled records in the top echelon of world cricket and is rightly known as the best batsman in the world. Apart from being a world-class athlete, Virat is also a fitness enthusiast who is committed to an attitude that fosters a healthy lifestyle and it seamlessly aligns with the ethos that Rage Coffee promotes. We are thrilled to have him onboard! Our association with him sets us on a journey where we envision perfection through our constant efforts directed at being the best in our segment. Rage Coffee and Virat both share a mutual objective – to strive for excellence.”

Speaking on the association with Rage Coffee, Kohli said, “I’ve been using Rage Coffee products for some time, and, I am excited to be a part of its growth journey. The team at Rage Coffee has shown high levels of business execution and stupendous growth over the last couple of years. Rage Coffee has developed some trailblazing products that conforms with my innovative approach and aligns with my lifestyle. I see tremendous potential for the brand to become one of the most iconic coffee companies of our time.”

The brand is planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint Pan-India and will utilize the fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes.

