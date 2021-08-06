PV Sindhu may seek Rs 5 crore in damages from each brand in moment marketing case: Report

The development comes after Tuhin Mishra, the MD of Baseline Ventures that represents Sindhu, criticised the brands for leveraging the athlete's recent win at the Olympics

Two-time Olympic winner PV Sindhu is mulling legal action against brands like Perfetti Van Melle, P&G, Pan Bahar, Apollo Hospitals and Aditya Birla after they put up moment marketing posts capitalising on her recent win at Tokyo. As per media reports, the athlete may seek Rs 5 crore in damages from each.

A few days ago, the MD of Baseline Ventures — which represents the two-time Olympics medal winner — Tuhin Mishra took to LinkedIn to express his displeasure over posts by Vicks & Happydent, calling them an infringement of Sindhu’s IP rights.

While many firms put up congratulatory messages about Sindhu's victory, these brands went so far as to using their logos and brand name along with the athlete's name.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)